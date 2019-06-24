A datepicker Vue component. Compatible with Vue 2.x

NB. Vue 1.x was supported up to version v0.9.9. If you want to use this component with Vue 1.x you can install with npm install vuejs-datepicker@0.9.9

Demo

To view a demo online: https://codesandbox.io/s/mpklq49wp

To view demo examples locally clone the repo and run npm install && npm run serve

Install

npm install vuejs-datepicker --save

import Datepicker from 'vuejs-datepicker' ; export default { components : { Datepicker } }

Or use directly from a CDN

< div id = "app" > < vuejs-datepicker > </ vuejs-datepicker > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vuejs-datepicker" > </ script > < script > const app = new Vue({ el: '#app' , components: { vuejsDatepicker } }) </ script > < div id = "app" > < vuejs-datepicker :language = "fr" > </ vuejs-datepicker > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vuejs-datepicker" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vuejs-datepicker/dist/locale/translations/fr.js" > </ script > < script > const app = new Vue({ el: '#app' , data() { return { fr: vdp_translation_fr.js } }, components: { vuejsDatepicker } }) </ script >

Usage

< datepicker > </ datepicker >

value prop if passed should be a Date object

< script > var state = { date : new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 16 ) } </ script > < datepicker :value = "state.date" > </ datepicker >

support name attribute for normal html form submission

< datepicker :value = "state.date" name = "uniquename" > </ datepicker >

Using v-model

< datepicker v-model = "state.date" name = "uniquename" > </ datepicker >

Emits events

< datepicker @ selected = "doSomethingInParentComponentFunction" @ opened = "datepickerOpenedFunction" @ closed = "datepickerClosedFunction" >

Inline always open version

< datepicker :inline = "true" > </ datepicker >

Available props

Prop Type Default Description value Date|String Date value of the datepicker name String Input name property id String Input id format String|Function dd MMM yyyy Date formatting string or function full-month-name Boolean false To show the full month name language Object en Translation for days and months disabled-dates Object See below for configuration placeholder String Input placeholder text inline Boolean To show the datepicker always open calendar-class String|Object CSS class applied to the calendar el input-class String|Object CSS class applied to the input el wrapper-class String|Object CSS class applied to the outer div monday-first Boolean false To start the week on Monday clear-button Boolean false Show an icon for clearing the date clear-button-icon String Use icon for button (ex: fa fa-times) calendar-button Boolean false Show an icon that that can be clicked calendar-button-icon String Use icon for button (ex: fa fa-calendar) calendar-button-icon-content String Use for material-icons (ex: event) day-cell-content Function Use to render custom content in day cell bootstrap-styling Boolean false Output bootstrap v4 styling classes. initial-view String minimumView If set, open on that view disabled Boolean false If true, disable Datepicker on screen required Boolean false Sets html required attribute on input typeable Boolean false If true, allow the user to type the date use-utc Boolean false use UTC for time calculations open-date Date|String If set, open on that date minimum-view String 'day' If set, lower-level views won't show maximum-view String 'year' If set, higher-level views won't show

Events

These events are emitted on actions in the datepicker

Event Output Description opened The picker is opened closed The picker is closed selected Date|null A date has been selected selectedDisabled Object A disabled date has been selected input Date|null Input value has been modified cleared Selected date has been cleared changedMonth Object Month page has been changed changedYear Object Year page has been changed changedDecade Object Decade page has been changed

String formatter

NB. This is not very robust at all - use at your own risk! Needs a better implementation.

Token Desc Example d day 1 dd 0 prefixed day 01 D abbr day Mon su date suffix st, nd, rd M month number (1 based) 1 (for Jan) MM 0 prefixed month 01 MMM abbreviated month name Jan MMMM month name January yy two digit year 16 yyyy four digit year 2016

Function formatter

Delegates date formatting to provided function. Function will be called with date and it has to return formated date as a string. This allow us to use moment, date-fns, globalize or any other library to format date.

< script > methods: { customFormatter(date) { return moment(date).format( 'MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a' ); } } </ script > < datepicker :format = "customFormatter" > </ datepicker >

Dates can be disabled in a number of ways.

< script > var state = { disabledDates : { to : new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 5 ), from : new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 26 ), days : [ 6 , 0 ], daysOfMonth : [ 29 , 30 , 31 ], dates : [ new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 16 ), new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 17 ), new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 18 ) ], ranges : [{ from : new Date ( 2016 , 11 , 25 ), to : new Date ( 2016 , 11 , 30 ) }, { from : new Date ( 2017 , 1 , 12 ), to : new Date ( 2017 , 2 , 25 ) }], customPredictor : function ( date ) { if (date.getDate() % 5 == 0 ){ return true } } } } </ script > < datepicker :disabled-dates = "state.disabledDates" > </ datepicker >

Dates can be highlighted (e.g. for marking an appointment) in a number of ways. Important: By default disabled dates are ignored, to highlight disabled dates set the includeDisabled property to true . Note: Both to and from properties are required to define a range of dates to highlight.

< script > var state = { highlighted : { to : new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 5 ), from : new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 26 ), days : [ 6 , 0 ], daysOfMonth : [ 15 , 20 , 31 ], dates : [ new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 16 ), new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 17 ), new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 18 ) ], customPredictor : function ( date ) { if (date.getDate() % 4 == 0 ){ return true } }, includeDisabled : true } } </ script > < datepicker :highlighted = "state.highlighted" > </ datepicker >

Slots

Slots will help you customize content. .

beforeCalendarHeader

Sometimes you need to show custom content before the calendar header. For such cases you can use the named slot beforeCalendarHeader .

An example would be to use bootstrap's input-group-prepend and input-group-append to show some custom text:

< datepicker :bootstrap-styling = "true" > < div slot = "beforeCalendarHeader" class = "calender-header" > Choose a Date </ div > </ datepicker >

To implement some custom styling (for instance to add an animated placeholder) on DateInput, you might need to add elements as DateInput siblings. Slot named afterDateInput allows you to do that:

< datepicker > < span slot = "afterDateInput" class = "animated-placeholder" > Choose a Date </ span > </ datepicker >

Translations

Contributing guide - please use appropriate code from this list as the translation property.

Add your language as a module in the src/locale/translations dir.

dir. Import and export it in the src/locale/index file

file Add the Language to the available languages in the readme file.

Run npm run lint to make sure your code formatting is in line with the required code style.

How to apply language

Below script tag in component.

import {en, es} from 'vuejs-datepicker/dist/locale'

In component data.

data () { return { en : en, es : es } }

html.

<datepicker :language= "es" > </ datepicker >

Available languages