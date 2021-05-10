openbase logo
vuep

by cinwell.li
0.8.1

🎡 A component for rendering Vue components with live editor and preview.

Readme

Vuep (vue playground)

🎡 A component for rendering Vue components with live editor and preview.

image

Installation

Yarn

yarn add vuep codemirror
# npm i vuep codemirror -S

HTML tag

<!-- Import theme -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//unpkg.com/vuep/dist/vuep.css">

<!-- depend vue -->
<script src="//unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/vuep"></script>

Quick start

Need the full (compiler-included) build of Vue

webpack config

{
  alias: {
    'vue$': 'vue/dist/vue.common'
  }
}

import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuep from 'vuep'
import 'vuep/dist/vuep.css'

Vue.use(Vuep /*, { codemirror options } */)
// or Vue.component('Vuep', Vuep)

new Vue({
  el: '#app',

  created: function () {
    this.code = `
      <template>
        <div>Hello, {{ name }}!</div>
      </template>

      <script>
        module.exports = {
          data: function () {
            return { name: 'Vue' }
          }
        }
      </script>
    `
  }
})

Usage A

<div id="app">
  <vuep :template="code"></vuep>
</div>

Usage B

you can write in HTML file or even a markdown file.

<div id="app">
  <vuep template="#example"></vuep>
</div>

<script v-pre type="text/x-template" id="example">
  <template>
    <div>Hello, {{ name }}!</div>
  </template>

  <script>
    module.exports = {
      data: function () {
        return { name: 'Vue' }
      }
    }
  </script>
</script>

Scope

You can customize scope by passing an object to the scope property.

This object can contain component available in main scope to include them into Vuep.

  • features.js: Component to showcase into Vuep
export default {
  props: {
    features: Array
  },
  template: `<div class="features">
<h3>Features</h3>
<ul>
  <li v-for="feature in features">{{ feature }}</li>
</ul>
</div>`
}
  • app.js: Application that needs to showcase Features component through Vuep
import Vue from 'vue'

import Features from 'features' // Import component

new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  data: function () {
    return {
      scope: { Features }, // Set the scope of vuep
      value: `
<template>
  <div>
    <features :features="features"></features>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    components: {
      Features // This variable is available through scope and can be used to register component
    },
    data () {
      return {
        features: [
          'Vue Single File Component support',
          'Scoped style',
          'UMD and CommonJS build',
          'Define JavaScript scope'
        ]
      }
    }
  }<\/script>`
      }
    }
  })
  • app template: 
<div id="app">
  <vuep :value="value" :scope="scope"></vuep>
</div>

Inspired

Contributing

  • Fork it!
  • Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  • Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  • Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  • Submit a pull request :D

Development

yarn && yarn dev
# npm i && npm run dev
open test.html

LICENSE

MIT

