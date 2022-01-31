Simple, lightweight model-based validation for Vue.js 2.x & 3.0
Visit Vuelidate Docs for detailed instructions.
You can use Vuelidate just by itself, but we suggest you use it along
@vuelidate/validators, as it gives a nice collection of commonly used
validators.
Vuelidate supports both Vue 3.0 and Vue 2.x
npm install @vuelidate/core @vuelidate/validators
# or
yarn add @vuelidate/core @vuelidate/validators
To use Vuelidate with the Options API, you just need to return an empty Vuelidate instance from
setup.
Your validation state lives in the
data and the rules are in
validations function.
import { email, required } from '@vuelidate/validators'
import { useVuelidate } from '@vuelidate/core'
export default {
name: 'UsersPage',
data: () => ({
form: {
name: '',
email: ''
}
}),
setup: () => ({ v$: useVuelidate() }),
validations () {
return {
form: {
name: { required },
email: { required, email }
}
}
}
}
To use Vuelidate with the Composition API, you need to provide it a state and set of validation rules, for that state.
The state can be a
reactive object or a collection of
refs.
import { reactive } from 'vue' // or '@vue/composition-api' in Vue 2.x
import { useVuelidate } from '@vuelidate/core'
import { email, required } from '@vuelidate/validators'
export default {
setup () {
const state = reactive({
name: '',
emailAddress: ''
})
const rules = {
name: { required },
emailAddress: { required, email }
}
const v$ = useVuelidate(rules, state)
return { state, v$ }
}
}
You can provide global configs to your Vuelidate instance using the third parameter of
useVuelidate or by using the
validationsConfig. These
config options are used to change some core Vuelidate functionality, like
$autoDirty,
$lazy,
$scope and more. Learn all about them
in Validation Configuration.
<script>
import { useVuelidate } from '@vuelidate/core'
export default {
data () {
return { ...state }
},
validations () {
return { ...validations }
},
setup: () => ({ v$: useVuelidate() }),
validationConfig: {
$lazy: true,
}
}
</script>
import { reactive } from 'vue' // or '@vue/composition-api' in Vue 2.x
import { useVuelidate } from '@vuelidate/core'
import { email, required } from '@vuelidate/validators'
export default {
setup () {
const state = reactive({})
const rules = {}
const v$ = useVuelidate(rules, state, { $lazy: true })
return { state, v$ }
}
}
v$ object
interface ValidationState {
$dirty: false, // validations will only run when $dirty is true
$touch: Function, // call to turn the $dirty state to true
$reset: Function, // call to turn the $dirty state to false
$errors: [], // contains all the current errors { $message, $params, $pending, $invalid }
$error: false, // true if validations have not passed
$invalid: false, // as above for compatibility reasons
// there are some other properties here, read the docs for more info
}
Validation in Vuelidate 2 is by default on, meaning validators are called on initialisation, but an error is considered active, only after a field is dirty, so after
$touch() is called or by using
$model.
If you wish to make a validation lazy, meaning it only runs validations once it a field is dirty, you can pass a
{ $lazy: true } property to
Vuelidate. This saves extra invocations for async validators as well as makes the initial validation setup a bit more performant.
const v = useVuelidate(rules, state, { $lazy: true })
If you wish to reset a form's
$dirty state, you can do so by using the appropriately named
$reset method. For example when closing a create/edit
modal, you dont want the validation state to persist.
<app-modal @closed="v$.$reset()">
<!-- some inputs -->
</app-modal>
The validation state holds useful data, like the invalid state of each property validator, along with extra properties, like an error message or extra parameters.
Error messages come out of the box with the bundled validators in
@vuelidate/validators package. You can check how change those them over at
the Custom Validators page
The easiest way to display errors is to use the form's top level
$errors property. It is an array of validation objects, that you can iterate over.
<p
v-for="(error, index) of v$.$errors"
:key="index"
>
<strong>{{ error.$validator }}</strong>
<small> on property</small>
<strong>{{ error.$property }}</strong>
<small> says:</small>
<strong>{{ error.$message }}</strong>
</p>
You can also check for errors on each form property:
<p
v-for="(error, index) of v$.name.$errors"
:key="index"
>
<!-- Same as above -->
</p>
For more info, visit the Vuelidate Docs.
To test the package run
# install dependencies
yarn install
# create bundles.
yarn build
# Create docs inside /docs package
yarn dev
# run unit tests for entire monorepo
yarn test:unit
# You can also run for same command per package
Here we honor past contributors who have been a major part on this project.