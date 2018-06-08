openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vue

vueisotope

by David Desmaisons
3.1.2 (see all)

📱 Vue component for isotope filter & sort magical layouts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

345

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue.Isotope

GitHub open issues GitHub closed issues Npm download Npm version Package Quality vue2 MIT License

Vue component (Vue.js 2.0) or directive (Vue.js 1.0) allowing isotope layout including filtering and sorting.

Motivation

Integrate Vue with isotope filter & sort magical layouts.

Demo

demo gif

Basic
Complete

Isotope elements:

demo gif

fiddle

Features

  • Full support of Isotope options via options parameters
  • Reactivity: component react in case in case of property impacting sorting or filtering
  • Provides filter and sort based on ViewModel information

Usage

For Vue.js 2.0

Use isotope component:

<isotope :options='getOptions()' :list="list" @filter="filterOption=arguments[0]" @sort="sortOption=arguments[0]">
  <div v-for="element in list" :key="element.id">
    {{element.name}}
  </div>
</isotope>

Important: elements inside the v-for loop should have a key prop set.

Props

itemSelector

Type: String
Required: false
Default: "item"

Class to be applied to the isotope elements. Similar as isotope itemSelector but without the starting "." This class will be applied automatically by the isotope component on the children elements.

list

Type: Array
Required: true

Array to be synchronized with drag-and-drop. Typically same array as referenced by inner element v-for directive.

options

Type: Object
Required: true

  • All value are similar as isotope options expect for:
  • Filter definition: Implement filter by passing an option with a getFilterData object that exposes filter option. Vue.Isotope will call these functions with the element to filter as parameter and this set as the underlying vm.
  getFilterData:{
    isEven: function(itemElem){
      return itemElem.id % 2 === 0;
    },
    isOdd: function(itemElem){
      return itemElem.id % 2 !== 0;
    },
    filterByText: function(itemElem){
      return itemElem.name.toLowerCase().includes(this.filterText.toLowerCase());
    }
  }
  • Sort definition: Implement sort by passing as option a getSortData object that exposes filter option. Vue.Isotope will call these functions with the element to filter as parameter and this set as the underlying vm. If a string is passed instead of a function, sorting will use the corresponding property.
  getSortData: {
    id: "id",
    name: function(itemElem){
      return itemElem.name.toLowerCase();     
    }
  }

Events

filter, sort, layout
Send when filter, sort and layout respectively are called on the isotope element with the corresponding String parameter.

shuffle
Send when shuffle is called on the isotope element.

arrange
Send when arrange is called on the isotope element with the corresponding Object parameter.

Methods

sort (name)
Sort the isotope component with the corresponding String parameter.

filter (name)
Sort the isotope component with the corresponding String parameter.

layout (option)
Change the layout of the isotope component using the option as layout name if option is String or with option object if option is Object.

arrange (option)
Call arrange on the isotope component with the corresponding Object parameter.

unfilter ()
Reset filter on the isotope component.

shuffle ()
Shuffle the isotope component.

Working with images

Unloaded images can throw off Isotope layouts and cause item elements to overlap. Use vue.imagesLoaded to solve this problem.

Gotchas

  • Elements inside the v-for loop should have a key prop set otherwise they will not be rendered.

  • Using Webpack or Browersify requires extra configuration, see here

For Vue.js 1.0

See here

Installation

  • Available through:
 npm install vueisotope

 Bower install vueisotope

  • For Modules

    // ES6
import isotope from 'vueisotope'
...
export default {
      components: {
        isotope,
      }
      ...

// ES5
var isotope = require('vueisotope')

  • For <script> Include

    Just include vue.isotope.js after Vue and lodash(>=4).

  • Webpack and Browserify usage:

    Be aware of isotope recommendation for usage with Webpack and Browserify

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial