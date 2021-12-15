Vue.js image clipping components using Vue-Rx.

Add image clipping components to your Vue application in nothing flat.

Touch devices supported and fully responsive.

You can find the source code of examples under the examples branch.

Notice

Before using the plugin & components, here's something you should know:

It's based on vue-rx .

. rxjs and vue-rx are required as peer dependencies.

and are required as peer dependencies. Components are responsive base on width instead of height, see Component Layout.

instead of height, see Component Layout. You can clip your images (local uploaded images or images served on your site), but you cannot clip a cross-origin image unless the image server sets the CORS headers.

Components' input is an image URL, output is a canvas element, they only help you clip images to canvas, you need to handle other things like transform file input to image URL or transform output canvas to image by yourself.

is an image URL, is a canvas element, they only help you clip images to canvas, you need to handle other things like transform file input to image URL or transform output canvas to image by yourself. If you set the clipper to be responsive, for example: put it in a Row, Col system or set its width based on the container's width, you will lose a little bit of precision. The result of the clipper and the clip box position might not be that accurate. If you cannot tolerate the slippage, use fixed width ${width + border*2}px on the clipper component like width: 502px .

Installation (NPM & ESM)

Install vuejs-clipper

npm install vuejs-clipper --save

Install peer dependencies if you haven't.

npm install vue-rx rxjs --save

Vuejs-clipper is based on vue-rx, so make sure you have the vue-rx plugin installed.

import Vue from 'vue' import VueRx from 'vue-rx' Vue.use(VueRx)

Make sure to install vue-rx plugin first.

Import

use dist files (Recommanded)

import Vue from 'vue' import VueRx from 'vue-rx' import VuejsClipper from 'vuejs-clipper/dist/vuejs-clipper.umd.min' import 'vuejs-clipper/dist/vuejs-clipper.css' Vue.use(VueRx) Vue.use(VuejsClipper)

use vuejs-clipper soruce

Not Recommanded, through this way you need to make sure your project' sass and sass-loader version is supported

You are using vuejs-clipper directly with your build process(webpack etc).

So make sure you have css loader, ex: sass-loader if you haven't installed :

vuejs-clipper@4 only support sass (not node-sass ) for this approach

npm install -D sass-loader sass

import Vue from 'vue' import VueRx from 'vue-rx' import VuejsClipper from 'vuejs-clipper' Vue.use(VueRx) Vue.use(VuejsClipper)

Config

By default vuejs-clipper plugin will register all components to Vue global scope.

register some components to global with default component name

Vue.use(VuejsClipper, { components : { clipperBasic : true , clipperPreview : true } })

with the customized component name

Vue.use(VuejsClipper, { components : { clipperBasic : 'image-clipper-basic' , clipperPreview : 'my-preview' } })

not register any components, but with some plugin options

Vue.use(VuejsClipper, { components : null , parentPropName : 'myCustomerName' })

separately import components (need css loader)

import Vue from 'vue' import VueRx from 'vue-rx' Vue.use(VueRx)

then import in your components (SFC)

import { clipperBasic, clipperPreview } from 'vuejs-clipper' export default { components : { clipperBasic, clipperPreview } }

Installation (Script)

Include vuejs-clipper umd script after Vue.js.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/rxjs/bundles/rxjs.umd.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.5.17/dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-rx@6.2.0/dist/vue-rx.js" > </ script > < script src = "./dist/vuejs-clipper.umd.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "./dist/vuejs-clipper.css" />

Use in html/template

< clipper-basic src = "example.jpg" > </ clipper-basic >

Components

See detail examples.

an image clipping component

import { clipperBasic } from 'vuejs-clipper'

Props

Prop Type default description src string image src preview string matches clipper-preview 's name to show preview image. border number 1 border width outline number 6 outlines near by the border to help user zooming. corner boolean true show corner layout grid boolean true show grid layout ratio number ratio of clipping area (width/height). ex: 1 , 4/3 . wrap-ratio number NaN ratio of clipping container (width/height). ex: 1 , 4/3 . mode 'normal'/'switch' 'normal' if ratio is set, this prop will affect how clipping area zoom. bg-color string 'white' background color lineColor string '#1baae8' clip box line color shadow string 'rgba(0,0,0,0.4)' shadow color rotate number 0 rotate degree scale number 1 transform scale min-width number 1 minimum width(%) of clipping box related to clipping component's width min-height number 1 minimum height(%) of clipping box related to clipping component's height. init-width number 50 clipping area's width(%) when the image loaded. init-height number 50 clipping area's height(%) when the image loaded. touch-create boolean true enable/disable create new clipping area on touch device cross-origin string undefined crossorigin attribute of <img /> inside clipper. ex: anonymous

For more detail about the layout settings, pleases see Component layout in depth.

