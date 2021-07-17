Vueper Slides
A touch ready and responsive slideshow / carousel for Vue and Vue 3.
Installation
npm install vueperslides
Vue 3
npm install vueperslides@next
Demo & Documentation
https://antoniandre.github.io/vueper-slides
Try it yourself
https://codepen.io/antoniandre/pen/jevjoQ
Browser Support
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|11+ ✔
Donation
If you want to support the project, you can buy me a beer or become a sponsor!
Thank you!
If you are using this library for profit business, please consider backing me!
It ensures that the project your products rely on keeps being actively maintained. :)
Contributing
If you have any idea, feel free to fork Vueper Slides and submit your changes back to me or discuss it in an issue.
Release Notes
- Version 3.0 Supports Vue 3. This version is not compatible with Vue 2.x.
- Version 2.8 Added lazy loading feature
- Version 2.7 Added
duration option on
<vueper-slide> tag
- Version 2.6 Added
progress option
- Version 2.5 Added
parallaxFixedContent option
- Version 2.4 Added the
bullets &
bullet slots
- Version 2.3 Added
gap option
- Version 2.2 Allow syncing 2 slideshows + added
previous &
next emitted events
- Version 2.1 Added
fractions option
- Version 2.0 Allow new Vue slot syntax & other improvements
- Version 1.21.0 Allow external autoplay pause / resume
- Version 1.20.0 Option to prevent Y-axis scroll while dragging
- Version 1.19.0 Allow slide link on the entire slide
- Version 1.18.0 Emit mouseenter mouseleave events on slides
- Version 1.16.0 Change build system and external css file
- Version 1.15.0 Added
3D Rotation feature
- Version 1.14.0 Allow fade transition with multiple items per slide
- Version 1.13.0 Allow multiple items per slide
- Version 1.12.0 Added a
no-shadow class to remove default inner shadow
- Version 1.11.0 Allow slide background inside slide container
- Version 1.10.0 Allow fixed height
- Version 1.9.4 Added a method to refresh parallax
- Version 1.9.1 Add onload parallax translation calculation
- Version 1.9.0 Add
previous() &
next() methods for external controls
- Version 1.8.0 Add animated class while slideshow is animated
- Version 1.7.0 Improve slide data reactivity & allow to refresh clones on drag
- Version 1.6.0 Externalize CSS & add accessibility attributes
- Version 1.5.0 Add transition speed param & slide content outside above or under slideshow
- Version 1.4.0 Allow complex slide title & content
- Version 1.3.2 Add option to place arrows outside. The config is now VueJS-reactive
- Version 1.3.0 Add parallax feature
- Version 1.2.0 Add dragging distance feature
- Version 1.1.0 Add breakpoints feature
- Version 1.0.0 First public release