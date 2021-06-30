openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vst

vuejs-smart-table

by Hector Romero
0.0.8 (see all)

Simple yet powerful Data Table for Vue with vanilla HTML structure

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Table, Vue Grid

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🔥🔥🔥 Vue 3 support is comming 🔥🔥🔥

Vue 3 support is already in beta in the next branch, the next version also supports Vue 2, you can take a look in the new documentation site.

VueJs Smart Table

Vue Smart Table was created out of the need for a simple highly customizable data table plugin that could take advantage of Vue's slots. It has no dependencies but Vue and because it renders as a standard HTML table it is compatible with CSS Frameworks such as Bootstrap and Foundation.

Out of the box you will get filtering, column sorting, client side pagination and row selection.

Full Documentation

Please read the documentation to learn how to use it.

Installation

To install simply run

npm add vuejs-smart-table

or

yarn add vuejs-smart-table

Then in your main.js

import SmartTable from 'vuejs-smart-table'

Vue.use(SmartTable)

This will globally register four Components: v-table, v-th, v-tr and smart-pagination

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ag-grid-vueThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
tt
tabulator-tablesInteractive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
gridjsAdvanced table plugin
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vt2
vue-tables-2Vue.js 2 grid components
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gridjs-vueA Vue.js wrapper component for Grid.js
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
606
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vgt
vue-good-tableAn easy to use powerful data table for vuejs with advanced customizations including sorting, column filtering, pagination, grouping etc
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
24K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Responsive Maintainers
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial