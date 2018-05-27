Introduction

Vuenut is a Vue.js component that visualizes, manipulates, and saves state data from vuex.

Advantage

If your application uses a vuex store to maintain state, vuenut gives you the following advantages:

Easy to implement the store

Does not affect other libraries or components

Saves settings in the browser storage

Easy to add to any project with either webpack or CDN

A very nice and intuitive interface

What can you do with vuenut?

This component is designed to improve workflow and help programmers who love simple fast and effective tools. You can do great things with vuenut with the just a click.

Visualize the entire store as a tree of nodes so as not to get lost

Get the final route of the data to add it with a simple ctl v

Edit the value you want and where you want by changing the data in the whole application

Save the store to reuse it at any time and return to that point of the system

Export the current store to give it to another developer or import it later

Import a store

And many more incredible features

Demo

Codepen

Browser Support

Recent versions of Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera and Safari. IE10+

Quick-start CDN

< title > vuenut demo </ title > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vuenut/dist/vuenut.umd.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/vuenut/dist/vuenut.css" > < div id = "app" > < vuenut :store = "$store.state" /> </ div > < script > new Vue({ }).$mount( '#app' ) </ script >

CDN

install with NPM

npm install vuenut

yarn add vuenut

Use

import Vue from 'vue' import Vuenut from 'vuenut' import 'vuenut/dist/vuenut.css' Vue.use(Vuenut)

Become a Patron

Vuenut is an open source MIT project if you want to contribute to keep improving, If you are interested in supporting this project, please consider becoming a patron. [patron]

Lusaxweb

This library was created and is supported by Lusaxweb

License

MIT