A Vue JS wrapper around Noty. Developped for Vue 2.

Getting Started

Install using npm:

$ npm install vuejs-noty

Import and register Vue plugin:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueNoty from 'vuejs-noty' Vue.use(VueNoty)

Import noty styles

Import stylesheet in your vue / js components:

import 'vuejs-noty/dist/vuejs-noty.css'

Or, import styles in your less / scss stylesheet:

@import '~vuejs-noty/dist/vuejs-noty.css' ;

Usage

In your Vue.js components, simply call one of these methods:

this .$noty.show( "Hello world!" ) this .$noty.success( "Your profile has been saved!" ) this .$noty.error( "Oops, something went wrong!" ) this .$noty.warning( "Please review your information." ) this .$noty.info( "New version of the app is available!" )

All of these methods will return a Noty object instance, so you can use available API methods. Example:

this .$noty.show( "Hello world!" ).setTimeout( 4500 );

Create your own notification with access to the full list of options. Example:

this .$noty.create({ text : 'This is a custom notification!' , type : 'warning' , layout : 'topCenter' , timeout : 4500 , progressBar : false }).show();

Configuration

Config defaults

You can set a default configuration object when registering the plugin. Example:

Vue.use(VueNoty, { timeout : 4000 , progressBar : true , layout : 'topCenter' })

Config override

All of the alert methods can accept a config object as second parameter if you need to override the defaults. Example:

this .$noty.info( "Hey! Something very important here..." , { killer : true , timeout : 6000 , layout : 'topRight' })

For more information about available configuration properties, please read Noty's documentation.