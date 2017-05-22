openbase logo
va

vuejs-autocomplete

by Mahbub Rabbani
0.1.3

A Vue Component for Auto-completion

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

98

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Vuejs Autocomplete Component (Demo)

Hope your are familiar with node and able to compile vuejs component.

Installation

npm install vuejs-autocomplete --save

Properties

  • value: String - The value input field;
  • classes: String - The name of class for input field
  • suggestionTemplate: String - A Custom template which will be displayed as suggestion list
  • defaultSuggestion : Boolean - 'true' if you want to enable default suggestion on focus.
  • local: Array - If you want to pass your existing data for auto-completion items.
  • remote: String - The remote(server) url to fetch auto-completion items.
  • responseWrapper: String - The key name which is used ot wrap the response.

Events

  • selected : This event is fired when an item is selected and passed as argument.

Vuejs-autocomplete Example

