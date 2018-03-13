Vuejs Uploader

Multipart uploader Vue component.

This uploader will optionally upload files in multipart chunks. This get's around max upload sizes allowing you to upload large files.

If prop multiple is true a file list is rendered on selecting files otherwise file upload will begin on selection.

Drag is supported and when files are dragged over the uploader the class vuejs-uploader--dragged is added to the root element.

Remaining upload parts

For resumable uploads we need to know what parts have already been uploaded so we don't bother re uploading them. This component makes use of a response property that returns an array of parts remaining that still need to be uploaded. If this property is in the response it will remove any parts in the queue that are not in that array. To make use of this property it expects to be formatted as meta.remainingParts .

Install

npm install vuejs-uploader

Usage

Basic

< uploader end-point = "http://localhost:5000" > </ uploader >

Multiple Files

< uploader end-point = "http://localhost:5000" :multiple = "true" > </ uploader >

Multipart upload, with custom Browse button using slot api

< uploader end-point = "http://localhost:5000" :multipart = "true" > < button slot = "browse-btn" > Select File </ button > </ uploader > < uploader end-point = "http://localhost:5000" :multipart = "true" > < img slot = "browse-btn" src = "someimg.jpg" /> </ uploader >

Available props

Prop Type Required Default Description endPoint String yup Server end point to post requests multiple Boolean To allow multiple files to be added to the upload queue multipart Boolean Send files larger than multipartChunkSize in parts multipartChunkSize Number 2097152 Size of multipart chunks in bytes maxUploads Number 5 Maximum number of file that can be added to the queue maxThumbWidth Number 80 Maximum width of preview image created maxThumbHeight Number 80 Maximum height of preview image created accept String Mime types to accept userDefinedProperties Array array of objects defined with property and optional required properties errorHandler Function Function passed in to handle http errors headers Object Headers can be added to the http requests disabled Boolean false Disable the uploader

Slots

Slot name Single file uploader Multi file uploader Description browse-btn X X Provide your own browse button html clear-btn X Provide your own upload list clear button html upload-btn X Provide your own upload list upload button html extra X Slot to add extra form elements to send along with the upload

Demo

To demo the uploader you need a server, there is a simple php example in server/php that uses php's built in server.

Other examples will follow.