Simple avatar generator Vue component for avataaars.

[Demo] http://vuejs-avataaars.surge.sh/

avataaars designed by Pablo Stanley.

SVG images - scale without loss of quality.

Customisable Props.

Random props.

Installation

Quick install with NPM:

npm install vuejs-avataaars

Quick install with Yarn:

yarn add vuejs-avataaars

Usage

in your Vue component

<template> <div> <!--- all random :) ----> <avataaars></avataaars> <!--- with some props ----> <avataaars :clotheType="'GraphicShirt'" :eyebrowType="'Angry'" :eyeType="'Cry'" :mouthType="'Eating'" :facialHairColor="'Blonde'" :graphicType="'Cumbia'"> </avataaars> </div> </template> <script> import Avataaars from 'vuejs-avataaars' export default { components: { Avataaars } } </script>

Props

The following props can be passed to the component:

The default state is for all props is random :)

isCircle

true (default)

false

circleColor

color hex (default: #6fb8e0)

accessoriesType

Blank

Kurt

Prescription01

Prescription02

Round

Sunglasses

Wayfarers

clotheType

BlazerShirt

BlazerSweater

CollarSweater

GraphicShirt

Hoodie

Overall

ShirtCrewNeck

ShirtScoopNeck

ShirtVNeck

clotheColor

Black

Blue01

Blue02

Blue03

Gray01

Gray02

Heather

PastelBlue

PastelGreen

PastelOrange

PastelRed

PastelYellow

Pink

Red

White

eyebrowType

Angry

AngryNatural

Default

DefaultNatural

FlatNatural

RaisedExcited

RaisedExcitedNatural

SadConcerned

SadConcernedNatural

UnibrowNatural

UpDown

UpDownNatural

eyeType

Close

Cry

Default

Dizzy

EyeRoll

Happy

Hearts

Side

Squint

Surprised

Wink

WinkWacky

facialHairColor

Auburn

Black

Blonde

BlondeGolden

Brown

BrownDark

PastelPink

Platinum

Red

SilverGray

facialHairType

Blank

BeardMedium

BeardLight

BeardMagestic

MoustacheFancy

MoustacheMagnum

graphicType

Bat

Cumbia

Deer

Diamond

Hola

Pizza

Resist

Selena

Bear

SkullOutline

Skull

hairColor

Auburn

Black

Blonde

BlondeGolden

Brown

BrownDark

PastelPink

Platinum

Red

SilverGray

mouthType

Concerned

Default

Disbelief

Eating

Grimace

Sad

ScreamOpen

Serious

Smile

Tongue

Twinkle

Vomit

skinColor

Tanned

Yellow

Pale

Light

Brown

DarkBrown

Black

topType

NoHair

Eyepatch

Hat

Hijab

Turban

WinterHat1

WinterHat2

WinterHat3

WinterHat4

LongHairBigHair

LongHairBob

LongHairBun

LongHairCurly

LongHairCurvy

LongHairDreads

LongHairFrida

LongHairFro

LongHairFroBand

LongHairNotTooLong

LongHairShavedSides

LongHairMiaWallace

LongHairStraight

LongHairStraight2

LongHairStraightStrand

ShortHairDreads01

ShortHairDreads02

ShortHairFrizzle

ShortHairShaggyMullet

ShortHairShortCurly

ShortHairShortFlat

ShortHairShortRound

ShortHairShortWaved

ShortHairSides

ShortHairTheCaesar

ShortHairTheCaesarSidePart

topColor