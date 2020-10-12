openbase logo
va

vuejs-avataaars

by Or Gordin
4.0.1 (see all)

Simple avatar generator Vue component for avataaars.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

519

GitHub Stars

204

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Avatar

Readme

npm downloads PRs welcome

vuejs-avataaars

Simple avatar generator Vue component for avataaars.

[Demo] http://vuejs-avataaars.surge.sh/

avataaars designed by Pablo Stanley.

Features:

  • SVG images - scale without loss of quality.
  • Customisable Props.
  • Random props.

Installation

Quick install with NPM:

npm install vuejs-avataaars

Quick install with Yarn:

yarn add vuejs-avataaars

Usage

in your Vue component

<template>
  <div>
    <!--- all random :) ---->
    <avataaars></avataaars>
    
    <!--- with some props ---->
    <avataaars
      :clotheType="'GraphicShirt'"
      :eyebrowType="'Angry'"
      :eyeType="'Cry'"
      :mouthType="'Eating'"
      :facialHairColor="'Blonde'"
      :graphicType="'Cumbia'">
    </avataaars>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import Avataaars from 'vuejs-avataaars'

export default {
  components: {
    Avataaars
  }
}
</script>

Props

The following props can be passed to the component:

The default state is for all props is random :)

isCircle

  • true (default)
  • false

circleColor

  • color hex (default: #6fb8e0)

accessoriesType

  • Blank
  • Kurt
  • Prescription01
  • Prescription02
  • Round
  • Sunglasses
  • Wayfarers

clotheType

  • BlazerShirt
  • BlazerSweater
  • CollarSweater
  • GraphicShirt
  • Hoodie
  • Overall
  • ShirtCrewNeck
  • ShirtScoopNeck
  • ShirtVNeck

clotheColor

  • Black
  • Blue01
  • Blue02
  • Blue03
  • Gray01
  • Gray02
  • Heather
  • PastelBlue
  • PastelGreen
  • PastelOrange
  • PastelRed
  • PastelYellow
  • Pink
  • Red
  • White

eyebrowType

  • Angry
  • AngryNatural
  • Default
  • DefaultNatural
  • FlatNatural
  • RaisedExcited
  • RaisedExcitedNatural
  • SadConcerned
  • SadConcernedNatural
  • UnibrowNatural
  • UpDown
  • UpDownNatural

eyeType

  • Close
  • Cry
  • Default
  • Dizzy
  • EyeRoll
  • Happy
  • Hearts
  • Side
  • Squint
  • Surprised
  • Wink
  • WinkWacky

facialHairColor

  • Auburn
  • Black
  • Blonde
  • BlondeGolden
  • Brown
  • BrownDark
  • PastelPink
  • Platinum
  • Red
  • SilverGray

facialHairType

  • Blank
  • BeardMedium
  • BeardLight
  • BeardMagestic
  • MoustacheFancy
  • MoustacheMagnum

graphicType

  • Bat
  • Cumbia
  • Deer
  • Diamond
  • Hola
  • Pizza
  • Resist
  • Selena
  • Bear
  • SkullOutline
  • Skull

hairColor

  • Auburn
  • Black
  • Blonde
  • BlondeGolden
  • Brown
  • BrownDark
  • PastelPink
  • Platinum
  • Red
  • SilverGray

mouthType

  • Concerned
  • Default
  • Disbelief
  • Eating
  • Grimace
  • Sad
  • ScreamOpen
  • Serious
  • Smile
  • Tongue
  • Twinkle
  • Vomit

skinColor

  • Tanned
  • Yellow
  • Pale
  • Light
  • Brown
  • DarkBrown
  • Black

topType

  • NoHair
  • Eyepatch
  • Hat
  • Hijab
  • Turban
  • WinterHat1
  • WinterHat2
  • WinterHat3
  • WinterHat4
  • LongHairBigHair
  • LongHairBob
  • LongHairBun
  • LongHairCurly
  • LongHairCurvy
  • LongHairDreads
  • LongHairFrida
  • LongHairFro
  • LongHairFroBand
  • LongHairNotTooLong
  • LongHairShavedSides
  • LongHairMiaWallace
  • LongHairStraight
  • LongHairStraight2
  • LongHairStraightStrand
  • ShortHairDreads01
  • ShortHairDreads02
  • ShortHairFrizzle
  • ShortHairShaggyMullet
  • ShortHairShortCurly
  • ShortHairShortFlat
  • ShortHairShortRound
  • ShortHairShortWaved
  • ShortHairSides
  • ShortHairTheCaesar
  • ShortHairTheCaesarSidePart

topColor

  • Black
  • Blue01
  • Blue02
  • Blue03
  • Gray01
  • Gray02
  • Heather
  • PastelBlue
  • PastelGreen
  • PastelOrange
  • PastelRed
  • PastelYellow
  • Pink
  • Red
  • White

