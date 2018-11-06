A Vue autocomplete component
npm install vuejs-auto-complete --save
Installation, add autocomplete component into your app
import Vue from 'vue'
import Autocomplete from 'vuejs-auto-complete'
new Vue({
//...
components: {
Autocomplete,
},
//...
})
Api data source
<autocomplete
source="https://api.github.com/search/repositories?q="
results-property="items"
results-display="full_name">
</autocomplete>
Object data source
<autocomplete
:source="[{id:1,name:'abc'},{id:2,name:'def'}]">
</autocomplete>
Full featured example
<autocomplete
ref="autocomplete"
placeholder="Search Distribution Groups"
:source="distributionGroupsEndpoint"
input-class="form-control"
results-property="data"
:results-display="formattedDisplay"
:request-headers="authHeaders"
@selected="addDistributionGroup">
</autocomplete>
// parent component
computed: {
authHeaders () {
return {
'Authorization': 'Bearer eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1Ni....'
}
},
},
methods: {
distributionGroupsEndpoint (input) {
return process.env.API + '/distribution/search?query=' + input
},
addDistributionGroup (group) {
this.group = group
// access the autocomplete component methods from the parent
this.$refs.autocomplete.clear()
},
authHeaders () {
return {
'Authorization': 'Bearer eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1Ni....'
}
},
formattedDisplay (result) {
return result.name + ' [' + result.groupId + ']'
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|source
|String|Function|Object|Array
|true
|data source for the results
|method
|String
|'get'
|http method for api requests
|placeholder
|String
|'Search'
|input placeholder
|initialValue
|String|Number
|starting value
|initialDisplay
|String
|starting display value
|inputClass
|String|Object
|css class for the input div
|disableInput
|Boolean
|to disable the input
|name
|String
|name attribute for the
value input
|resultsFormatter
|Function<Object[]>
|Function to format the server data. Should return an array of objects with id and name properties
|resultsProperty
|String
|property api results are keyed under
|resultsValue
|String
|'id'
|property to use for the
value
|resultsDisplay
|String|Function
|'name'
|property to use for the
display or custom function
|requestHeaders
|Object
|extra headers appended to the request
|showNoResults
|Boolean
|true
|To show a message that no results were found
|clearButtonIcon
|String
|Optionally provide an icon css class
|maxlength
|Number
|Optional max input length
|Event
|Output
|Description
|results
|Object
|Results returned from a search
|noResults
|Object
|When no results are returned
|selected
|Object
|When an item is selected
|input
|String|Number
|The value when an item is selected
|clear
|When selected results are cleared
|close
|When the options list is closed
|enter
|String
|Emits the input value when enter is pressed
|nothingSelected
|String
|Emits the input value when enter is pressed and nothing was selected
|Slot
|Description
|firstResult
|list item placed before all results
|lastResult
|list item placed at the end of the results
|noResults
|list item shown when no results are present