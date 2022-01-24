



Web map Vue components with the power of OpenLayers

Overview

VueLayers is components library that brings the powerful OpenLayers API to the Vue.js reactive world. It can display maps with tiled, raster or vector layers loaded from different sources.

Versions

VueLayers Branch Vue OpenLayers NPM tag Current 0.12 master ^2.3 ^6.0 latest Previous 0.11 v0.11.x ^2.3 ^5.0 0.11.x Previous 0.10 v0.10.x ^2.0 ^4.0 0.10.x

Requirements

Vue version ^2.3

OpenLayers version ^6.0

Install

npm install vue npm install vuelayers npm install vuelayers@next

Build Setup

NOTE: Node v10+ is required.

git clone --recursive -j8 https://github.com/ghettovoice/vuelayers.git cd vuelayers npm install npm start npm run build npm run test :unit npm run test :e2e npm test

License

MIT (c) 2017-2020, Vladimir Vershinin

Based on Vue and OpenLayers