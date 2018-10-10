Vue-countdown-timer Component

Installation

npm i vuejs-countdown-timer -S

Usage

Support

Supported Package Version Vue 2.5+

Install component and Usage

Import component

// global register at main.js import VueCountdownTimer from 'vuejs-countdown-timer'; Vue.use(VueCountdownTimer);

Vue default template

<template> <vue-countdown-timer @start_callback="startCallBack('event started')" @end_callback="endCallBack('event ended')" :start-time="'2018-10-10 00:00:00'" :end-time="1481450115" :interval="1000" :start-label="'Until start:'" :end-label="'Until end:'" label-position="begin" :end-text="'Event ended!'" :day-txt="'days'" :hour-txt="'hours'" :minutes-txt="'minutes'" :seconds-txt="'seconds'"> </vue-countdown-timer> </template> <script > export default { name: 'Timer', methods: { startCallBack: function(x) { console.log(x); }, endCallBack: function(x) { console.log(x); }, }, }; </script>

Vue Customized template

<template> <vue-countdown-timer @start_callback="startCallBack('event started')" @end_callback="endCallBack('event ended')" :start-time="'2018-10-10 00:00:00'" :end-time="1481450115" :interval="1000" :start-label="'Until start:'" :end-label="'Until end:'" label-position="begin" :end-text="'Event ended!'" :day-txt="'days'" :hour-txt="'hours'" :minutes-txt="'minutes'" :seconds-txt="'seconds'"> <template slot="start-label" slot-scope="scope"> <span style="color: red" v-if="scope.props.startLabel !== '' && scope.props.tips && scope.props.labelPosition === 'begin'">{{scope.props.startLabel}}:</span> <span style="color: blue" v-if="scope.props.endLabel !== '' && !scope.props.tips && scope.props.labelPosition === 'begin'">{{scope.props.endLabel}}:</span> </template> <template slot="countdown" slot-scope="scope"> <span>{{scope.props.days}}</span><i>{{scope.props.dayTxt}}</i> <span>{{scope.props.hours}}</span><i>{{scope.props.hourTxt}}</i> <span>{{scope.props.minutes}}</span><i>{{scope.props.minutesTxt}}</i> <span>{{scope.props.seconds}}</span><i>{{scope.props.secondsTxt}}</i> </template> <template slot="end-label" slot-scope="scope"> <span style="color: red" v-if="scope.props.startLabel !== '' && scope.props.tips && scope.props.labelPosition === 'end'">{{scope.props.startLabel}}:</span> <span style="color: blue" v-if="scope.props.endLabel !== '' && !scope.props.tips && scope.props.labelPosition === 'end'">{{scope.props.endLabel}}:</span> </template> <template slot="end-text" slot-scope="scope"> <span style="color: green">{{ scope.props.endText}}</span> </template> </vue-countdown-timer> </template> <script > export default { name: 'Timer', methods: { startCallBack: function(x) { console.log(x); }, endCallBack: function(x) { console.log(x); }, }, }; </script>

Slots

Slot name Description start-label Timer start label countdown Timer countdown label end-label Timer end label end-text Timer ended text

start-label Scoped Slot

Slot scope name Description startLabel Event begin label text endLabel Event end label text tips Tips true means countdown till start, false means countdown till end labelPosition event label position, 'begin' or 'end'

countdown Scoped Slot

Slot scope name Description days Number of days till event dayTxt Day label hours Number of hours till event hourTxt Hours label minutes Number of minutes till event minuteTxt Minutes label seconds Number of seconds till event secondTxt Seconds label showDay display status of day countdown number and text showHour display status of hour countdown number and text showMinute display status of minute countdown number and text

end-label Scoped Slot

Slot scope name Description startLabel Event begin label text endLabel Event end label text tips Tips true means countdown till start, false means countdown till end labelPosition event label position, 'begin' or 'end'

end-text Scoped Slot

Slot scope name Description endText Timer ended text

Props

start-time

type : Number|String

: Number|String required : true

end-time

type : Number|String

: Number|String required : true

interval

type : Number

: Number required : false

: false default : 1000

start-label

type : String

: String required : false

: false default : ''

end-label

type : String

: String required : false

: false default : ''

label-position - begin (before countdown) / end (after countdown)

type : String

: String required : false

: false default : 'begin'

end-text

type : String

: String required : false

: false default : 'Event ended!'

day-txt - if pass null , this unit will be hidden

type : String

: String required : false

: false default : ':'

hour-txt - if pass null , this unit will be hidden

type : String

: String required : false

: false default : ':'

seconds-txt - if pass null , this unit will be hidden

type : String

: String required : false

: false default : ':'

seconds-fixed

type : String

: String required : false

: false default : ':'

show-zero - display status of 00

type : Boolean

: Boolean required : false

: false default : true

Events

start_callback - Event started callback

type : Function

: Function required : false

end_callback - Event ended callback

type : Function

: Function required : false

If the end-time prop is dynamically generated or 'computed', the initial value will be NaN . This will trigger the end_callback function, which might not be desirable. This can be solved by declaring it this way:

<template> <vue-countdown-timer ... :end-time="end_at?end_at:endAt" ... ></vue-countdown-timer> </template> <script> data() { return { endAt: (new Date).getTime()+5000 } } </script>

Where end_at is the computed value, and endAt is a default value.

Liscense

MIT License