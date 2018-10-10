Vue 2 countdown and timer component
—— Made with ❤️ by TriDiamond
npm i vuejs-countdown-timer -S
|Supported Package
|Version
|Vue
|2.5+
Import component
// global register at main.js
import VueCountdownTimer from 'vuejs-countdown-timer';
Vue.use(VueCountdownTimer);
Vue default template
<template>
<vue-countdown-timer
@start_callback="startCallBack('event started')"
@end_callback="endCallBack('event ended')"
:start-time="'2018-10-10 00:00:00'"
:end-time="1481450115"
:interval="1000"
:start-label="'Until start:'"
:end-label="'Until end:'"
label-position="begin"
:end-text="'Event ended!'"
:day-txt="'days'"
:hour-txt="'hours'"
:minutes-txt="'minutes'"
:seconds-txt="'seconds'">
</vue-countdown-timer>
</template>
<script >
export default {
name: 'Timer',
methods: {
startCallBack: function(x) {
console.log(x);
},
endCallBack: function(x) {
console.log(x);
},
},
};
</script>
Vue Customized template
<template>
<vue-countdown-timer
@start_callback="startCallBack('event started')"
@end_callback="endCallBack('event ended')"
:start-time="'2018-10-10 00:00:00'"
:end-time="1481450115"
:interval="1000"
:start-label="'Until start:'"
:end-label="'Until end:'"
label-position="begin"
:end-text="'Event ended!'"
:day-txt="'days'"
:hour-txt="'hours'"
:minutes-txt="'minutes'"
:seconds-txt="'seconds'">
<template slot="start-label" slot-scope="scope">
<span style="color: red" v-if="scope.props.startLabel !== '' && scope.props.tips && scope.props.labelPosition === 'begin'">{{scope.props.startLabel}}:</span>
<span style="color: blue" v-if="scope.props.endLabel !== '' && !scope.props.tips && scope.props.labelPosition === 'begin'">{{scope.props.endLabel}}:</span>
</template>
<template slot="countdown" slot-scope="scope">
<span>{{scope.props.days}}</span><i>{{scope.props.dayTxt}}</i>
<span>{{scope.props.hours}}</span><i>{{scope.props.hourTxt}}</i>
<span>{{scope.props.minutes}}</span><i>{{scope.props.minutesTxt}}</i>
<span>{{scope.props.seconds}}</span><i>{{scope.props.secondsTxt}}</i>
</template>
<template slot="end-label" slot-scope="scope">
<span style="color: red" v-if="scope.props.startLabel !== '' && scope.props.tips && scope.props.labelPosition === 'end'">{{scope.props.startLabel}}:</span>
<span style="color: blue" v-if="scope.props.endLabel !== '' && !scope.props.tips && scope.props.labelPosition === 'end'">{{scope.props.endLabel}}:</span>
</template>
<template slot="end-text" slot-scope="scope">
<span style="color: green">{{ scope.props.endText}}</span>
</template>
</vue-countdown-timer>
</template>
<script >
export default {
name: 'Timer',
methods: {
startCallBack: function(x) {
console.log(x);
},
endCallBack: function(x) {
console.log(x);
},
},
};
</script>
|Slot name
|Description
|start-label
|Timer start label
|countdown
|Timer countdown label
|end-label
|Timer end label
|end-text
|Timer ended text
start-label Scoped Slot
|Slot scope name
|Description
|startLabel
|Event begin label text
|endLabel
|Event end label text
|tips
|Tips
true means countdown till start,
false means countdown till end
|labelPosition
|event label position,
'begin' or
'end'
countdown Scoped Slot
|Slot scope name
|Description
|days
|Number of days till event
|dayTxt
|Day label
|hours
|Number of hours till event
|hourTxt
|Hours label
|minutes
|Number of minutes till event
|minuteTxt
|Minutes label
|seconds
|Number of seconds till event
|secondTxt
|Seconds label
|showDay
|display status of day countdown number and text
|showHour
|display status of hour countdown number and text
|showMinute
|display status of minute countdown number and text
end-label Scoped Slot
|Slot scope name
|Description
|startLabel
|Event begin label text
|endLabel
|Event end label text
|tips
|Tips
true means countdown till start,
false means countdown till end
|labelPosition
|event label position,
'begin' or
'end'
end-text Scoped Slot
|Slot scope name
|Description
|endText
|Timer ended text
start-time
type: Number|String
required : true
end-time
type: Number|String
required : true
interval
type: Number
required : false
default : 1000
start-label
type: String
required : false
default : ''
end-label
type: String
required : false
default : ''
label-position - begin (before countdown) / end (after countdown)
type: String
required : false
default : 'begin'
end-text
type: String
required : false
default : 'Event ended!'
day-txt - if pass
null, this unit will be hidden
type: String
required : false
default : ':'
hour-txt - if pass
null, this unit will be hidden
type: String
required : false
default : ':'
seconds-txt - if pass
null, this unit will be hidden
type: String
required : false
default : ':'
seconds-fixed
type: String
required : false
default : ':'
show-zero - display status of 00
type: Boolean
required : false
default : true
start_callback - Event started callback
type: Function
required : false
end_callback - Event ended callback
type: Function
required : false
If the
end-time prop is dynamically generated or 'computed', the initial value will be
NaN. This will trigger the
end_callback function, which might not be desirable. This can be solved by declaring it this way:
<template>
<vue-countdown-timer
...
:end-time="end_at?end_at:endAt"
...
></vue-countdown-timer>
</template>
<script>
data() {
return {
endAt: (new Date).getTime()+5000
}
}
</script>
Where
end_at is the computed value, and
endAt is a default value.
MIT License