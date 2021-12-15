openbase logo
vc

vuejs-clipper

by Timothy Lee
4.1.0

Vue.js image clipping components using Vue-Rx.

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

vuejs-clipper

Vue.js image clipping components using Vue-Rx.

  • Add image clipping components to your Vue application in nothing flat.
  • Touch devices supported and fully responsive.

Demo/Document

You can find the source code of examples under the examples branch.

Table of Contents

Notice

Before using the plugin & components, here's something you should know:

  • It's based on vue-rx.
  • rxjs and vue-rx are required as peer dependencies.
  • Components are responsive base on width instead of height, see Component Layout.
  • You can clip your images (local uploaded images or images served on your site), but you cannot clip a cross-origin image unless the image server sets the CORS headers.
  • Components' input is an image URL, output is a canvas element, they only help you clip images to canvas, you need to handle other things like transform file input to image URL or transform output canvas to image by yourself.
  • If you set the clipper to be responsive, for example: put it in a Row, Col system or set its width based on the container's width, you will lose a little bit of precision. The result of the clipper and the clip box position might not be that accurate. If you cannot tolerate the slippage, use fixed width ${width + border*2}px on the clipper component like width: 502px.

Installation (NPM & ESM)

Install vuejs-clipper

npm install vuejs-clipper --save

Install peer dependencies if you haven't.

npm install vue-rx rxjs --save

Vuejs-clipper is based on vue-rx, so make sure you have the vue-rx plugin installed.

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRx from 'vue-rx'
// install vue-rx
Vue.use(VueRx)

Make sure to install vue-rx plugin first.

Import

use dist files (Recommanded)

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRx from 'vue-rx'
// Use build files
import VuejsClipper from 'vuejs-clipper/dist/vuejs-clipper.umd.min'
import 'vuejs-clipper/dist/vuejs-clipper.css'

Vue.use(VueRx)
Vue.use(VuejsClipper)

use vuejs-clipper soruce

Not Recommanded, through this way you need to make sure your project' sass and sass-loader version is supported

You are using vuejs-clipper directly with your build process(webpack etc).

So make sure you have css loader, ex: sass-loader if you haven't installed :

vuejs-clipper@4 only support sass (not node-sass) for this approach

npm install -D sass-loader sass

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRx from 'vue-rx'
import VuejsClipper from 'vuejs-clipper'
// install vue-rx
Vue.use(VueRx)
// install vuejs-clipper
Vue.use(VuejsClipper)

Config

By default vuejs-clipper plugin will register all components to Vue global scope.

register some components to global with default component name

Vue.use(VuejsClipper, {
  components: {
    clipperBasic: true,
    clipperPreview: true
  }
})

with the customized component name

Vue.use(VuejsClipper, {
  components: {
    clipperBasic: 'image-clipper-basic',
    clipperPreview: 'my-preview'
  }
})

not register any components, but with some plugin options

Vue.use(VuejsClipper, {
  components: null,
  parentPropName: 'myCustomerName'
  /*
   parentPropName:
    Vuejs-clipper Adds property to Vue instance in order to store `clipper-preview` list.
    You can change the property name
    default: '_imgPreviewLists'
  */
})

separately import components (need css loader)

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRx from 'vue-rx'
// install vue-rx
Vue.use(VueRx)

then import in your components (SFC)

import { clipperBasic, clipperPreview } from 'vuejs-clipper'

export default {
  components: {
    clipperBasic,
    clipperPreview
  }
}

Installation (Script)

Include vuejs-clipper umd script after Vue.js.

<!-- rxjs-->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rxjs/bundles/rxjs.umd.js"></script>
<!--vue-->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.5.17/dist/vue.js"></script>
<!-- vue-rx-->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-rx@6.2.0/dist/vue-rx.js"></script>
<!--vuejs-clipper script & style -->
<script src="./dist/vuejs-clipper.umd.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./dist/vuejs-clipper.css" />

Use in html/template

<clipper-basic src="example.jpg"></clipper-basic>

Components

See detail examples.

