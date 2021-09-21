openbase logo
vuent

by Artur Mizera
0.7.0 (see all)

🎨 Vue.js components implementing Microsoft Fluent Design

Overview

Readme

Vuent

Vuent

master Build Status codecov License Version Downloads in total

Vuent is a set of reusable UI components for Vue created according to Microsoft Fluent Design, in particular its official variation about building Universal Windows Platform (UWP) applications.

The project aims to help developers build web or UWP apps with Fluent's look'n'feel leveraging Vue as a framework for UI/view layer.

How to use

Quickstart

The following snippets can get you up and running with simple demo containing basic text field:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8" />

  <title>Vuent Demo</title>

  <link href="https://unpkg.com/vuent/dist/vuent.css" type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" media="screen" />

  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@2.5.13/dist/vue.js" defer></script>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vuent/dist/vuent.umd.js" defer></script>
  <script src="main.js" defer></script>
</head>
<body>
  <div id="app">
    <p>{{ message }}</p>

    <vnt-input v-model="message" label="Text field"></vnt-input>
  </div>
</body>
</html>

// main.js
var app = new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  data: {
    message: 'Hello Vuent!'
  }
});

For more details visit the Vuent's website - https://vuentjs.org.

npm / Yarn

Go to your project's directory and run in terminal:

npm install vuent --save # OR yarn add vuent

Once Vuent is installed in your project, somewhere in your JavaScript code use it as follows:

import Vue from 'vue';
import Vuent from 'vuent';

Vue.use(Vuent);

Vue CLI 3

If you're using Vue CLI 3 in your project, simply run in terminal:

vue add vuent

Then in your project's main file tell Vue to use Vuent:

Vue.use(Vuent);

Documentation

Documentation and playground with live examples are available on the Vuent's website - https://vuentjs.org.

Changelog

Changes for released versions are documented in [CHANGELOG][changelog-file] file.

Contributing

Any contribution is more than welcome! More details can be found in CONTRIBUTING file.

License

Vuent is MIT licensed.

[changelog-file]: https://github.com/arturmiz/vuent/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md]

