Vuep (vue playground)

🎡 A component for rendering Vue components with live editor and preview.

Installation

Yarn

yarn add vuep codemirror

HTML tag

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//unpkg.com/vuep/dist/vuep.css" > < script src = "//unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "//unpkg.com/vuep" > </ script >

Quick start

Need the full (compiler-included) build of Vue

webpack config

{ alias : { 'vue$' : 'vue/dist/vue.common' } }

import Vue from 'vue' import Vuep from 'vuep' import 'vuep/dist/vuep.css' Vue.use(Vuep ) new Vue({ el : '#app' , created : function ( ) { this .code = ` <template> <div>Hello, {{ name }}!</div> </template> <script> module.exports = { data: function () { return { name: 'Vue' } } } </script> ` } })

Usage A

< div id = "app" > < vuep :template = "code" > </ vuep > </ div >

Usage B

you can write in HTML file or even a markdown file.

< div id = "app" > < vuep template = "#example" > </ vuep > </ div > < script v-pre type = "text/x-template" id = "example" > < template > < div > Hello, {{ name }} ! </ div > </ template > < script > module .exports = { data : function ( ) { return { name : 'Vue' } } } </ script > </ script >

Scope

You can customize scope by passing an object to the scope property.

This object can contain component available in main scope to include them into Vuep.

features.js: Component to showcase into Vuep

export default { props : { features : Array }, template : `<div class="features"> <h3>Features</h3> <ul> <li v-for="feature in features">{{ feature }}</li> </ul> </div>` }

app.js: Application that needs to showcase Features component through Vuep

import Vue from 'vue' import Features from 'features' new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : function ( ) { return { scope : { Features }, value : ` <template> <div> <features :features="features"></features> </div> </template> <script> export default { components: { Features // This variable is available through scope and can be used to register component }, data () { return { features: [ 'Vue Single File Component support', 'Scoped style', 'UMD and CommonJS build', 'Define JavaScript scope' ] } } }<\/script>` } } })

app template:

< div id = "app" > < vuep :value = "value" :scope = "scope" > </ vuep > </ div >

Development

yarn && yarn dev npm i && npm run dev open test.html

