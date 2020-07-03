openbase logo
vl

vuejs-localization

by Valter Lorran
1.0.3 (see all)

Convenient way to retrive strings in various languages in Vuejs.

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

687

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

vuejs-localization

Installation

$ npm install vuejs-localization --save

Setup

var Vue = require('vue');
var Lang = require('vuejs-localization');

//Notice that you need to specify the lang folder, in this case './lang'
Lang.requireAll(require.context('./lang', true, /\.js$/));

Vue.use(Lang);

Lang Folder

└── lang
    ├── en
    |  └──messages.js
    └── pt
       └──messages.js

Lang file

//messages.js
module.exports = {
  hello_world : 'Hello World!'
}

Usage

$lang.{file}.{key}

<h1>{{$lang.messages.hello_world}}</h1>

Results in:

<h1>Hello World</h1>

Change localization (reactive)

//inside vue instance
this.$lang.setLang('pt')

