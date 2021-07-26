Simple and clean calendar written in Vue.js. Check out full Vuelendar's documentation here.
npm install vuelendar@1.0.0
Import styles in your .vue file:
<style src="vuelendar/scss/vuelendar.scss" lang="scss"></style>
Register components:
import VRangeSelector from 'vuelendar/components/vl-range-selector';
import VDaySelector from 'vuelendar/components/vl-day-selector';
export default {
components: {
VRangeSelector,
VDaySelector
},
data () {
return {
range: {},
date: null
}
}
// ...
}
Use in template:
<v-range-selector
:start-date.sync="range.start"
:end-date.sync="range.end"
/>
<v-day-selector
v-model="date"
/>
Vuelendar allows two ways for disabling dates.
Using an array:
<v-day-selector
v-model="date"
disabled-dates="['2019-04-21', '2019-04-25']
/>
Will disable 21st April 2019 and 25th April 2019
Using an object to describe a range of dates:
<v-day-selector
v-model="date"
disabled-dates="{
from: '2019-04-21',
to: '2019-04-23'
}"
/>
Will disable all dates from 21st April 2019 and 25th April 2019
Specifying only 'from' attribute will disable all dates past that date.
<v-day-selector
v-model="date"
disabled-dates="{
from: '2019-04-21',
}"
/>
Will disable all dates from 21st April 2019
Specifying only 'to' attribute will disable all dates before that date.
<v-day-selector
v-model="date"
disabled-dates="{
to: '2019-04-21',
}"
/>
Will disable all dates before 21st April 2019