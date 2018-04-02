Lightweight JWT handler for Vue.js 2.
Install using npm:
$ npm install vuejs-jwt --save
Import and register Vue plugin:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueJWT from 'vuejs-jwt'
Vue.use(VueJWT, options)
Available options are described below.
In your Vue.js components, simply call one of these methods:
// Return true / false - check if a JWT token is stored in cookies or local storage
this.$jwt.hasToken()
// Return token from cookies or local storage
this.$jwt.getToken()
// Decode JWT token and return payload
this.$jwt.decode()
You can also specify a custom token and sign key:
this.$jwt.decode(customToken, secretKey)
$jwt object is also available outside of components using Vue object:
import Vue from 'vue'
const payload = Vue.$jwt.decode()
signKey (optional) : Token signature public key - to be provided only if you want to verify signature when decoding token
storage (default: localStorage) : cookie | localStorage
keyName (default: auth_token) : name of the key used to fetch token from cookie or local storage
ignoreExpiration (default: false) : set true to ignore expiration date
ignoreNotBefore (default: false) : set true to ignore 'not before' date
audience (default: null) : you can specify a string if you want to validate token audience property
issuer (default: null) : you can specify a string if you want to validate token issuer
subject (default: null) : you can specify a string if you want to validate token subject