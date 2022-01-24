openbase logo
vuelayers

by Vladimir Vershinin
0.11.37

Web map Vue components with the power of OpenLayers

Documentation
Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

622

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Vue Map

4.0/51
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

VueLayers

Web map Vue components with the power of OpenLayers

Overview

VueLayers is components library that brings the powerful OpenLayers API to the Vue.js reactive world. It can display maps with tiled, raster or vector layers loaded from different sources.

Versions

VueLayersBranchVueOpenLayersNPM tag
Current 0.12master^2.3^6.0latest
Previous 0.11v0.11.x^2.3^5.00.11.x
Previous 0.10v0.10.x^2.0^4.00.10.x

Requirements

Install

# install Vue
npm install vue

# install current VueLayers version 
npm install vuelayers

# install next VueLayers version
npm install vuelayers@next

Build Setup

NOTE: Node v10+ is required.

git clone --recursive -j8 https://github.com/ghettovoice/vuelayers.git
cd vuelayers

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm start

# build for production
npm run build

# run unit tests
npm run test:unit

# run e2e tests
npm run test:e2e

# run all tests
npm test

License

MIT (c) 2017-2020, Vladimir Vershinin
Based on Vue and OpenLayers

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
October 8, 2020
Leandro Moreno4 Ratings0 Reviews
Designer Ux Ui Developer
September 29, 2020
Highly Customizable
Performant
Easy to Use

