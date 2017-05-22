Hope your are familiar with node and able to compile vuejs component.
npm install vuejs-autocomplete --save
value:
String - The value input field;
classes:
String - The name of class for input field
suggestionTemplate:
String - A Custom template which will be displayed as suggestion list
defaultSuggestion :
Boolean - 'true' if you want to enable default suggestion on focus.
local:
Array - If you want to pass your existing data for auto-completion items.
remote:
String - The remote(server) url to fetch auto-completion items.
responseWrapper:
String - The
key name which is used ot wrap the response.
selected : This event is fired when an item is selected and passed as argument.