clipper-basic

an image clipping component

import { clipperBasic } from 'vuejs-clipper'
  • Props
PropTypedefaultdescription
srcstringimage src
previewstringmatches clipper-preview's name to show preview image.
bordernumber1border width
outlinenumber6outlines near by the border to help user zooming.
cornerbooleantrueshow corner layout
gridbooleantrueshow grid layout
rationumberratio of clipping area (width/height). ex: 1, 4/3 .
wrap-rationumberNaNratio of clipping container (width/height). ex: 1, 4/3 .
mode'normal'/'switch''normal'if ratio is set, this prop will affect how clipping area zoom.
bg-colorstring'white'background color
lineColorstring'#1baae8'clip box line color
shadowstring'rgba(0,0,0,0.4)'shadow color
rotatenumber0rotate degree
scalenumber1transform scale
min-widthnumber1minimum width(%) of clipping box related to clipping component's width
min-heightnumber1minimum height(%) of clipping box related to clipping component's height.
init-widthnumber50clipping area's width(%) when the image loaded.
init-heightnumber50clipping area's height(%) when the image loaded.
touch-createbooleantrueenable/disable create new clipping area on touch device
cross-originstringundefinedcrossorigin attribute of <img /> inside clipper. ex: anonymous

For more detail about the layout settings, pleases see Component layout in depth.

  • Methods
methodargumentreturndescription
clipoptionscanvas elementget clipping canvas element
getDrawPos{pos, translate}: positions and transformationget result canvas information

clip() arguments

Resulting-canvas-size

nametypedefaultdescription
options.wPixelnumberundefinedSet the the width (pixel) of result canvas.
options.maxWPixelnumberundefinedSet the the maximum width (pixel) of result canvas.

set ref to use component methods

<clipper-basic ref="clipper" />

in your Vue instance methods

const canvas = this.$refs.clipper.clip()
  • Event
eventparametersdescription
load\$eventimage onload
error\$errorimage onerror

usage :

<clipper-basic @error="errorCb" @load="loadCb" />
  • Data
datatypedefaultdescription
imgRationumberNaNupload image's ratio (image naturalWidth/natrualHeight). Default value is NaN, after the load event the value will be set.
zoomTL\$objectclipping area's position(%), can be top/bottom and left/right.
zoomWH\$objectclipping area's width and height(%)

usage :

this.$refs.clipper.imgRatio
this.$refs.clipper.zoomWH$.width
  • Slot
slotdescription
placeholderif no src provided, show placeholder
<clipper-basic src="">
  <div slot="placeholder">No image</div>
</clipper-basic>
  • rxjs Subject
subjectdescription
setTL\$Set the position of the zooming area.
setWH\$Set the width and height of the zooming area.
onChange\$Subject that subscribes to zooming, moving, and rotating subjects.

usage:

this.$refs.clipper.setTL$.next({ left: 0, top: 0 }) // percentage 0%
this.$refs.clipper.setTL$.next({ right: 0, bottom: 10 })
this.$refs.clipper.setWH$.next({ width: 100, height: 100 }) // percentage 100%

this.$refs.clipper.onChange$.subscribe(() => {
  // This happens whenever zooming, moving, and rotating occur.
})

clipper-fixed

an image clipping component

import { clipperFixed } from 'vuejs-clipper'
  • Props
PropTypedefaultdescription
srcstringimage src
previewstringmatches clipper-preview's name to show preview image.
rationumber1ratio of clipping area (width/height). ex: 1, 4/3 .
zoom-ratenumber0.04zooming faster if this value is larger
min-scalenumber0.1minimum transform scale
bordernumber1border width
border-colorstring'white'border color
gridbooleantrueshow grid layout
roundbooleanfalseUse a round clipping area, this only effect the component layout, also affect clipping results.
bg-colorstring'white'background color
shadowstring'rgba(0,0,0,0.4)'shadow color
rotatenumber0rotate degree
areanumber50width or height (%) of clipping box(depends on ratio).
cross-originstringundefinedcrossorigin attribute of <img /> inside clipper. ex: anonymous
handle-zoom-eventfunction(scale) => scalehandle zooming, accept the calculated scale value, return the scale value.
  • Method
methodargumentreturndescription
clipoptionscanvas elementget clipping canvas element.
getDrawPos{pos, translate}: positions and transformationget result canvas information

clip() arguments

nametypedefaultdescription
options.wPixelnumberundefinedSet the the width (pixel) of result canvas.
options.maxWPixelnumberundefinedSet the the maximum width (pixel) of result canvas.
  • Event
eventparametersdescription
load\$eventimage onload
error\$errorimage onerror
  • Data
datatypedefaultdescription
imgRationumberNaNupload image's ratio (image naturalWidth/natrualHeight). Default value is NaN, after the load event the value will be set.
bgTL\$objectimage's translate(X,Y)
bgWH\$numberimage's scaling
  • Slot
slotdescription
placeholderif no src provided, show placeholder
  • rxjs Subject
subjectdescription
setTL\$Set the top and left of the image.
setWH\$Set the sizing(scaling) of the image.
onChange\$Subject that subscribes to zooming, moving, and rotating subjects.

