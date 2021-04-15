openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpb

vuejs-progress-bar

by Lars M
1.2.7 (see all)

🖖 Vue.js progress bar

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vuejs-progress-bar

ProgressBar for vue.js
SVG/Vector based
4 modes: Line, Circle, Cylinder and Battery
v1.2.7

Live demo

Do you have questions or want a new feature? Use the "Issues" section 👈

Setup

install:

npm install vuejs-progress-bar --save

Import: (in your main.js)

import ProgressBar from 'vuejs-progress-bar'
Vue.use(ProgressBar)

Usage

Use: (in your local .vue file/component, html section)

<progress-bar
  :options="options"
  :value="value"
/>

<!-- Options struct: -->
options: {
  text: {
    color: '#FFFFFF',
    shadowEnable: true,
    shadowColor: '#000000',
    fontSize: 14,
    fontFamily: 'Helvetica',
    dynamicPosition: false,
    hideText: false
  },
  progress: {
    color: '#2dbd2d',
    backgroundColor: '#333333',
    inverted: false
  },
  layout: {
    height: 35,
    width: 140,
    verticalTextAlign: 61,
    horizontalTextAlign: 43,
    zeroOffset: 0,
    strokeWidth: 30,
    progressPadding: 0,
    type: 'line'
  }
}

Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
valueNumber0Value of progressbar %
colorString#FFFFFFText color
shadowEnableStringtrueText shadow enable
shadowColorString#000000Text shadow color
hideTextBooleanfalseHide text (%)
fontSizeString14pxFont size of % text
fontFamilyStringHelveticaFont family text
dynamicPositionBooleanfalseProgress text % follow progress bar
colorString#2dbd2dProgress color, use hex or rgb
backgroundColorString#C0C0C0Background color, use hex or rgb
invertedBooleanfalseInvert circle progress
widthNumber140Width
heightNumber35Height, use strok for progress height
verticalTextAlignNumber61Positioning of % text vertical
horizontalTextAlignNumber43Positioning of % text horizontal
zeroOffsetNumber0Offset for zero (0%) for line progress bar
strokeWidthNumber30Width of background of progress
progressPaddingNumber0Padding between background and progress bar (line only)
typeStringlinetype of progress bar: line, circle, cylinder or battery

Update package:

1. Compile and build for production

npm run build

2. check into git

git add .
git commit -m "Message.."

3. Publish to NPM

# Do some work...

# x.x.1 -> x.x.2
npm version patch

# x.1.0 -> x.2.0
npm version minor

# 1.0.0 -> 2.0.0
npm version major

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial