Vuelendar

Simple and clean calendar written in Vue.js. Check out full Vuelendar's documentation here.

Features

Installation

npm install vuelendar @ 1 . 0 . 0

Usage

Import styles in your .vue file:

< style src = "vuelendar/scss/vuelendar.scss" lang = "scss" > </ style >

Register components:

import VRangeSelector from 'vuelendar/components/vl-range-selector' ; import VDaySelector from 'vuelendar/components/vl-day-selector' ; export default { components : { VRangeSelector, VDaySelector }, data () { return { range : {}, date : null } } }

Use in template:

<v- range -selector : start - date .sync="range.start" : end - date .sync="range.end" /> <v-day-selector v-model="date" />

Vuelendar allows two ways for disabling dates.

Using an array:

<v-day-selector v-model="date" disabled-dates="['2019-04-21', ' 2019 - 04 - 25 '] /> Will disable 21 st April 2019 and 25 th April 2019

Using an object to describe a range of dates:

<v-day-selector v-model="date" disabled-dates="{ from: '2019-04-21', to: '2019-04-23' }" /> Will disable all dates from 21 st April 2019 and 25 th April 2019

Specifying only 'from' attribute will disable all dates past that date.

<v-day-selector v-model="date" disabled-dates="{ from: '2019-04-21', }" /> Will disable all dates from 21 st April 2019

Specifying only 'to' attribute will disable all dates before that date.