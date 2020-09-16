Vue.js and Vuex plugin to persistence data with localStorage/sessionStorage

Purpose

This plugin provide a simple binding with localStorage and sessionStorage (or something similar) to Vue and Vuex.

It has no dependencies, so it is really small.

.js size: 5.75KB (1.7KB gzipped)

size: 5.75KB (1.7KB gzipped) .min.js size: 2.21KB (1.1KB gzipped)

Usage

import vuejsStorage from 'vuejs-storage' const vuejsStorage = window .vuejsStorage Vue.use(vuejsStorage) new Vue({ data : { count : 0 , text : '' }, storage : { keys : [ 'count' ], namespace : 'my-namespace' } }) const store = new Vuex.Store({ state : { count : 0 }, mutations : { increment(state) { state.count++ } }, plugins : [ vuejsStorage({ keys : [ 'count' ], namespace : 'my-namespace' , driver : vuejsStorage.drivers.sessionStorage }) ] })

Nested key

data: { a : { b : 1 , c : 2 } }, storage : { namespace : 'test' , keys : [ 'a.b' ] }

Vuex modules

state: { a : 1 }, modules : { moduleA : { state : { a : 2 } } }, plugins : [ vuejsStorage({ namespace : 'test' , keys : [ 'moduleA' , 'a' ] }) ]

Multiple storage

data: { a : 1 , b : 2 }, storage : [ { namespace : 'test' , keys : [ 'a' ] }, { namespace : 'test' , keys : [ 'b' ], driver : vuejsStorage.drivers.sessionStorage } ]

API

vuejsStorage

Vue plugin

Vue.use(vuejsStorage)

Create a Vuex plugin

const vuexplugin = vuejsStorage( )

option

Option object, can be used when create Vuex plugin or in Vue option storage field

{ keys : [], driver : vuejsStorage.drivers.sessionStorage, namespace : 'ns' , merge : _assign }

Examples