usage:

this.$refs.clipper.setTL$.next({ left: 50, top: 50 }) // percentage 0%
this.$refs.clipper.setWH$.next(0.6) // transform scale(0.6)

this.$refs.clipper.onChange$.subscribe(() => {
  // This happens whenever zooming, moving, and rotating occur.
})

clipper-preview

preview clipping result

import { clipperPreview } from 'vuejs-clipper'
  • Props
PropTypedefaultdescription
namestringname that matches clipper component's preview property
  • Slot
slotdescription
placeholderif no src provided, show placeholder

clipper-range

a simple input range component

import { clipperRange } from 'vuejs-clipper'

use v-model binding data with clipper-range

  • Props
PropTypedefaultdescription
maxnumber10maximum value of range
minnumber0minimum value of range

clipper-upload

a new component in 0.2.0

an upload button that transforms image files to URL

import { clipperUpload } from 'vuejs-clipper'

use v-model binding data with clipper-upload

  • Props

Props that are not defined below will apply to the file input as attributes, for example: accept, id, and name.

PropTypedefaultdescription
checkbooleantrueCheck if upload file is an image. If set to true, when upload files that are not images, it will do nothing, so you will not get an error event on the clipping component.
exifbooleantrueTransform EXIF image to correct orientation when uploading.
  • Event
eventparametersdescription
input\$eventResult domgstring on change
  • Data
datatypedefaultdescription
fileFile ObjectnullUploaded file's original File Object.

Changelog

  • 4.1.0

    • clipper-fixed: if prop round is true, result image will clip in rounded background #119.

  • 4.0.0

    • Use dart-sass instead of node-sass.
    • update sass syntax: use math.div instead of /

  • 3.2.0

    • [Deprecated] should be 4.0.0

  • 3.1.2

    • Fix touch devices zooming bug: #91

  • 3.1.1

  • 3.1.0

    • Fix clipper-basic ratio is not correct.

!Before v3.1.0, clipper-basic with ratio prop has a bug that the clip area is not calculated correctly with border prop, so the ratio of the clipping result isn't precise. (issue #80)

  • 3.0.4
    • clipper-upload accept rest props as input attributes.
  • 3.0.3
    • Feature: Add handleZoomEvent to clipper-fixed for controlling zoom behavior. (issue #54
  • 3.0.2
    • Fix: move clipper-basic init/reset position function into $nextTick (issue #71)
  • 3.0.1
    • Fix clipper-basic initalize ratio clip-box & wrong border layout.
  • 3.0.0
    • Move rxjs, vue-rx from dependencies to peer dependencies.
  • 2.1.2
    • Fix clipper-basic incorrect layout for scaling & rotation (bug of 2.1.1).
  • 2.1.1
    • Fix clipper-basic incorrect layout for verticle images on Firefox.
  • 2.1.0
    • Fix broken wrap-ratio.
  • 2.0.0
    • Change css naming to BEM.
  • 1.1.6
    • Update dependencies.
  • 1.1.5
    • Add new prop area for clipper-fixed.
  • 1.1.4
    • Add crossorigin attribute biding for <img/> in clipper (crossOrigin prop).
  • 1.1.3
    • Add !important statements to components' style.
  • 1.1.2
    • Set pixel of clip result canvas. clip({ wPixel, maxWPixel })
  • 1.1.1
    • Add clipper-fixed placeholder slot.
  • 1.1.0
    • Fixed clipper-basic props ratio and wrapRatio behaviors, now ratio will not affect clipper's layout since there's wrapRatio to control the layout.
  • 1.0.1
    • Fixed clipper-fixed loading images overflow.
    • Add wrapRatio, initWidth and initHeight props to clipper-basic
  • 1.0.0
    • Change the clipper-basic design, it will judge layout depends on the ratio.
    • Production version.

