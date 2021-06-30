🔥🔥🔥 Vue 3 support is comming 🔥🔥🔥
Vue 3 support is already in beta in the
next branch, the next version also supports Vue 2, you can take a look in the new documentation site.
Vue Smart Table was created out of the need for a simple highly customizable data table plugin that could take advantage of Vue's slots. It has no dependencies but Vue and because it renders as a standard HTML table it is compatible with CSS Frameworks such as Bootstrap and Foundation.
Out of the box you will get filtering, column sorting, client side pagination and row selection.
Please read the documentation to learn how to use it.
To install simply run
npm add vuejs-smart-table
or
yarn add vuejs-smart-table
Then in your
main.js
import SmartTable from 'vuejs-smart-table'
Vue.use(SmartTable)
This will globally register four Components:
v-table,
v-th,
v-tr and
smart-pagination