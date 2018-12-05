A Vue.js(v2.x+) component to make pagination. Inspired by react-paginate.

Easy to use by providing simple api. And you can customize the style of this component by css.

Online demo

Installation

NPM

Install the npm package.

$ npm install vuejs-paginate --save

Register the component.

ES5

var Paginate = require ( 'vuejs-paginate' ) Vue.component( 'paginate' , Paginate)

ES6

import Paginate from 'vuejs-paginate' Vue.component( 'paginate' , Paginate)

Note: For version <= 0.5.0, use Vue.use(Paginate) to register the component after import the package. But recommend to use the latest version now.

CDN

Include the source file.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vuejs-paginate@latest" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vuejs-paginate@0.9.0" > </ script >

Register the component.

Vue.component( 'paginate' , VuejsPaginate)

Usage

In Vue Template

Basic Usage

< paginate :page-count = "20" :click-handler = "functionName" :prev-text = "'Prev'" :next-text = "'Next'" :container-class = "'className'" > </ paginate >

Note: In vue template, camelCase and kebab-case are both supported. For example, you can either use prop page-count or pageCount . They are leading to the same result.

So this is also avaliable

< paginate :pageCount = "20" :clickHandler = "functionName" :prevText = "'Prev'" :nextText = "'Next'" :containerClass = "'className'" > </ paginate >

Example

< template > < paginate :page-count = "20" :page-range = "3" :margin-pages = "2" :click-handler = "clickCallback" :prev-text = "'Prev'" :next-text = "'Next'" :container-class = "'pagination'" :page-class = "'page-item'" > </ paginate > </ template > < script > export default { methods : { clickCallback (pageNum) => { console .log(pageNum) } } } </ script > < style lang = "css" > .pagination { } .page-item { } </ style >

Value Binding

Use v-model to set the selected page number. You can programmatically modify the current page by using this.

< template > < paginate v-model = "page" :page-count = "20" :page-range = "3" :margin-pages = "2" :click-handler = "clickCallback" :prev-text = "'Prev'" :next-text = "'Next'" :container-class = "'pagination'" :page-class = "'page-item'" > </ paginate > </ template > < script > export default { data() { return { page : 10 } } } </ script >

In HTML

Must use kebab-case for props in pure HTML.

Example

JavaScript

Vue.component( 'paginate' , VuejsPaginate) new Vue({ el : '#app' , methods : { clickCallback : function ( pageNum ) { console .log(pageNum) } } })

HTML

< div id = "app" > < paginate :page-count = "10" :container-class = "pagination" :prev-text = "prev" :next-text = "next" :click-handler = "clickCallback" > </ paginate > </ div >

Props

Name Type Description page-count Number Total count of pages. required page-range Number Range of pages which displayed. default: 3

(Note: It is recommended to use an odd number, so that the same number of pages are displayed before and after the active page. If using an even number, there will be one more page number before the active page than after the current page) margin-pages Number The number of displayed pages for margins. default: 1 prev-text String Text for the previous button. You can use HTML here. default: Prev next-text String Text for the next button. You can use HTML here. default: Next break-view-text String Text for the break view indicator. default: ... initial-page

Deprecated after v2.0.0 Number The index of initial page which selected. default: 0 force-page Number The page number of overridden selected page. click-handler Function The method to call when page clicked. Use clicked page number as parameter. container-class String CSS class name for the layout. page-class String CSS class name for tag li of each page element. page-link-class String CSS class name for tag a of each page element. prev-class String CSS class name for tag li of previous element. prev-link-class String CSS class name for tag a of previous element. next-class String CSS class name for tag li of next element. next-link-class String CSS class name for tag a of next element. break-view-class String CSS class name for tag li of break view element. break-view-link-class String CSS class name for tag a of break view element. active-class String CSS class name for active page element. default: active disabled-class String CSS class name for disabled page element. default: disabled no-li-surround Boolean Support no li tag surround a tag. default: false first-last-button Boolean Support buttons to turn to the first and last page. default: false first-button-text String Text for first button. (Not visible when first-last-button is false. You can use HTML here.) default: 'First' last-button-text String Text for last button. (Not visible when first-last-button is false. You can use HTML here.) default: 'Last' hide-prev-next Boolean Hide prev/next button when there is no previous or next page. default: false

Customize inner HTML (experimental)

You can customize the inner HTML of the previous button, next button, and break view indicator, with the slot tag.

Slot names

Name Description prevContent Previous button nextContent Next button breakViewContent Break view indicator

Note Slot of prevContent and nextContent are not supported after v1.9.5 . You can directly set the HTML by prev-text and next-text props.

Example

< paginate :page-count = "10" :container-class = "pagination" :prev-text = "prev" :next-text = "next" :click-handler = "clickCallback" > < span slot = "prevContent" > Changed previous button </ span > < span slot = "nextContent" > Changed next button </ span > < span slot = "breakViewContent" > < svg width = "16" height = "4" viewBox = "0 0 16 4" > < circle fill = "#999999" cx = "2" cy = "2" r = "2" /> < circle fill = "#999999" cx = "8" cy = "2" r = "2" /> < circle fill = "#999999" cx = "14" cy = "2" r = "2" /> </ svg > </ span > </ paginate >

Demo

You can see the demo for quickly understand how to use this package.

$ git clone git@github.com:lokyoung/vuejs-paginate.git $ cd vuejs-paginate $ npm install $ npm run demo