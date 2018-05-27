openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vuenut

by lusaxweb
0.2.2 (see all)

⚙️ Developer tools for vue js (Vuex)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55

GitHub Stars

309

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vuenut

Introduction

Vuenut is a Vue.js component that visualizes, manipulates, and saves state data from vuex.

vuenut

Advantage

If your application uses a vuex store to maintain state, vuenut gives you the following advantages:

  • Easy to implement the store
  • Does not affect other libraries or components
  • Saves settings in the browser storage
  • Easy to add to any project with either webpack or CDN
  • A very nice and intuitive interface

What can you do with vuenut?

This component is designed to improve workflow and help programmers who love simple fast and effective tools. You can do great things with vuenut with the just a click.

  • Visualize the entire store as a tree of nodes so as not to get lost
  • Get the final route of the data to add it with a simple ctl v
  • Edit the value you want and where you want by changing the data in the whole application
  • Save the store to reuse it at any time and return to that point of the system
  • Export the current store to give it to another developer or import it later
  • Import a store
  • And many more incredible features

Demo

Codepen

Browser Support

Recent versions of Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera and Safari. IE10+

Quick-start CDN

<!DOCTYPE html>
<title>vuenut demo</title>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuenut/dist/vuenut.umd.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vuenut/dist/vuenut.css">

<div id="app">
  <vuenut :store="$store.state"/>
</div>

<script>
new Vue({
}).$mount('#app')
</script>

CDN

install with NPM

# npm
npm install vuenut

# yarn
yarn add vuenut

Use

import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuenut from 'vuenut'

import 'vuenut/dist/vuenut.css'
Vue.use(Vuenut)

Become a Patron

Vuenut is an open source MIT project if you want to contribute to keep improving, If you are interested in supporting this project, please consider becoming a patron. [patron]

Lusaxweb

This library was created and is supported by Lusaxweb

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial