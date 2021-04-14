openbase logo
vts

vuejs-toggle-switch

by Lars M
1.3.3 (see all)

🖖 Vue.js toggle switch

Popularity

Downloads/wk

659

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vuejs-toggle-switch

Toggle switch for vue.js
v1.3.3

Live demo

Do you have questions or want a new feature? Use the "Issues" section 👈

NB! Version 1.2.32 and later use rem instead of px

Setup

install:

npm install vuejs-toggle-switch --save

Import: (in your main.js)

import ToggleSwitch from 'vuejs-toggle-switch'
Vue.use(ToggleSwitch)

Usage

Use: (in your local .vue file/component, html section)


<toggle-switch
  :options="myOptions"
  :disabled="false" // optional, can use here on top level or in items section
  @change="updateMap($event.value)" // This is optional
  @selected="selectedMethod()" // This is optional
  v-model="selectedMapOption" // This is optional 2-way binding (try not to use both 1-way and 2-way)
  :value="selectedMapOption" // This is optional 1-way binding (try not to use both 1-way and 2-way)
  :name="name" // This is optional for input block
  :group="switchGroup" // This is optional, use if multiple toggle-switch on same page with same label names
  /> 

<!-- Options struct: -->
myOptions: {
  layout: {
    color: 'black',
    backgroundColor: 'lightgray',
    selectedColor: 'white',
    selectedBackgroundColor: 'green',
    borderColor: 'black',
    fontFamily: 'Arial',
    fontWeight: 'normal',
    fontWeightSelected: 'bold',
    squareCorners: false,
    noBorder: false
  },
  size: {
    fontSize: 14,
    height: 34,
    padding: 7,
    width: 100
  },
  items: {
    delay: .4,
    preSelected: 'unknown',
    disabled: false,
    labels: [
      {name: 'Off', color: 'white', backgroundColor: 'red'}, 
      {name: 'On', color: 'white', backgroundColor: 'green'}
    ]
  }
}

Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
widthNumber10Width of labels
heightNumber3.25Height
paddingNumber0.5Adjust text location in label with this
backgroundColorStringlightgrayBackground color (not selected)
colorStringblackText color (not selected)
borderColorStringgrayborder color
selectedColorStringwhiteText color selected label
selectedBackgroundColorStringgreenSelected label background color
fontFamilyStringArialFont of label text
fontWeightStringnormalFont weight item (not selected)
fontWeightSelectedStringboldFont weight selected item
fontSizeNumber1.5Text size
disabledBooleanfalseDisable switch
preSelectedStringOnSet (pre) selected label
labelsArrayOff/OnLabels for switch, name property is mandatory
valueStringn/aValue, ie: v-model="selectedMapOption"
delayNumber.4Transition delay between labels is seconds
squareCornersBooleanfalseRounded corners of switch
noBorderBooleanfalseRemove border
groupString''Switch key/group name (optional)
nameString''Name for input field (optional) can be used as ref for forms etc
disabled (prop)BooleanfalseDisable switch on top level (prop)

Labels prop can be used with or without color and backgroundColor attr, if not used the common prop: selectedColor and selectedBackgroundColor will be used for all labels.

Events

NameDescription
changeTriggered on toggle, user selects switch option, returns current value. @change="vmValueItem = $event.value"
selectedTriggered whenever user select switch item
inputTriggered on mount if preSelected is set or value is set, and on toggle/change

