source String|Function|Object|Array true data source for the results

method String 'get' http method for api requests

placeholder String 'Search' input placeholder

initialValue String|Number starting value

initialDisplay String starting display value

inputClass String|Object css class for the input div

disableInput Boolean to disable the input

name String name attribute for the value input

resultsFormatter Function<Object[]> Function to format the server data. Should return an array of objects with id and name properties

resultsProperty String property api results are keyed under

resultsValue String 'id' property to use for the value

resultsDisplay String|Function 'name' property to use for the display or custom function

requestHeaders Object extra headers appended to the request

showNoResults Boolean true To show a message that no results were found

clearButtonIcon String Optionally provide an icon css class