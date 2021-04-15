ProgressBar for vue.js

SVG/Vector based

4 modes: Line, Circle, Cylinder and Battery

v1.2.7

Live demo

Setup

install:

npm install vuejs-progress-bar --save

Import: (in your main.js)

import ProgressBar from 'vuejs-progress-bar' Vue.use(ProgressBar)

Usage

Use: (in your local .vue file/component, html section)

< progress-bar :options = "options" :value = "value" /> options: { text: { color: '#FFFFFF', shadowEnable: true, shadowColor: '#000000', fontSize: 14, fontFamily: 'Helvetica', dynamicPosition: false, hideText: false }, progress: { color: '#2dbd2d', backgroundColor: '#333333', inverted: false }, layout: { height: 35, width: 140, verticalTextAlign: 61, horizontalTextAlign: 43, zeroOffset: 0, strokeWidth: 30, progressPadding: 0, type: 'line' } }

Properties

Name Type Default Description value Number 0 Value of progressbar % color String #FFFFFF Text color shadowEnable String true Text shadow enable shadowColor String #000000 Text shadow color hideText Boolean false Hide text (%) fontSize String 14px Font size of % text fontFamily String Helvetica Font family text dynamicPosition Boolean false Progress text % follow progress bar color String #2dbd2d Progress color, use hex or rgb backgroundColor String #C0C0C0 Background color, use hex or rgb inverted Boolean false Invert circle progress width Number 140 Width height Number 35 Height, use strok for progress height verticalTextAlign Number 61 Positioning of % text vertical horizontalTextAlign Number 43 Positioning of % text horizontal zeroOffset Number 0 Offset for zero (0%) for line progress bar strokeWidth Number 30 Width of background of progress progressPadding Number 0 Padding between background and progress bar (line only) type String line type of progress bar: line, circle, cylinder or battery

1. Compile and build for production

npm run build

2. check into git

git add . git commit -m "Message.."

3. Publish to NPM