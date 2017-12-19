A Vue.js plugin to easily integrate pagination in your projects.
VueJs Paginator is a simple but powerful plugin since it gives you access on how to render the data, instead of using a predefined table.
The way you use it is similar to Laravel's paginator.
For Vue 1.* use v1.0.15.
npm install vuejs-paginator --save
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vuejs-paginator/2.0.0/vuejs-paginator.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/vuejs-paginator/2.0.0/vuejs-paginator.min.js"></script>
Use VPaginator in the HTML.
<v-paginator resource_url="api/animals" @update="updateResource"></v-paginator>
Prepare the Vue instance.
// if you are not using the cdn version you have to import VuePaginator.
// import VuePaginator from 'vuejs-paginator'
new Vue({
data () {
return {
animals: []
}
},
components: {
VPaginator: VuePaginator
},
methods: {
updateResource(data){
this.animals = data
}
}
...
});
Every time a page is changed or fetched, resource variable will contain the returned data.
<ul>
<li v-for="animal in animals">
{{ animal.name }}
</li>
</ul>
Here you can find the detailed Documentation
# install dependencies
npm install
# build for production with minification
npm run build
# run unit tests
npm run unit
# run all tests
npm test