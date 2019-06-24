A datepicker Vue component. Compatible with Vue 2.x
NB. Vue 1.x was supported up to version v0.9.9. If you want to use this component with Vue 1.x you can install with
npm install vuejs-datepicker@0.9.9
To view a demo online: https://codesandbox.io/s/mpklq49wp
To view demo examples locally clone the repo and run
npm install && npm run serve
npm install vuejs-datepicker --save
import Datepicker from 'vuejs-datepicker';
export default {
// ...
components: {
Datepicker
}
// ...
}
Or use directly from a CDN
<div id="app">
<vuejs-datepicker></vuejs-datepicker>
</div>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuejs-datepicker"></script>
<script>
const app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
components: {
vuejsDatepicker
}
})
</script>
<!-- French language example -->
<div id="app">
<vuejs-datepicker :language="fr"></vuejs-datepicker>
</div>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuejs-datepicker"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuejs-datepicker/dist/locale/translations/fr.js"></script>
<script>
const app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
data() {
return {
fr: vdp_translation_fr.js
}
},
components: {
vuejsDatepicker
}
})
</script>
<datepicker></datepicker>
value prop if passed should be a Date object
<script>
var state = {
date: new Date(2016, 9, 16)
}
</script>
<datepicker :value="state.date"></datepicker>
support name attribute for normal html form submission
<datepicker :value="state.date" name="uniquename"></datepicker>
Using
v-model
<datepicker v-model="state.date" name="uniquename"></datepicker>
Emits events
<datepicker @selected="doSomethingInParentComponentFunction" @opened="datepickerOpenedFunction" @closed="datepickerClosedFunction">
Inline always open version
<datepicker :inline="true"></datepicker>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|Date|String
|Date value of the datepicker
|name
|String
|Input name property
|id
|String
|Input id
|format
|String|Function
|dd MMM yyyy
|Date formatting string or function
|full-month-name
|Boolean
|false
|To show the full month name
|language
|Object
|en
|Translation for days and months
|disabled-dates
|Object
|See below for configuration
|placeholder
|String
|Input placeholder text
|inline
|Boolean
|To show the datepicker always open
|calendar-class
|String|Object
|CSS class applied to the calendar el
|input-class
|String|Object
|CSS class applied to the input el
|wrapper-class
|String|Object
|CSS class applied to the outer div
|monday-first
|Boolean
|false
|To start the week on Monday
|clear-button
|Boolean
|false
|Show an icon for clearing the date
|clear-button-icon
|String
|Use icon for button (ex: fa fa-times)
|calendar-button
|Boolean
|false
|Show an icon that that can be clicked
|calendar-button-icon
|String
|Use icon for button (ex: fa fa-calendar)
|calendar-button-icon-content
|String
|Use for material-icons (ex: event)
|day-cell-content
|Function
|Use to render custom content in day cell
|bootstrap-styling
|Boolean
|false
|Output bootstrap v4 styling classes.
|initial-view
|String
|minimumView
|If set, open on that view
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|If true, disable Datepicker on screen
|required
|Boolean
|false
|Sets html required attribute on input
|typeable
|Boolean
|false
|If true, allow the user to type the date
|use-utc
|Boolean
|false
|use UTC for time calculations
|open-date
|Date|String
|If set, open on that date
|minimum-view
|String
|'day'
|If set, lower-level views won't show
|maximum-view
|String
|'year'
|If set, higher-level views won't show
These events are emitted on actions in the datepicker
|Event
|Output
|Description
|opened
|The picker is opened
|closed
|The picker is closed
|selected
|Date|null
|A date has been selected
|selectedDisabled
|Object
|A disabled date has been selected
|input
|Date|null
|Input value has been modified
|cleared
|Selected date has been cleared
|changedMonth
|Object
|Month page has been changed
|changedYear
|Object
|Year page has been changed
|changedDecade
|Object
|Decade page has been changed
NB. This is not very robust at all - use at your own risk! Needs a better implementation.
|Token
|Desc
|Example
|d
|day
|1
|dd
|0 prefixed day
|01
|D
|abbr day
|Mon
|su
|date suffix
|st, nd, rd
|M
|month number (1 based)
|1 (for Jan)
|MM
|0 prefixed month
|01
|MMM
|abbreviated month name
|Jan
|MMMM
|month name
|January
|yy
|two digit year
|16
|yyyy
|four digit year
|2016
Delegates date formatting to provided function. Function will be called with date and it has to return formated date as a string. This allow us to use moment, date-fns, globalize or any other library to format date.
<script>
methods: {
customFormatter(date) {
return moment(date).format('MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a');
}
}
</script>
<datepicker :format="customFormatter"></datepicker>
Dates can be disabled in a number of ways.
