vueperslides

by Antoni
2.15.2

A touch ready and responsive slideshow / carousel for Vue & Vue 3.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.8K

GitHub Stars

431

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Vueper Slides

Latest Version on NPM Software License npm npm

A touch ready and responsive slideshow / carousel for Vue and Vue 3.

Installation

npm install vueperslides

Vue 3

npm install vueperslides@next

Demo & Documentation

https://antoniandre.github.io/vueper-slides

Try it yourself

https://codepen.io/antoniandre/pen/jevjoQ

Browser Support

ChromeFirefoxSafariOperaEdgeIE
Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔11+ ✔

Donation

If you want to support the project, you can buy me a beer or become a sponsor!

paypal Thank you!

If you are using this library for profit business, please consider backing me! It ensures that the project your products rely on keeps being actively maintained. :)

Contributing

If you have any idea, feel free to fork Vueper Slides and submit your changes back to me or discuss it in an issue.

Release Notes

  • Version 3.0 Supports Vue 3. This version is not compatible with Vue 2.x.
  • Version 2.8 Added lazy loading feature
  • Version 2.7 Added duration option on &lt;vueper-slide&gt; tag
  • Version 2.6 Added progress option
  • Version 2.5 Added parallaxFixedContent option
  • Version 2.4 Added the bullets & bullet slots
  • Version 2.3 Added gap option
  • Version 2.2 Allow syncing 2 slideshows + added previous & next emitted events
  • Version 2.1 Added fractions option
  • Version 2.0 Allow new Vue slot syntax & other improvements
  • Version 1.21.0 Allow external autoplay pause / resume
  • Version 1.20.0 Option to prevent Y-axis scroll while dragging
  • Version 1.19.0 Allow slide link on the entire slide
  • Version 1.18.0 Emit mouseenter mouseleave events on slides
  • Version 1.16.0 Change build system and external css file
  • Version 1.15.0 Added 3D Rotation feature
  • Version 1.14.0 Allow fade transition with multiple items per slide
  • Version 1.13.0 Allow multiple items per slide
  • Version 1.12.0 Added a no-shadow class to remove default inner shadow
  • Version 1.11.0 Allow slide background inside slide container
  • Version 1.10.0 Allow fixed height
  • Version 1.9.4 Added a method to refresh parallax
  • Version 1.9.1 Add onload parallax translation calculation
  • Version 1.9.0 Add previous() & next() methods for external controls
  • Version 1.8.0 Add animated class while slideshow is animated
  • Version 1.7.0 Improve slide data reactivity & allow to refresh clones on drag
  • Version 1.6.0 Externalize CSS & add accessibility attributes
  • Version 1.5.0 Add transition speed param & slide content outside above or under slideshow
  • Version 1.4.0 Allow complex slide title & content
  • Version 1.3.2 Add option to place arrows outside. The config is now VueJS-reactive
  • Version 1.3.0 Add parallax feature
  • Version 1.2.0 Add dragging distance feature
  • Version 1.1.0 Add breakpoints feature
  • Version 1.0.0 First public release

