Vuejs Dialog Plugin

A lightweight, promise based alert, prompt and confirm dialog.

Demo

https://godofbrowser.github.io/vuejs-dialog/

Dialog will always resolve with an object. (i.e callback for proceed always will receive an object) For directives usage, the object returned in (1) above will include a node. The node is the element the directive was bound to (see issue #5 Styles will have to be included explicitly as they have been extracted into a separate file (see issue #28) If loader is enabled globally, and a dialog is triggered via a directive without a callback, the loader is ignored for clicks on proceed Custom class injection on parent node (see issue #25) Ability to register custom views. This allows for custom logic, custom buttons, etc (see issue #13, #14, #33) For installation via HTML script tag The library has been namespaced as it has been split into two. The main library which is the plugin and the mixin which is useful in custom components

To this effect, the new way to install the plugin is slightly dufferent: window.Vue.use(VuejsDialog.main.default)

And the mixin can be added to components like so: mixins: [VuejsDialog.mixin.default, ...otherMixins]

Installation

HTML

// Include vuejs < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./path/to/vue.min.js" > </ script > // Include vuejs-dialog plugin < link href = "./path/to/vuejs-dialog.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./path/to/vuejs-dialog.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./path/to/vuejs-dialog-mixin.min.js" > </ script > // only needed in custom components < script > window .Vue.use(VuejsDialog.main.default) </ script >

Package Manager

npm i -S vuejs-dialog yarn add vuejs-dialog

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VuejsDialog from 'vuejs-dialog' ; import VuejsDialogMixin from 'vuejs-dialog/dist/vuejs-dialog-mixin.min.js' ; import 'vuejs-dialog/dist/vuejs-dialog.min.css' ; Vue.use(VuejsDialog);

Webpack External

{ externals : { 'vuejs-dialog' : 'VuejsDialog' } }

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VuejsDialog from 'vuejs-dialog' ; Vue.use(VuejsDialog.main.default);

Basic Usage inside a vuejs application

this .$dialog.alert( 'Request completed!' ).then( function ( dialog ) { console .log( 'Closed' ); }); this .$dialog .confirm( 'Please confirm to continue' ) .then( function ( dialog ) { console .log( 'Clicked on proceed' ); }) .catch( function ( ) { console .log( 'Clicked on cancel' ); });

Basic Usage outside a vuejs application

Vue.dialog.alert( 'Request completed!' ).then( function ( dialog ) { console .log( 'Closed' ); }); Vue.dialog .confirm( 'Please confirm to continue' ) .then( function ( dialog ) { console .log( 'Clicked on proceed' ); }) .catch( function ( ) { console .log( 'Clicked on cancel' ); });

Return value on success

{ close : function | sometimes | A method that can be used to close the dialog if it ' s in a loading state loading : function | sometimes | A method that can be used to stop the dialog loader node : DOMElement | sometimes | A DOM element which the directive was bound to , when triggered via a directive data : any | always | Data sent with the positive action . Useful in prompts or custom components where you have multiple proceed buttons } // Example : < button class =" btn - danger " v - confirm =" { loader : true , ok : okCallback, cancel : cancelcallback, message : 'Some confirmation message' } " > okCallback: function (dialog) { dialog.loading(false) // stop the loader (you won't be needing this) dialog.close() // stops loader and close the dialog dialog.node.className // === " btn-danger " dialog.data // === null }

Prompt (collect data from user)

this .$dialog .prompt({ title : "Let's hear from you" , body : "What is the most important thing in life?" , }, { promptHelp : 'Type in the box below and click "[+:okText]"' }) .then( dialog => { this .$dialog.alert(dialog.data || '[empty]' ) }) .catch( () => { console .log( 'Prompt dismissed' ); });

Usage with ajax - Loader enabled

this .$dialog .confirm( "If you delete this record, it'll be gone forever." , { loader : true }) .then( dialog => { setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'Delete action completed ' ); dialog.close(); }, 2500 ); }) .catch( () => { console .log( 'Delete aborted' ); });

Usage as a directive

If you don't pass a message, the global/default message would be used.

