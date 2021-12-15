Vue.js image clipping components using Vue-Rx.
Before using the plugin & components, here's something you should know:
Row, Col system or set its width based on the container's width, you will lose a little bit of precision. The result of the clipper and the clip box position might not be that accurate. If you cannot tolerate the slippage, use fixed width
${width + border*2}px on the clipper component like
width: 502px.
Install vuejs-clipper
npm install vuejs-clipper --save
Install peer dependencies if you haven't.
npm install vue-rx rxjs --save
Vuejs-clipper is based on vue-rx, so make sure you have the vue-rx plugin installed.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRx from 'vue-rx'
// install vue-rx
Vue.use(VueRx)
Make sure to install vue-rx plugin first.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRx from 'vue-rx'
// Use build files
import VuejsClipper from 'vuejs-clipper/dist/vuejs-clipper.umd.min'
import 'vuejs-clipper/dist/vuejs-clipper.css'
Vue.use(VueRx)
Vue.use(VuejsClipper)
Not Recommanded, through this way you need to make sure your project' sass and sass-loader version is supported
You are using
vuejs-clipper directly with your build process(webpack etc).
So make sure you have css loader, ex:
sass-loader if you haven't installed :
vuejs-clipper@4 only support
sass(not
node-sass) for this approach
npm install -D sass-loader sass
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRx from 'vue-rx'
import VuejsClipper from 'vuejs-clipper'
// install vue-rx
Vue.use(VueRx)
// install vuejs-clipper
Vue.use(VuejsClipper)
By default vuejs-clipper plugin will register all components to Vue global scope.
register some components to global with default component name
Vue.use(VuejsClipper, {
components: {
clipperBasic: true,
clipperPreview: true
}
})
with the customized component name
Vue.use(VuejsClipper, {
components: {
clipperBasic: 'image-clipper-basic',
clipperPreview: 'my-preview'
}
})
not register any components, but with some plugin options
Vue.use(VuejsClipper, {
components: null,
parentPropName: 'myCustomerName'
/*
parentPropName:
Vuejs-clipper Adds property to Vue instance in order to store `clipper-preview` list.
You can change the property name
default: '_imgPreviewLists'
*/
})
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueRx from 'vue-rx'
// install vue-rx
Vue.use(VueRx)
then import in your components (SFC)
import { clipperBasic, clipperPreview } from 'vuejs-clipper'
export default {
components: {
clipperBasic,
clipperPreview
}
}
Include vuejs-clipper umd script after Vue.js.
<!-- rxjs-->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rxjs/bundles/rxjs.umd.js"></script>
<!--vue-->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.5.17/dist/vue.js"></script>
<!-- vue-rx-->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-rx@6.2.0/dist/vue-rx.js"></script>
<!--vuejs-clipper script & style -->
<script src="./dist/vuejs-clipper.umd.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./dist/vuejs-clipper.css" />
Use in html/template
<clipper-basic src="example.jpg"></clipper-basic>
See detail examples.
an image clipping component
import { clipperBasic } from 'vuejs-clipper'
|Prop
|Type
|default
|description
|src
|string
|image src
|preview
|string
|matches
clipper-preview's name to show preview image.
|border
|number
|1
|border width
|outline
|number
|6
|outlines near by the border to help user zooming.
|corner
|boolean
|true
|show corner layout
|grid
|boolean
|true
|show grid layout
|ratio
|number
|ratio of clipping area (width/height). ex:
1,
4/3 .
|wrap-ratio
|number
|NaN
|ratio of clipping container (width/height). ex:
1,
4/3 .
|mode
|'normal'/'switch'
|'normal'
|if ratio is set, this prop will affect how clipping area zoom.
|bg-color
|string
|'white'
|background color
|lineColor
|string
|'#1baae8'
|clip box line color
|shadow
|string
|'rgba(0,0,0,0.4)'
|shadow color
|rotate
|number
|0
|rotate degree
|scale
|number
|1
|transform scale
|min-width
|number
|1
|minimum width(%) of clipping box related to clipping component's width
|min-height
|number
|1
|minimum height(%) of clipping box related to clipping component's height.
|init-width
|number
|50
|clipping area's width(%) when the image loaded.
|init-height
|number
|50
|clipping area's height(%) when the image loaded.
|touch-create
|boolean
|true
|enable/disable create new clipping area on touch device
|cross-origin
|string
|undefined
crossorigin attribute of
<img /> inside clipper. ex:
anonymous
For more detail about the layout settings, pleases see Component layout in depth.
|method
|argument
|return
|description
|clip
|options
|canvas element
|get clipping canvas element
|getDrawPos
{pos, translate}: positions and transformation
|get result canvas information
clip() arguments
|name
|type
|default
|description
|options.wPixel
|number
|undefined
|Set the the width (pixel) of result canvas.
|options.maxWPixel
|number
|undefined
|Set the the maximum width (pixel) of result canvas.
set ref to use component methods
<clipper-basic ref="clipper" />
in your Vue instance methods
const canvas = this.$refs.clipper.clip()
|event
|parameters
|description
|load
|\$event
|image onload
|error
|\$error
|image onerror
usage :
<clipper-basic @error="errorCb" @load="loadCb" />
|data
|type
|default
|description
|imgRatio
|number
|NaN
|upload image's ratio (image naturalWidth/natrualHeight). Default value is NaN, after the load event the value will be set.
|zoomTL\$
|object
|clipping area's position(%), can be top/bottom and left/right.
|zoomWH\$
|object
|clipping area's width and height(%)
usage :
this.$refs.clipper.imgRatio
this.$refs.clipper.zoomWH$.width
|slot
|description
|placeholder
|if no
src provided, show placeholder
<clipper-basic src="">
<div slot="placeholder">No image</div>
</clipper-basic>
|subject
|description
|setTL\$
|Set the position of the zooming area.
|setWH\$
|Set the width and height of the zooming area.
|onChange\$
|Subject that subscribes to zooming, moving, and rotating subjects.
usage:
this.$refs.clipper.setTL$.next({ left: 0, top: 0 }) // percentage 0%
this.$refs.clipper.setTL$.next({ right: 0, bottom: 10 })
this.$refs.clipper.setWH$.next({ width: 100, height: 100 }) // percentage 100%
this.$refs.clipper.onChange$.subscribe(() => {
// This happens whenever zooming, moving, and rotating occur.
