Requirements

Installation

npm

$ npm install vuejs-datetimepicker

Demo

https://jx7cx.csb.app/

Usage

< template > < datetime format = "MM/DD/YYYY" width = "300px" v-model = "val" > </ datetime > </ template > < script > import datetime from 'vuejs-datetimepicker' ; export default { components : { datetime } }; </ script >

List of accepted formats

12h (AM/PM)

YYYY-MM-DD h:i:s , DD-MM-YYYY h:i:s , MM-DD-YYYY h:i:s , YYYY-MM-DD h:i , DD-MM-YYYY h:i , MM-DD-YYYY h:i , YYYY/MM/DD h:i:s , DD/MM/YYYY h:i:s , MM/DD/YYYY h:i:s , YYYY/MM/DD h:i , DD/MM/YYYY h:i and MM/DD/YYYY h:i

24h

YYYY-MM-DD H:i:s , DD-MM-YYYY H:i:s , MM-DD-YYYY H:i:s , YYYY-MM-DD H:i , DD-MM-YYYY H:i , MM-DD-YYYY H:i , YYYY/MM/DD H:i:s , DD/MM/YYYY H:i:s , MM/DD/YYYY H:i:s , YYYY/MM/DD H:i , DD/MM/YYYY H:i and MM/DD/YYYY H:i

YYYY-MM-DD , DD-MM-YYYY , MM-DD-YYYY , YYYY/MM/DD , DD/MM/YYYY and MM/DD/YYYY

Time only format

h:i:s (12h), H:i:s (24h), h:i (12h) and H:i (24h)

The first is in the case where you want to submit the form to a backend script without interruption from any javascript event, set the name attribute of the component to the value you want to accept, just like it is set for normal HTML inputs, e.g using dob as the name in the following example

< template > < datetime format = "MM/DD/YYYY" width = "300px" name = 'dob' > </ datetime > </ template >

The second case is if the value of the picker is needed in the current component or scope, the value would automatically and reactively be binded to value assigned to v-model e.g dob in the following example, you may then make a reference to the value as this.dob at any point within the current scope. Also initializing the value of dob in the current scope initializes the value of the datetimepicker given that it is a valid date.

< template > < div > < datetime format = "YYYY-MM-DD" v-model = 'dob' > </ datetime > < button @ click = 'alertVal' > Alert current date value </ button > </ div > </ template > < script > import datetime from 'vuejs-datetimepicker' export default { components : { datetime }, methods : { alertVal () { alert( this .dob) } } } </ script >

The first day of the week

By default, the datetime-picker renders Sunday as the first day of each week. If you want to use Monday instead, set the firstDayOfWeek property to 1 :

< datetime … firstDayOfWeek = "1" > </ datetime >

License

The MIT License