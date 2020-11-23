openbase logo
vl

vuejs-logger

by Justin Kames
1.5.5 (see all)

Provides customizable logging functionality for Vue.js. Compatible with Vue2.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.5K

GitHub Stars

237

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Debugging, Vue Logging

Reviews

Average Rating

Readme

vuejs-logger

Provides customizable logging functionality for Vue.js. Compatible with Vue2.

Table of Contents

Demo

@ https://codepen.io/justinkames/pen/BwGOVQ

Introduction

vuejs-logger is a tool that enables configurable logging for Vue applications. Features include :

  • Output restriction based on selected loglevel.
  • Automatically JSON.stringify() the (reactive) properties passed to the logger.
  • Configurable options to customize output for a log messages.
  • Colored console messages for $log.warning, $log.error and $log.fatal.
logLevels :  ['debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error', 'fatal']

Install

This project uses node and npm.

https://www.npmjs.com/package/vuejs-logger

$ npm install vuejs-logger --save-exact

Usage

Below you can find an example of how to use vuejs-logger :

Properties

NameRequiredTypeDefaultDescription
isEnabledfalseBooleantrueEnables the vuejs-logger plugin, useful toggle for production/development.
logLevelfalseString'debug'Choose between ['debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error', 'fatal']. Read production tips.
stringifyArgumentsfalseBooleanfalseIf true, all input will go through JSON.stringify(). Useful when printing reactive properties.
showLogLevelfalseBooleanfalseIf true, the loglevel will be shown.
showMethodNamefalseBooleanfalseIf true, the method name of the parent function will be shown in the console.
separatorfalseString' l 'The seperator between parts of the output ( see screenshot.
showConsoleColorsfalseBooleanfalseIf true, enables console.warn, console.fatal, console.error for corresponding loglevels.

Code example

import VueLogger from 'vuejs-logger';
const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production';
 
const options = {
    isEnabled: true,
    logLevel : isProduction ? 'error' : 'debug',
    stringifyArguments : false,
    showLogLevel : true,
    showMethodName : true,
    separator: '|',
    showConsoleColors: true
};

Vue.use(VueLogger, options);

new Vue({
    data() {
        return {
            a : 'a',
            b : 'b'
        }
    },
    created() {
        this.$log.debug('test', this.a, 123)
        this.$log.info('test', this.b)
        this.$log.warn('test')
        this.$log.error('test')
        this.$log.fatal('test')
        externalFunction()
    }
});

function externalFunction() {
   // log from external function
   Vue.$log.debug('log from function outside component.');
}

Screenshot

screen shot 2017-10-17 at 10 54 05

Production tips

The plugin can be disabled for production or a lower logLevel can be set to minimize output (as shown in usage ). If the logLevel is set to 'fatal' the plugin will ignore all calls with less important loglevels in the code. 

    function foo() {
        // these statements will print nothing if the logLevel is set to 'fatal'. But they will compile just fine. 
        this.$log.debug('test', 'bar')
        this.$log.info('test')
        this.$log.warn('test')
        this.$log.error('test', 'foo')
        // this statement will print if the logLevel is set to 'fatal'
        this.$log.fatal('test', 'bar', 123)
    }

Maintainers

@justinkames.

Contribute

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.

vuejs-logger follows the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.

License

MIT © Justin Kames

October 9, 2020

