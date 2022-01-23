openbase logo
vee

vuelidate-error-extractor

by Dobromir Hristov
2.4.1 (see all)

Vuelidate form-group helper that extracts errors easily.

Readme

Vuelidate-error-extractor logo

Vuelidate Error Extractor

Vuelidate-error-extractor makes error message display from vuelidate a breeze. Be it for a single form element or all displaying all the errors in a form.

Key features

  • 🚀 Easy to use
  • 💥 Flexible - can be tailored to fit your needs
  • 🔥 Optional templates - yey mixins and slots!!!
  • 👊 No extra styling mucking your own
  • 💪 Tested

Error messages can be styled to fit either Foundation 6, Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4 styles out of the box, or can be totally customized via your own custom templates.

Vuelidate-error-extractor is also able to work with vue-i18n or any vue translation plugin as long as it exposes a $t function to the Vue prototype. We also support predefining custom validation messages for all components and overriding them per component.

Example

See the Pen Vuelidate Error extractor Usage Example

Upgrade Guide

Version 2 added some breaking changes. Instead of reaching into templates directly for the predefined templates, you need to go into either templates.singleErrorExtractor or templates.multiErrorExtractor. Everything else is backwards compatible.

import VuelidateErrorExtractor, { templates } from 'vuelidate-error-extractor'
Vue.use(VuelidateErrorExtractor, {
  template: templates.singleErrorExtractor.foundaton6
})

Documentation

Documentation and examples can be found at http://dobromir-hristov.github.io/vuelidate-error-extractor/

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

License

MIT