})
an image clipping component
import { clipperFixed } from 'vuejs-clipper'
|Prop
|Type
|default
|description
|src
|string
|image src
|preview
|string
|matches
clipper-preview's name to show preview image.
|ratio
|number
|1
|ratio of clipping area (width/height). ex:
1,
4/3 .
|zoom-rate
|number
|0.04
|zooming faster if this value is larger
|min-scale
|number
|0.1
|minimum transform scale
|border
|number
|1
|border width
|border-color
|string
|'white'
|border color
|grid
|boolean
|true
|show grid layout
|round
|boolean
|false
|Use a round clipping area, this only effect the component layout, also affect clipping results.
|bg-color
|string
|'white'
|background color
|shadow
|string
|'rgba(0,0,0,0.4)'
|shadow color
|rotate
|number
|0
|rotate degree
|area
|number
|50
|width or height (%) of clipping box(depends on ratio).
|cross-origin
|string
|undefined
crossorigin attribute of
<img /> inside clipper. ex:
anonymous
|handle-zoom-event
|function
(scale) => scale
|handle zooming, accept the calculated scale value, return the scale value.
|method
|argument
|return
|description
|clip
|options
|canvas element
|get clipping canvas element.
|getDrawPos
{pos, translate}: positions and transformation
|get result canvas information
clip() arguments
|name
|type
|default
|description
|options.wPixel
|number
|undefined
|Set the the width (pixel) of result canvas.
|options.maxWPixel
|number
|undefined
|Set the the maximum width (pixel) of result canvas.
|event
|parameters
|description
|load
|\$event
|image onload
|error
|\$error
|image onerror
|data
|type
|default
|description
|imgRatio
|number
|NaN
|upload image's ratio (image naturalWidth/natrualHeight). Default value is NaN, after the load event the value will be set.
|bgTL\$
|object
|image's translate(X,Y)
|bgWH\$
|number
|image's scaling
|slot
|description
|placeholder
|if no
src provided, show placeholder
|subject
|description
|setTL\$
|Set the top and left of the image.
|setWH\$
|Set the sizing(scaling) of the image.
|onChange\$
|Subject that subscribes to zooming, moving, and rotating subjects.
usage:
this.$refs.clipper.setTL$.next({ left: 50, top: 50 }) // percentage 0%
this.$refs.clipper.setWH$.next(0.6) // transform scale(0.6)
this.$refs.clipper.onChange$.subscribe(() => {
// This happens whenever zooming, moving, and rotating occur.
})
preview clipping result
import { clipperPreview } from 'vuejs-clipper'
|Prop
|Type
|default
|description
|name
|string
|name that matches clipper component's preview property
|slot
|description
|placeholder
|if no
src provided, show placeholder
a simple input range component
import { clipperRange } from 'vuejs-clipper'
use
v-model binding data with
clipper-range
|Prop
|Type
|default
|description
|max
|number
|10
|maximum value of range
|min
|number
|0
|minimum value of range
a new component in 0.2.0
an upload button that transforms image files to URL
import { clipperUpload } from 'vuejs-clipper'
use
v-model binding data with
clipper-upload
Props that are not defined below will apply to the file input as attributes, for example:
accept,
id, and
name.
|Prop
|Type
|default
|description
|check
|boolean
|true
|Check if upload file is an image. If set to
true, when upload files that are not images, it will do nothing, so you will not get an error event on the clipping component.
|exif
|boolean
|true
|Transform EXIF image to correct orientation when uploading.
|event
|parameters
|description
|input
|\$event
|Result domgstring on change
|data
|type
|default
|description
|file
|File Object
|null
|Uploaded file's original File Object.
4.1.0
clipper-fixed: if prop
round is
true, result image will clip in rounded background #119.
4.0.0
math.div instead of
/
3.2.0
4.0.0
3.1.2
3.1.1
3.1.0
clipper-basic ratio is not correct.
!Before v3.1.0,
clipper-basicwith
ratioprop has a bug that the clip area is not calculated correctly with
borderprop, so the ratio of the clipping result isn't precise. (issue #80)
clipper-upload accept rest props as input attributes.
handleZoomEvent to
clipper-fixed for controlling zoom behavior. (issue #54
$nextTick (issue #71)
rxjs,
vue-rx from dependencies to peer dependencies.
clipper-basic incorrect layout for scaling & rotation (bug of 2.1.1).
clipper-basic incorrect layout for verticle images on Firefox.
wrap-ratio.
area for
clipper-fixed.
crossorigin attribute biding for
<img/> in clipper (
crossOrigin prop).
!important statements to components' style.
clip result canvas.
clip({ wPixel, maxWPixel })
clipper-fixed placeholder slot.
clipper-basic props
ratio and
wrapRatio behaviors, now
ratio will not affect clipper's layout since there's
wrapRatio to control the layout.
clipper-fixed loading images overflow.
wrapRatio,
initWidth and
initHeight props to
clipper-basic
clipper-basic design, it will judge layout depends on the ratio.
border-color for
clipper-fixed