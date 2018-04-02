Lightweight JWT handler for Vue.js 2.

Getting Started

Install using npm:

$ npm install vuejs-jwt --save

Import and register Vue plugin:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueJWT from 'vuejs-jwt' Vue.use(VueJWT, options)

Available options are described below.

Usage

In your Vue.js components, simply call one of these methods:

this .$jwt.hasToken() this .$jwt.getToken() this .$jwt.decode()

You can also specify a custom token and sign key:

this .$jwt.decode(customToken, secretKey)

$jwt object is also available outside of components using Vue object:

import Vue from 'vue' const payload = Vue.$jwt.decode()

Available options

signKey (optional) : Token signature public key - to be provided only if you want to verify signature when decoding token

storage (default: localStorage) : cookie | localStorage

keyName (default: auth_token) : name of the key used to fetch token from cookie or local storage

ignoreExpiration (default: false) : set true to ignore expiration date

ignoreNotBefore (default: false) : set true to ignore 'not before' date

audience (default: null) : you can specify a string if you want to validate token audience property

issuer (default: null) : you can specify a string if you want to validate token issuer

subject (default: null) : you can specify a string if you want to validate token subject