Simple avatar generator Vue component for avataaars.
[Demo] http://vuejs-avataaars.surge.sh/
avataaars designed by Pablo Stanley.
Quick install with NPM:
npm install vuejs-avataaars
Quick install with Yarn:
yarn add vuejs-avataaars
in your
Vue component
<template>
<div>
<!--- all random :) ---->
<avataaars></avataaars>
<!--- with some props ---->
<avataaars
:clotheType="'GraphicShirt'"
:eyebrowType="'Angry'"
:eyeType="'Cry'"
:mouthType="'Eating'"
:facialHairColor="'Blonde'"
:graphicType="'Cumbia'">
</avataaars>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import Avataaars from 'vuejs-avataaars'
export default {
components: {
Avataaars
}
}
</script>
The following props can be passed to the component:
The default state is for all props is random :)