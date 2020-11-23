Provides customizable logging functionality for Vue.js. Compatible with Vue2.

Table of Contents

Demo

@ https://codepen.io/justinkames/pen/BwGOVQ

Introduction

vuejs-logger is a tool that enables configurable logging for Vue applications. Features include :

Output restriction based on selected loglevel.

Automatically JSON.stringify() the (reactive) properties passed to the logger.

Configurable options to customize output for a log messages.

Colored console messages for $log.warning, $log.error and $log.fatal.

logLevels : [ 'debug' , 'info' , 'warn' , 'error' , 'fatal' ]

Install

This project uses node and npm.

https://www.npmjs.com/package/vuejs-logger

$ npm install vuejs-logger --save-exact

Usage

Below you can find an example of how to use vuejs-logger :

Properties

Name Required Type Default Description isEnabled false Boolean true Enables the vuejs-logger plugin, useful toggle for production/development. logLevel false String 'debug' Choose between ['debug', 'info', 'warn', 'error', 'fatal']. Read production tips. stringifyArguments false Boolean false If true, all input will go through JSON.stringify(). Useful when printing reactive properties. showLogLevel false Boolean false If true, the loglevel will be shown. showMethodName false Boolean false If true, the method name of the parent function will be shown in the console. separator false String ' l ' The seperator between parts of the output ( see screenshot. showConsoleColors false Boolean false If true, enables console.warn, console.fatal, console.error for corresponding loglevels.

Code example

import VueLogger from 'vuejs-logger' ; const isProduction = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ; const options = { isEnabled : true , logLevel : isProduction ? 'error' : 'debug' , stringifyArguments : false , showLogLevel : true , showMethodName : true , separator : '|' , showConsoleColors : true }; Vue.use(VueLogger, options);

new Vue({ data() { return { a : 'a' , b : 'b' } }, created() { this .$log.debug( 'test' , this .a, 123 ) this .$log.info( 'test' , this .b) this .$log.warn( 'test' ) this .$log.error( 'test' ) this .$log.fatal( 'test' ) externalFunction() } }); function externalFunction ( ) { Vue.$log.debug( 'log from function outside component.' ); }

Screenshot

Production tips

The plugin can be disabled for production or a lower logLevel can be set to minimize output (as shown in usage ). If the logLevel is set to 'fatal' the plugin will ignore all calls with less important loglevels in the code.

function foo ( ) { this .$log.debug( 'test' , 'bar' ) this .$log.info( 'test' ) this .$log.warn( 'test' ) this .$log.error( 'test' , 'foo' ) this .$log.fatal( 'test' , 'bar' , 123 ) }

Maintainers

@justinkames.

Contribute

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.

vuejs-logger follows the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.

License

MIT © Justin Kames