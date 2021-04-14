Toggle switch for vue.js

v1.3.3

NB! Version 1.2.32 and later use rem instead of px

Setup

install:

npm install vuejs-toggle-switch --save

Import: (in your main.js)

import ToggleSwitch from 'vuejs-toggle-switch' Vue.use(ToggleSwitch)

Usage

Use: (in your local .vue file/component, html section)

< toggle-switch :options = "myOptions" :disabled = "false" // optional , can use here on top level or in items section @ change = "updateMap($event.value)" // This is optional @ selected = "selectedMethod()" // This is optional v-model = "selectedMapOption" // This is optional 2-way binding ( try not to use both 1-way and 2-way ) :value = "selectedMapOption" // This is optional 1-way binding ( try not to use both 1-way and 2-way ) :name = "name" // This is optional for input block :group = "switchGroup" // This is optional , use if multiple toggle-switch on same page with same label names /> myOptions: { layout: { color: 'black', backgroundColor: 'lightgray', selectedColor: 'white', selectedBackgroundColor: 'green', borderColor: 'black', fontFamily: 'Arial', fontWeight: 'normal', fontWeightSelected: 'bold', squareCorners: false, noBorder: false }, size: { fontSize: 14, height: 34, padding: 7, width: 100 }, items: { delay: .4, preSelected: 'unknown', disabled: false, labels: [ {name: 'Off', color: 'white', backgroundColor: 'red'}, {name: 'On', color: 'white', backgroundColor: 'green'} ] } }

Properties

Name Type Default Description width Number 10 Width of labels height Number 3.25 Height padding Number 0.5 Adjust text location in label with this backgroundColor String lightgray Background color (not selected) color String black Text color (not selected) borderColor String gray border color selectedColor String white Text color selected label selectedBackgroundColor String green Selected label background color fontFamily String Arial Font of label text fontWeight String normal Font weight item (not selected) fontWeightSelected String bold Font weight selected item fontSize Number 1.5 Text size disabled Boolean false Disable switch preSelected String On Set (pre) selected label labels Array Off/On Labels for switch, name property is mandatory value String n/a Value, ie: v-model="selectedMapOption" delay Number .4 Transition delay between labels is seconds squareCorners Boolean false Rounded corners of switch noBorder Boolean false Remove border group String '' Switch key/group name (optional) name String '' Name for input field (optional) can be used as ref for forms etc disabled (prop) Boolean false Disable switch on top level (prop)

Labels prop can be used with or without color and backgroundColor attr, if not used the common prop: selectedColor and selectedBackgroundColor will be used for all labels.

