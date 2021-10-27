🎚 A highly customized slider component

This is still in beta and may contain unexpected bugs, please use with caution.

install

$ yarn add vue-slider-component@next

Caution

Change data to v-data for now due to a type conflict. (Probably a temporary modification)

✨ Features

🍖 More customizable

👗 Multiple style themes

🐳 Support for more sliders

📌 Add marks

🎉 Support SSR

🍒 Support Typescript

📚 Documentation

Document: https://nightcatsama.github.io/vue-slider-component

Live Demo: https://jsfiddle.net/NightCatSama/2xy72dod/10547/

🎯 install

$ yarn add vue-slider-component

🚀 Usage

<template> <vue-slider v-model="value" /> </template> <script> import VueSlider from 'vue-slider-component' import 'vue-slider-component/theme/antd.css' export default { components: { VueSlider }, data () { return { value: 0 } } } </script>

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Support

License

MIT