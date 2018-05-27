Vuenut is a Vue.js component that visualizes, manipulates, and saves state data from vuex.
If your application uses a vuex store to maintain state, vuenut gives you the following advantages:
This component is designed to improve workflow and help programmers who love simple fast and effective tools. You can do great things with vuenut with the just a click.
Recent versions of Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera and Safari. IE10+
<!DOCTYPE html>
<title>vuenut demo</title>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuenut/dist/vuenut.umd.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/vuenut/dist/vuenut.css">
<div id="app">
<vuenut :store="$store.state"/>
</div>
<script>
new Vue({
}).$mount('#app')
</script>
# npm
npm install vuenut
# yarn
yarn add vuenut
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuenut from 'vuenut'
import 'vuenut/dist/vuenut.css'
Vue.use(Vuenut)
Vuenut is an open source MIT project if you want to contribute to keep improving, If you are interested in supporting this project, please consider becoming a patron. [patron]
This library was created and is supported by Lusaxweb