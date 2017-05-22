Vuejs Autocomplete Component (Demo)

Hope your are familiar with node and able to compile vuejs component.

Installation

npm install vuejs-autocomplete --save

Properties

value : String - The value input field;

: - The value input field; classes : String - The name of class for input field

: - The name of class for input field suggestionTemplate : String - A Custom template which will be displayed as suggestion list

: - A Custom template which will be displayed as suggestion list defaultSuggestion : Boolean - 'true' if you want to enable default suggestion on focus.

: - 'true' if you want to enable default suggestion on focus. local : Array - If you want to pass your existing data for auto-completion items.

: - If you want to pass your existing data for auto-completion items. remote : String - The remote(server) url to fetch auto-completion items.

: - The remote(server) url to fetch auto-completion items. responseWrapper : String - The key name which is used ot wrap the response.

Events