Toggle switch for vue.js
v1.3.3
NB! Version 1.2.32 and later use rem instead of px
install:
npm install vuejs-toggle-switch --save
Import: (in your main.js)
import ToggleSwitch from 'vuejs-toggle-switch'
Vue.use(ToggleSwitch)
Use: (in your local .vue file/component, html section)
<toggle-switch
:options="myOptions"
:disabled="false" // optional, can use here on top level or in items section
@change="updateMap($event.value)" // This is optional
@selected="selectedMethod()" // This is optional
v-model="selectedMapOption" // This is optional 2-way binding (try not to use both 1-way and 2-way)
:value="selectedMapOption" // This is optional 1-way binding (try not to use both 1-way and 2-way)
:name="name" // This is optional for input block
:group="switchGroup" // This is optional, use if multiple toggle-switch on same page with same label names
/>
<!-- Options struct: -->
myOptions: {
layout: {
color: 'black',
backgroundColor: 'lightgray',
selectedColor: 'white',
selectedBackgroundColor: 'green',
borderColor: 'black',
fontFamily: 'Arial',
fontWeight: 'normal',
fontWeightSelected: 'bold',
squareCorners: false,
noBorder: false
},
size: {
fontSize: 14,
height: 34,
padding: 7,
width: 100
},
items: {
delay: .4,
preSelected: 'unknown',
disabled: false,
labels: [
{name: 'Off', color: 'white', backgroundColor: 'red'},
{name: 'On', color: 'white', backgroundColor: 'green'}
]
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
|Number
|10
|Width of labels
|height
|Number
|3.25
|Height
|padding
|Number
|0.5
|Adjust text location in label with this
|backgroundColor
|String
|lightgray
|Background color (not selected)
|color
|String
|black
|Text color (not selected)
|borderColor
|String
|gray
|border color
|selectedColor
|String
|white
|Text color selected label
|selectedBackgroundColor
|String
|green
|Selected label background color
|fontFamily
|String
|Arial
|Font of label text
|fontWeight
|String
|normal
|Font weight item (not selected)
|fontWeightSelected
|String
|bold
|Font weight selected item
|fontSize
|Number
|1.5
|Text size
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|Disable switch
|preSelected
|String
|On
|Set (pre) selected label
|labels
|Array
|Off/On
|Labels for switch, name property is mandatory
|value
|String
|n/a
|Value, ie: v-model="selectedMapOption"
|delay
|Number
|.4
|Transition delay between labels is seconds
|squareCorners
|Boolean
|false
|Rounded corners of switch
|noBorder
|Boolean
|false
|Remove border
|group
|String
|''
|Switch key/group name (optional)
|name
|String
|''
|Name for input field (optional) can be used as ref for forms etc
|disabled (prop)
|Boolean
|false
|Disable switch on top level (prop)
Labels prop can be used with or without color and backgroundColor attr, if not used the common prop: selectedColor and selectedBackgroundColor will be used for all labels.
|Name
|Description
|change
|Triggered on toggle, user selects switch option, returns current value. @change="vmValueItem = $event.value"
|selected
|Triggered whenever user select switch item
|input
|Triggered on mount if preSelected is set or value is set, and on toggle/change