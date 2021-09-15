openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vn

vuejs-noty

by Reno Guyon
0.1.4 (see all)

A Vue JS wrapper around Noty

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Notification, Vue Toast

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vuejs-noty

A Vue JS wrapper around Noty. Developped for Vue 2.

Getting Started

Install using npm:

$ npm install vuejs-noty

Import and register Vue plugin:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueNoty from 'vuejs-noty'

Vue.use(VueNoty)

Import noty styles

Import stylesheet in your vue / js components:

import 'vuejs-noty/dist/vuejs-noty.css'

Or, import styles in your less / scss stylesheet:

@import '~vuejs-noty/dist/vuejs-noty.css';

Usage

In your Vue.js components, simply call one of these methods:

// Basic alert
this.$noty.show("Hello world!")

// Success notification
this.$noty.success("Your profile has been saved!")

// Error message
this.$noty.error("Oops, something went wrong!")

// Warning
this.$noty.warning("Please review your information.")

// Basic alert
this.$noty.info("New version of the app is available!")

All of these methods will return a Noty object instance, so you can use available API methods. Example:

this.$noty.show("Hello world!").setTimeout(4500);

Create your own notification with access to the full list of options. Example:

this.$noty.create({
    text: 'This is a custom notification!',
    type: 'warning',
    layout: 'topCenter',
    timeout: 4500,
    progressBar: false
}).show();

Configuration

Config defaults

You can set a default configuration object when registering the plugin. Example:

Vue.use(VueNoty, {
  timeout: 4000,
  progressBar: true,
  layout: 'topCenter'
})

Config override

All of the alert methods can accept a config object as second parameter if you need to override the defaults. Example:

this.$noty.info("Hey! Something very important here...", {
  killer: true,
  timeout: 6000,
  layout: 'topRight'
})

For more information about available configuration properties, please read Noty's documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vt
vue-toastificationVue notifications made easy!
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vtn
vue-toast-notificationYet another toast notification plugin for Vue.js :tulip:
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vn
vue-notification:icecream: Vue.js 2 library for showing notifications
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mvt
mosha-vue-toastifyA light weight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
3K
vn
@kyvg/vue3-notificationVue 3 notification library 💬
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
4K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-notificationsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
590
See 42 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial