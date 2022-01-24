Web map Vue components with the power of OpenLayers
VueLayers is components library that brings the powerful OpenLayers API to the Vue.js reactive world. It can display maps with tiled, raster or vector layers loaded from different sources.
|VueLayers
|Branch
|Vue
|OpenLayers
|NPM tag
|Current 0.12
|master
|^2.3
|^6.0
latest
|Previous 0.11
|v0.11.x
|^2.3
|^5.0
0.11.x
|Previous 0.10
|v0.10.x
|^2.0
|^4.0
0.10.x
# install Vue
npm install vue
# install current VueLayers version
npm install vuelayers
# install next VueLayers version
npm install vuelayers@next
NOTE: Node v10+ is required.
git clone --recursive -j8 https://github.com/ghettovoice/vuelayers.git
cd vuelayers
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm start
# build for production
npm run build
# run unit tests
npm run test:unit
# run e2e tests
npm run test:e2e
# run all tests
npm test
MIT (c) 2017-2020, Vladimir Vershinin
Based on Vue and OpenLayers