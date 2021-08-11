Vuemit is a tiny library to work with events on Vue.js. Its aim is to keeping simple the fact of sharing information between any number of components.
npm install vuemit --save
Require the library within your entry point or your bootstrap file.
window.Vuemit = require('vuemit');
Now you will have a global Vuemit variable which you can use anywhere in your app.
|Vue
|Vuemit
|Description
|this.$emit()
|Vuemit.fire()
|Fire an event/s : takes 2 arguments ('event-name', (optional) data object)
|this.$on()
|Vuemit.listen()
|Listen for an event/s : takes 2 arguments ('event-name', callback)
|this.$once()
|Vuemit.listenOnce()
|Listen once to an event/s : takes 2 arguments ('event-name', callback)
|this.$off()
|Vuemit.remove()
|Remove listeners for an event/s: takes 2 arguments ('event-name', callback)
|this.$off()
|Vuemit.removeListenersFrom()
|Remove listeners from an event/s: takes 1 arguments ('event-name')
|this.$off()
|Vuemit.removeAll()
|Remove all event listeners: takes no arguments
$emit &
$once but with Vuemit you can use events-names as an array with all the methods except
removeAll() which takes no arguments.
// fire multiple events with a shared payload
Vuemit.fire(['event1','event2'], {some: data})
// listen once to multiple events with a shared callback
Vuemit.listenOnce(['other-event1', 'other-event2'], ()=>{
// do something ex."refresh localStorage"
})
