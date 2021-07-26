openbase logo
vuelendar

by codesthq
1.0.16

Simple and clean calendar written in Vue.js

Readme

Vuelendar

Simple and clean calendar written in Vue.js. Check out full Vuelendar's documentation here.

Features

Select single date

vuelendar-single

Select range of dates

vuelendar-range

Installation

npm install vuelendar@1.0.0

Usage

Import styles in your .vue file:

<style src="vuelendar/scss/vuelendar.scss" lang="scss"></style>

Register components:

import VRangeSelector from 'vuelendar/components/vl-range-selector';
import VDaySelector from 'vuelendar/components/vl-day-selector';

export default {
  components: {
    VRangeSelector,
    VDaySelector
  },
  data () {
    return {
      range: {},
      date: null
    }
  }
  // ...
}

Use in template:

<v-range-selector
  :start-date.sync="range.start"
  :end-date.sync="range.end"
/>

<v-day-selector
  v-model="date"
/>

Disabling dates

Vuelendar allows two ways for disabling dates.

Using an array:

<v-day-selector
  v-model="date"
  disabled-dates="['2019-04-21', '2019-04-25']
/>
Will disable 21st April 2019 and 25th April 2019

Using an object to describe a range of dates:

<v-day-selector
  v-model="date"
  disabled-dates="{
    from: '2019-04-21',
    to: '2019-04-23'
  }"
/>
Will disable all dates from 21st April 2019 and 25th April 2019

Specifying only 'from' attribute will disable all dates past that date.

<v-day-selector
  v-model="date"
  disabled-dates="{
    from: '2019-04-21',
  }"
/>
Will disable all dates from 21st April 2019

Specifying only 'to' attribute will disable all dates before that date.

<v-day-selector
  v-model="date"
  disabled-dates="{
    to: '2019-04-21',
  }"
/>
Will disable all dates before 21st April 2019