Methods

method argument return description clip options canvas element get clipping canvas element getDrawPos {pos, translate} : positions and transformation get result canvas information

clip() arguments

Resulting-canvas-size

name type default description options.wPixel number undefined Set the the width (pixel) of result canvas. options.maxWPixel number undefined Set the the maximum width (pixel) of result canvas.

set ref to use component methods

< clipper-basic ref = "clipper" />

in your Vue instance methods

const canvas = this .$refs.clipper.clip()

Event

event parameters description load \$event image onload error \$error image onerror

usage :

< clipper-basic @ error = "errorCb" @ load = "loadCb" />

Data

data type default description imgRatio number NaN upload image's ratio (image naturalWidth/natrualHeight). Default value is NaN, after the load event the value will be set. zoomTL\$ object clipping area's position(%), can be top/bottom and left/right. zoomWH\$ object clipping area's width and height(%)

usage :

this .$refs.clipper.imgRatio this .$refs.clipper.zoomWH$.width

Slot

slot description placeholder if no src provided, show placeholder

< clipper-basic src = "" > < div slot = "placeholder" > No image </ div > </ clipper-basic >

rxjs Subject

subject description setTL\$ Set the position of the zooming area. setWH\$ Set the width and height of the zooming area. onChange\$ Subject that subscribes to zooming, moving, and rotating subjects.

usage:

this .$refs.clipper.setTL$.next({ left : 0 , top : 0 }) this .$refs.clipper.setTL$.next({ right : 0 , bottom : 10 }) this .$refs.clipper.setWH$.next({ width : 100 , height : 100 }) this .$refs.clipper.onChange$.subscribe( () => { })

an image clipping component

import { clipperFixed } from 'vuejs-clipper'

Props

Prop Type default description src string image src preview string matches clipper-preview 's name to show preview image. ratio number 1 ratio of clipping area (width/height). ex: 1 , 4/3 . zoom-rate number 0.04 zooming faster if this value is larger min-scale number 0.1 minimum transform scale border number 1 border width border-color string 'white' border color grid boolean true show grid layout round boolean false Use a round clipping area, this only effect the component layout, also affect clipping results. bg-color string 'white' background color shadow string 'rgba(0,0,0,0.4)' shadow color rotate number 0 rotate degree area number 50 width or height (%) of clipping box(depends on ratio). cross-origin string undefined crossorigin attribute of <img /> inside clipper. ex: anonymous handle-zoom-event function (scale) => scale handle zooming, accept the calculated scale value, return the scale value.

Method

method argument return description clip options canvas element get clipping canvas element. getDrawPos {pos, translate} : positions and transformation get result canvas information

clip() arguments

name type default description options.wPixel number undefined Set the the width (pixel) of result canvas. options.maxWPixel number undefined Set the the maximum width (pixel) of result canvas.

Event

event parameters description load \$event image onload error \$error image onerror

Data

data type default description imgRatio number NaN upload image's ratio (image naturalWidth/natrualHeight). Default value is NaN, after the load event the value will be set. bgTL\$ object image's translate(X,Y) bgWH\$ number image's scaling

Slot

slot description placeholder if no src provided, show placeholder

rxjs Subject

subject description setTL\$ Set the top and left of the image. setWH\$ Set the sizing(scaling) of the image. onChange\$ Subject that subscribes to zooming, moving, and rotating subjects.

usage:

this .$refs.clipper.setTL$.next({ left : 50 , top : 50 }) this .$refs.clipper.setWH$.next( 0.6 ) this .$refs.clipper.onChange$.subscribe( () => { })

preview clipping result

import { clipperPreview } from 'vuejs-clipper'

Props

Prop Type default description name string name that matches clipper component's preview property

Slot

slot description placeholder if no src provided, show placeholder

a simple input range component

import { clipperRange } from 'vuejs-clipper'

use v-model binding data with clipper-range

Props

Prop Type default description max number 10 maximum value of range min number 0 minimum value of range

a new component in 0.2.0

an upload button that transforms image files to URL

import { clipperUpload } from 'vuejs-clipper'

use v-model binding data with clipper-upload

Props

Props that are not defined below will apply to the file input as attributes, for example: accept , id , and name .

Prop Type default description check boolean true Check if upload file is an image. If set to true , when upload files that are not images, it will do nothing, so you will not get an error event on the clipping component. exif boolean true Transform EXIF image to correct orientation when uploading.

Event

event parameters description input \$event Result domgstring on change

Data

data type default description file File Object null Uploaded file's original File Object.

Changelog

4.1.0 clipper-fixed : if prop round is true , result image will clip in rounded background #119.

4.0.0 Use dart-sass instead of node-sass. update sass syntax: use math.div instead of /



3.2.0 [Deprecated] should be 4.0.0

3.1.2 Fix touch devices zooming bug: #91

3.1.1 Fix #82

3.1.0 Fix clipper-basic ratio is not correct.



!Before v3.1.0, clipper-basic with ratio prop has a bug that the clip area is not calculated correctly with border prop, so the ratio of the clipping result isn't precise. (issue #80)

3.0.4 clipper-upload accept rest props as input attributes.

3.0.3 Feature: Add handleZoomEvent to clipper-fixed for controlling zoom behavior. (issue #54

3.0.2 Fix: move clipper-basic init/reset position function into $nextTick (issue #71)

3.0.1 Fix clipper-basic initalize ratio clip-box & wrong border layout.

3.0.0 Move rxjs , vue-rx from dependencies to peer dependencies.



2.1.2 Fix clipper-basic incorrect layout for scaling & rotation (bug of 2.1.1).

2.1.1 Fix clipper-basic incorrect layout for verticle images on Firefox.

2.1.0 Fix broken wrap-ratio .

2.0.0 Change css naming to BEM.