<script>
var state = {
disabledDates: {
to: new Date(2016, 0, 5), // Disable all dates up to specific date
from: new Date(2016, 0, 26), // Disable all dates after specific date
days: [6, 0], // Disable Saturday's and Sunday's
daysOfMonth: [29, 30, 31], // Disable 29th, 30th and 31st of each month
dates: [ // Disable an array of dates
new Date(2016, 9, 16),
new Date(2016, 9, 17),
new Date(2016, 9, 18)
],
ranges: [{ // Disable dates in given ranges (exclusive).
from: new Date(2016, 11, 25),
to: new Date(2016, 11, 30)
}, {
from: new Date(2017, 1, 12),
to: new Date(2017, 2, 25)
}],
// a custom function that returns true if the date is disabled
// this can be used for wiring you own logic to disable a date if none
// of the above conditions serve your purpose
// this function should accept a date and return true if is disabled
customPredictor: function(date) {
// disables the date if it is a multiple of 5
if(date.getDate() % 5 == 0){
return true
}
}
}
}
</script>
<datepicker :disabled-dates="state.disabledDates"></datepicker>
Dates can be highlighted (e.g. for marking an appointment) in a number of ways. Important:
By default disabled dates are ignored, to highlight disabled dates set the
includeDisabled
property to
true. Note: Both
to and
from properties are required to define a range of
dates to highlight.
<script>
var state = {
highlighted: {
to: new Date(2016, 0, 5), // Highlight all dates up to specific date
from: new Date(2016, 0, 26), // Highlight all dates after specific date
days: [6, 0], // Highlight Saturday's and Sunday's
daysOfMonth: [15, 20, 31], // Highlight 15th, 20th and 31st of each month
dates: [ // Highlight an array of dates
new Date(2016, 9, 16),
new Date(2016, 9, 17),
new Date(2016, 9, 18)
],
// a custom function that returns true of the date is highlighted
// this can be used for wiring you own logic to highlight a date if none
// of the above conditions serve your purpose
// this function should accept a date and return true if is highlighted
customPredictor: function(date) {
// highlights the date if it is a multiple of 4
if(date.getDate() % 4 == 0){
return true
}
},
includeDisabled: true // Highlight disabled dates
}
}
</script>
<datepicker :highlighted="state.highlighted"></datepicker>
Slots will help you customize content. .
Sometimes you need to show custom content before the calendar header. For such cases you can use the named slot
beforeCalendarHeader.
An example would be to use bootstrap's
input-group-prepend and
input-group-append
to show some custom text:
<datepicker :bootstrap-styling="true">
<div slot="beforeCalendarHeader" class="calender-header">
Choose a Date
</div>
</datepicker>
To implement some custom styling (for instance to add an animated placeholder) on DateInput, you might need to add elements as DateInput siblings. Slot named
afterDateInput allows you to do that:
<datepicker>
<span slot="afterDateInput" class="animated-placeholder">
Choose a Date
</span>
</datepicker>
Contributing guide - please use appropriate code from this list as the translation property.
src/locale/translations dir.
src/locale/index file
npm run lint to make sure your code formatting is in line with the required code style.
Below script tag in component.
import {en, es} from 'vuejs-datepicker/dist/locale'
In component data.
data () {
return {
en: en,
es: es
}
}
html.
<datepicker :language="es"></datepicker>
Available languages
|Abbr
|Language
|af
|Afrikaans
|ar
|Arabic
|bg
|Bulgarian
|bs
|Bosnian
|ca
|Catalan
|cs
|Czech
|da
|Danish
|de
|German
|ee
|Estonian
|el
|Greek
|en
|English
|Default
|es
|Spanish
|fa
|Persian (Farsi)
|fi
|Finnish
|fo
|Faroese
|fr
|French
|ge
|Georgia
|gl
|Galician
|he
|Hebrew
|hu
|Hungarian
|hr
|Croatian
|id
|Indonesian
|is
|Icelandic
|it
|Italian
|ja
|Japanese
|kk
|Kazakh
|ko
|Korean
|lb
|Luxembourgish
|lt
|Lithuanian
|lv
|Latvian
|mk
|Macedonian
|mn
|Mongolian
|nbNO
|Norwegian Bokmål
|nl
|Dutch
|pl
|Polish
|ptBR
|Portuguese-Brazil
|ro
|Romanian
|ru
|Russian
|sk
|Slovak
|slSI
|Slovenian
|sv
|Swedish
|sr
|Serbian (Latin)
|srCyrl
|Serbian (Cyrl)
|th
|Thai
|tr
|Turkish
|uk
|Ukrainian
|ur
|Urdu
|vi
|Vietnamese
|zh
|Chinese
|zhHK
|Chinese_HK