< button type = "submit" v-confirm = "" > submit </ button >

// Callbacks can be provided // Note: If "loader" is set to true, the makeAdmin callback will receive a "dialog" object // Which is useful for closing the dialog when transaction is complete. < button v-confirm = "{ok: makeAdmin, cancel: doNothing, message: 'User will be given admin privileges. Make user an Admin?'}" > Make Admin </ button >

methods: { makeAdmin : function ( ) { }, doNothing : function ( ) { } }

A more practical use of ths v-confirm directive with multiple triggers - Solution 1

// While looping through users < button v-for = "user in users" v-confirm = "{ loader: true, ok: dialog => makeAdmin(dialog, user), cancel: doNothing, message: 'User will be given admin privileges. Make user an Admin?'}" > Make Admin </ button >

methods: { makeAdmin : function ( dialog, user ) { }, doNothing : function ( ) { } }

( new ) A more practical use of ths v-confirm directive with multiple triggers - Solution 2

// While looping through users < button v-for = "user in users" :data-user = "user" v-confirm = "{ loader: true, ok: makeAdmin, cancel: doNothing, message: 'User will be given admin privileges. Make user an Admin?'}" > Make Admin </ button >

methods: { makeAdmin : function ( dialog ) { let button = dialog.node let user = button.dataset.user }, doNothing : function ( ) { } }

For v-confirm directive, if an "OK" callback is not provided, the default event would be triggered.

// Default Behaviour when used on links < a href = "http://example.com" v-confirm = "'This will take you to http://example.com. Proceed with caution'" > Go to example.com </ a >

Setting a dialog title (new)

You can now set a dialog title by passing your message as an object instead of a string. The message object should contain a title and body

let message = { title : 'Vuejs Dialog Plugin' , body : 'A lightweight, promise based alert, prompt and confirm dialog' }; this .$dialog.confirm(message);

Options

let message = "Are you sure?" ; let options = { html : false , loader : false , reverse : false , okText : 'Continue' , cancelText : 'Close' , animation : 'zoom' , type : 'basic' , verification : 'continue' , verificationHelp : 'Type "[+:verification]" below to confirm' , clicksCount : 3 , backdropClose : false , customClass : '' }; this .$dialog.confirm(message, options) .then( function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( ) { });

Global Configuration

Vue.use(VuejsDialog, { html : true , loader : true , okText : 'Proceed' , cancelText : 'Cancel' , animation : 'bounce' });

CSS Override

If you have included the plugin's style and wish to make a few overides, you can do so with basic css, ex:

.dg-btn--ok { border-color : green; } .dg-btn-loader .dg-circle { background-color : green; }

Useful tip for customization

You can use any of the options in your verification help text. Example:

this .$dialog.confirm($message, { verificationHelp : 'Enter "[+:verification]" below and click on "[+:okText]"' , type : 'hard' });

More flexibility with Custom components

/* File: custom-component.vue */ <template> <div class="custom-view-wrapper"> <template v-if=messageHasTitle> <h2 v-if="options.html" class="dg-title" v-html="messageTitle"></h2> <h2 v-else class="dg-title">{{ messageTitle }}</h2> </template> <template v-else> <h2>Share with friends</h2> </template> <div v-if="options.html" class="dg-content" v-html="messageBody"></div> <div v-else class="dg-content">{{ messageBody }}</div> <br/> <ok-btn @click="handleShare('facebook')" :options="options">Facebook</ok-btn> <ok-btn @click="handleShare('twitter')" :options="options">Twitter</ok-btn> <ok-btn @click="handleShare('googleplus')" :options="options">Google+</ok-btn> <ok-btn @click="handleShare('linkedin')" :options="options">LinkedIn</ok-btn> <cancel-btn @click="handleDismiss()" :options="options">Dismiss</cancel-btn> </div> </template> <script> import DialogMixin from 'vuejs-dialog/vuejs-dialog-mixin.min.js'; // Include mixin import OkBtn from 'path/to/components/ok-btn.vue'; import CancelBtn from 'path/to/components/cancel-btn.vue'; export default { mixins: [DialogMixin], methods: { handleShare(platform) { this.proceed(platform); // included in DialogMixin }, handleDismiss() { this.cancel(); // included in DialogMixin } }, components: { CancelBtn, OkBtn } }; </script> <style scoped=""> button { width: 100%; margin-bottom: 10px; float: none; } </style>

import Vue from 'vue' ; import CustomView from './path/to/file/custom-component.vue' ; const VIEW_NAME = 'my-unique-view-name' ; Vue.dialog.registerComponent(VIEW_NAME, CustomView); let vm = new Vue({ methods : { showCustomView() { this .$dialog.alert(trans( 'messages.html' ), { view : VIEW_NAME, html : true , animation : 'fade' , backdropClose : true }); } } });

... and you get your custom view

Here's a working fiddle for custom component/view

License

MIT

Contributing