🔥🔥🔥 Vue 3 support is comming 🔥🔥🔥

Vue 3 support is already in beta in the next branch, the next version also supports Vue 2, you can take a look in the new documentation site.

VueJs Smart Table

Vue Smart Table was created out of the need for a simple highly customizable data table plugin that could take advantage of Vue's slots. It has no dependencies but Vue and because it renders as a standard HTML table it is compatible with CSS Frameworks such as Bootstrap and Foundation.

Out of the box you will get filtering, column sorting, client side pagination and row selection.

Full Documentation

Please read the documentation to learn how to use it.

Installation

To install simply run

npm add vuejs-smart- table

or

yarn add vuejs-smart- table

Then in your main.js

import SmartTable from 'vuejs-smart-table' Vue.use(SmartTable)