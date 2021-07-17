Vueper Slides

A touch ready and responsive slideshow / carousel for Vue and Vue 3.

Installation

npm install vueperslides

Vue 3

npm install vueperslides @next

Demo & Documentation

Try it yourself

Browser Support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 11+ ✔

Donation

If you want to support the project, you can buy me a beer or become a sponsor!

Thank you!

If you are using this library for profit business, please consider backing me! It ensures that the project your products rely on keeps being actively maintained. :)

Contributing

If you have any idea, feel free to fork Vueper Slides and submit your changes back to me or discuss it in an issue.

Release Notes