Vue.js Paginator

A Vue.js plugin to easily integrate pagination in your projects.

VueJs Paginator is a simple but powerful plugin since it gives you access on how to render the data, instead of using a predefined table.

The way you use it is similar to Laravel's paginator.

Installation

For Vue 1.* use v1.0.15.

Through npm

npm install vuejs-paginator --save

From a cdn

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vuejs-paginator/2.0.0/vuejs-paginator.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/vuejs-paginator/2.0.0/vuejs-paginator.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Use VPaginator in the HTML.

< v-paginator resource_url = "api/animals" @ update = "updateResource" > </ v-paginator >

Prepare the Vue instance.

new Vue({ data () { return { animals : [] } }, components : { VPaginator : VuePaginator }, methods : { updateResource(data){ this .animals = data } } ... });

Thats it

Every time a page is changed or fetched, resource variable will contain the returned data.

< ul > < li v-for = "animal in animals" > {{ animal.name }} </ li > </ ul >

Documentation

Here you can find the detailed Documentation

