openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vj

vuejs-jwt

by Reno Guyon
1.1.0 (see all)

JWT handler for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

756

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Authentication

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vuejs-jwt

Lightweight JWT handler for Vue.js 2.

Getting Started

Install using npm:

$ npm install vuejs-jwt --save

Import and register Vue plugin:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueJWT from 'vuejs-jwt'

Vue.use(VueJWT, options)

Available options are described below.

Usage

In your Vue.js components, simply call one of these methods:

// Return true / false - check if a JWT token is stored in cookies or local storage
this.$jwt.hasToken()

// Return token from cookies or local storage
this.$jwt.getToken()

// Decode JWT token and return payload
this.$jwt.decode()

You can also specify a custom token and sign key:

this.$jwt.decode(customToken, secretKey)

$jwt object is also available outside of components using Vue object:

import Vue from 'vue'

const payload = Vue.$jwt.decode()

Available options

signKey (optional) : Token signature public key - to be provided only if you want to verify signature when decoding token

storage (default: localStorage) : cookie | localStorage

keyName (default: auth_token) : name of the key used to fetch token from cookie or local storage

ignoreExpiration (default: false) : set true to ignore expiration date

ignoreNotBefore (default: false) : set true to ignore 'not before' date

audience (default: null) : you can specify a string if you want to validate token audience property

issuer (default: null) : you can specify a string if you want to validate token issuer

subject (default: null) : you can specify a string if you want to validate token subject

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

na
nuxt-authAuthentication module for Nuxt.js (W.I.P)
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
94
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vrs
vue-router-simple-authA simple Vue Plugin to set authorization rules before Vue Router routes.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
nba
nuxt-basic-auth-moduleProvide basic auth your Nuxt.js application
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
8K
ras
react-apple-signin-auth Apple signin for React using the official Apple JS SDK
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
4K
va
@websanova/vue-authA simple light-weight authentication library for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
va
vue-authenticateSimple Vue.js authentication library
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial