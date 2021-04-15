ProgressBar for vue.js
SVG/Vector based
4 modes: Line, Circle, Cylinder and Battery
v1.2.7
Do you have questions or want a new feature? Use the "Issues" section 👈
install:
npm install vuejs-progress-bar --save
Import: (in your main.js)
import ProgressBar from 'vuejs-progress-bar'
Vue.use(ProgressBar)
Use: (in your local .vue file/component, html section)
<progress-bar
:options="options"
:value="value"
/>
<!-- Options struct: -->
options: {
text: {
color: '#FFFFFF',
shadowEnable: true,
shadowColor: '#000000',
fontSize: 14,
fontFamily: 'Helvetica',
dynamicPosition: false,
hideText: false
},
progress: {
color: '#2dbd2d',
backgroundColor: '#333333',
inverted: false
},
layout: {
height: 35,
width: 140,
verticalTextAlign: 61,
horizontalTextAlign: 43,
zeroOffset: 0,
strokeWidth: 30,
progressPadding: 0,
type: 'line'
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|Number
|0
|Value of progressbar %
|color
|String
|#FFFFFF
|Text color
|shadowEnable
|String
|true
|Text shadow enable
|shadowColor
|String
|#000000
|Text shadow color
|hideText
|Boolean
|false
|Hide text (%)
|fontSize
|String
|14px
|Font size of % text
|fontFamily
|String
|Helvetica
|Font family text
|dynamicPosition
|Boolean
|false
|Progress text % follow progress bar
|color
|String
|#2dbd2d
|Progress color, use hex or rgb
|backgroundColor
|String
|#C0C0C0
|Background color, use hex or rgb
|inverted
|Boolean
|false
|Invert circle progress
|width
|Number
|140
|Width
|height
|Number
|35
|Height, use strok for progress height
|verticalTextAlign
|Number
|61
|Positioning of % text vertical
|horizontalTextAlign
|Number
|43
|Positioning of % text horizontal
|zeroOffset
|Number
|0
|Offset for zero (0%) for line progress bar
|strokeWidth
|Number
|30
|Width of background of progress
|progressPadding
|Number
|0
|Padding between background and progress bar (line only)
|type
|String
|line
|type of progress bar: line, circle, cylinder or battery
npm run build
git add .
git commit -m "Message.."
# Do some work...
# x.x.1 -> x.x.2
npm version patch
# x.1.0 -> x.2.0
npm version minor
# 1.0.0 -> 2.0.0
npm version major