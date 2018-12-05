A Vue.js(v2.x+) component to make pagination. Inspired by react-paginate.
Easy to use by providing simple api. And you can customize the style of this component by css.
Install the npm package.
$ npm install vuejs-paginate --save
Register the component.
var Paginate = require('vuejs-paginate')
Vue.component('paginate', Paginate)
import Paginate from 'vuejs-paginate'
Vue.component('paginate', Paginate)
Note: For version <= 0.5.0, use
Vue.use(Paginate) to register the component after import the package. But recommend to use the latest version now.
Include the source file.
<!-- use the latest release -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuejs-paginate@latest"></script>
<!-- or use the specify version -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuejs-paginate@0.9.0"></script>
Register the component.
Vue.component('paginate', VuejsPaginate)
Basic Usage
<paginate
:page-count="20"
:click-handler="functionName"
:prev-text="'Prev'"
:next-text="'Next'"
:container-class="'className'">
</paginate>
Note: In vue template, camelCase and kebab-case are both supported. For example, you can either use prop
page-count or
pageCount. They are leading to the same result.
So this is also avaliable
<paginate
:pageCount="20"
:clickHandler="functionName"
:prevText="'Prev'"
:nextText="'Next'"
:containerClass="'className'">
</paginate>
Example
<template>
<paginate
:page-count="20"
:page-range="3"
:margin-pages="2"
:click-handler="clickCallback"
:prev-text="'Prev'"
:next-text="'Next'"
:container-class="'pagination'"
:page-class="'page-item'">
</paginate>
</template>
<script>
export default {
methods: {
clickCallback (pageNum) => {
console.log(pageNum)
}
}
}
</script>
<style lang="css">
.pagination {
}
.page-item {
}
</style>
Use
v-model to set the selected page number. You can programmatically modify the current page by using this.
<template>
<paginate
v-model="page"
:page-count="20"
:page-range="3"
:margin-pages="2"
:click-handler="clickCallback"
:prev-text="'Prev'"
:next-text="'Next'"
:container-class="'pagination'"
:page-class="'page-item'">
</paginate>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
page: 10
}
}
}
</script>
Must use kebab-case for props in pure HTML.
Example
JavaScript
Vue.component('paginate', VuejsPaginate)
new Vue({
el: '#app',
methods: {
clickCallback: function(pageNum) {
console.log(pageNum)
}
}
})
HTML
<div id="app">
<paginate
:page-count="10"
:container-class="pagination"
:prev-text="prev"
:next-text="next"
:click-handler="clickCallback">
</paginate>
</div>
|Name
|Type
|Description
page-count
Number
|Total count of pages. required
page-range
Number
|Range of pages which displayed. default: 3
(Note: It is recommended to use an odd number, so that the same number of pages are displayed before and after the active page. If using an even number, there will be one more page number before the active page than after the current page)
margin-pages
Number
|The number of displayed pages for margins. default: 1
prev-text
String
|Text for the previous button. You can use HTML here. default: Prev
next-text
String
|Text for the next button. You can use HTML here. default: Next
break-view-text
String
|Text for the break view indicator. default: ...
initial-page
Deprecated after v2.0.0
Number
|The index of initial page which selected. default: 0
force-page
Number
|The page number of overridden selected page.
click-handler
Function
|The method to call when page clicked. Use clicked page number as parameter.
container-class
String
|CSS class name for the layout.
page-class
String
|CSS class name for tag
li of each page element.
page-link-class
String
|CSS class name for tag
a of each page element.
prev-class
String
|CSS class name for tag
li of
previous element.
prev-link-class
String
|CSS class name for tag
a of
previous element.
next-class
String
|CSS class name for tag
li of
next element.
next-link-class
String
|CSS class name for tag
a of
next element.
break-view-class
String
|CSS class name for tag
li of
break view element.
break-view-link-class
String
|CSS class name for tag
a of
break view element.
active-class
String
|CSS class name for active page element. default: active
disabled-class
String
|CSS class name for disabled page element. default: disabled
no-li-surround
Boolean
|Support no
li tag surround
a tag. default: false
first-last-button
Boolean
|Support buttons to turn to the first and last page. default: false
first-button-text
String
|Text for first button. (Not visible when
first-last-button is false. You can use HTML here.) default: 'First'
last-button-text
String
|Text for last button. (Not visible when
first-last-button is false. You can use HTML here.) default: 'Last'
hide-prev-next
Boolean
|Hide prev/next button when there is no previous or next page. default: false
You can customize the inner HTML of the previous button, next button, and break view indicator, with the
slot tag.
Slot names
|Name
|Description
prevContent
|Previous button
nextContent
|Next button
breakViewContent
|Break view indicator
Note
Slot of
prevContent and
nextContent are not supported after
v1.9.5. You can directly set the HTML by
prev-text and
next-text props.
Example
<paginate
:page-count="10"
:container-class="pagination"
:prev-text="prev"
:next-text="next"
:click-handler="clickCallback">
<span slot="prevContent">Changed previous button</span>
<span slot="nextContent">Changed next button</span>
<span slot="breakViewContent">
<svg width="16" height="4" viewBox="0 0 16 4">
<circle fill="#999999" cx="2" cy="2" r="2" />
<circle fill="#999999" cx="8" cy="2" r="2" />
<circle fill="#999999" cx="14" cy="2" r="2" />
</svg>
</span>
</paginate>
You can see the demo for quickly understand how to use this package.
$ git clone git@github.com:lokyoung/vuejs-paginate.git
$ cd vuejs-paginate
$ npm install
$ npm run demo
Check the code from
./demo/index.html and
./demo/App.vue.