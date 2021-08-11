Vuemit

Vuemit is a tiny library to work with events on Vue.js. Its aim is to keeping simple the fact of sharing information between any number of components.

Installation

npm install vuemit --save

Gettings started

Require the library within your entry point or your bootstrap file.

window .Vuemit = require ( 'vuemit' );

Now you will have a global Vuemit variable which you can use anywhere in your app.

Usage

all the methods take the same props as the Original Events, except for the events-names which can be an array.

Vue Vuemit Description this.$emit() Vuemit.fire() Fire an event/s : takes 2 arguments ('event-name', (optional) data object) this.$on() Vuemit.listen() Listen for an event/s : takes 2 arguments ('event-name', callback) this.$once() Vuemit.listenOnce() Listen once to an event/s : takes 2 arguments ('event-name', callback) this.$off() Vuemit.remove() Remove listeners for an event/s: takes 2 arguments ('event-name', callback) this.$off() Vuemit.removeListenersFrom() Remove listeners from an event/s: takes 1 arguments ('event-name') this.$off() Vuemit.removeAll() Remove all event listeners: takes no arguments

Vue started to support events array from v2.2.0+ except $emit & $once but with Vuemit you can use events-names as an array with all the methods except removeAll() which takes no arguments.

Vuemit.fire([ 'event1' , 'event2' ], { some : data}) Vuemit.listenOnce([ 'other-event1' , 'other-event2' ], ()=>{ })

Contributing

Please feel free to fork this package and contribute by submitting a pull request to enhance the functionalities.

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

