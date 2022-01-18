openbase logo
vuepress

by vuejs
1.8.2

📝 Minimalistic Vue-powered static site generator

Readme

logo

Downloads Version License VuePress channel on Discord

Status

VuePress is now in maintenance mode. For a next-gen Vue-based SSG built on top of Vue 3 + Vite, check out VitePress.

Documentation

Check out our docs at https://vuepress.vuejs.org/.

Showcase

Contribution

Want to contribute? Check our Contributing Guide and issues for beginners!

yarn install # install all dependencies
yarn dev  # serves VuePress' own docs with itself
yarn test # make sure your code change pass the test

If you don't have a local checkout, you can also open VuePress in Gitpod, a free online IDE for GitHub.

If you intend to make "substantial" changes to VuePress or its documentation, please checkout VuePress RFCs.

If you have a VuePress-related project/component/tool, add it with a pull request to this curated list!

Contributors

Creator / Lead

Evan You
Evan You
💻		 ULIVZ
ULIVZ
💻 📖

Active Core Team

Billyyyyy3320
Billyyyyy3320
💻		 Ben Hong
Ben Hong
💻 📖 💬		 meteorlxy
meteorlxy
💻		 Ramona
Ramona
💻 📖		 Franck Abgrall
Franck Abgrall
💻 💬

Core Team Emeriti

Here we honor some no-longer-active core team members who have made valuable contributions in the past.

Giraud Florent
Giraud Florent
💻		 Sarah Dayan
Sarah Dayan
💻 📖		 Vinayak Kulkarni
Vinayak Kulkarni
🔌 💻 📝		 Victoria Bergquist
Victoria Bergquist
💻 🎨		 Nikita Sobolev
Nikita Sobolev
💻 📖		 Fatih Acet
Fatih Acet
💻		 Vladimir Pouzanov
Vladimir Pouzanov
💻

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

License

MIT

Excellent library for Vue.js this library helped me a lot for generating static site with Vue, instead with Gatsby. i used this in my couple of personal project and I think this library need more time to be for stable performance is not that go I was expecting but its works fine for me. if you are looking for static generate site you can go with Gatsby for production version if your are just testing this is library for you. documentation also not as good as i expect need to improve more lets see what the introduce in New Version 2.

