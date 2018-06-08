Vue component (Vue.js 2.0) or directive (Vue.js 1.0) allowing isotope layout including filtering and sorting.

Motivation

Integrate Vue with isotope filter & sort magical layouts.

Demo

Basic

Complete



Isotope elements:

fiddle



Features

Full support of Isotope options via options parameters

Reactivity: component react in case in case of property impacting sorting or filtering

Provides filter and sort based on ViewModel information

Usage

For Vue.js 2.0

Use isotope component:

< isotope :options = 'getOptions()' :list = "list" @ filter = "filterOption=arguments[0]" @ sort = "sortOption=arguments[0]" > < div v-for = "element in list" :key = "element.id" > {{element.name}} </ div > </ isotope >

Important: elements inside the v-for loop should have a key prop set.

Props

itemSelector

Type: String

Required: false

Default: "item"



Class to be applied to the isotope elements. Similar as isotope itemSelector but without the starting "." This class will be applied automatically by the isotope component on the children elements.

list

Type: Array

Required: true



Array to be synchronized with drag-and-drop. Typically same array as referenced by inner element v-for directive.



options

Type: Object

Required: true

All value are similar as isotope options expect for:

Filter definition: Implement filter by passing an option with a getFilterData object that exposes filter option. Vue.Isotope will call these functions with the element to filter as parameter and this set as the underlying vm.

getFilterData:{ isEven : function ( itemElem ) { return itemElem.id % 2 === 0 ; }, isOdd : function ( itemElem ) { return itemElem.id % 2 !== 0 ; }, filterByText : function ( itemElem ) { return itemElem.name.toLowerCase().includes( this .filterText.toLowerCase()); } }

Sort definition: Implement sort by passing as option a getSortData object that exposes filter option. Vue.Isotope will call these functions with the element to filter as parameter and this set as the underlying vm. If a string is passed instead of a function, sorting will use the corresponding property.

getSortData: { id : "id" , name : function ( itemElem ) { return itemElem.name.toLowerCase(); } }

Events

filter , sort , layout

Send when filter, sort and layout respectively are called on the isotope element with the corresponding String parameter.

shuffle

Send when shuffle is called on the isotope element.

arrange

Send when arrange is called on the isotope element with the corresponding Object parameter.

Methods

sort (name)

Sort the isotope component with the corresponding String parameter.

filter (name)

Sort the isotope component with the corresponding String parameter.

layout (option)

Change the layout of the isotope component using the option as layout name if option is String or with option object if option is Object .

arrange (option)

Call arrange on the isotope component with the corresponding Object parameter.

unfilter ()

Reset filter on the isotope component.

shuffle ()

Shuffle the isotope component.

Working with images

Unloaded images can throw off Isotope layouts and cause item elements to overlap. Use vue.imagesLoaded to solve this problem.

Gotchas

Elements inside the v-for loop should have a key prop set otherwise they will not be rendered.

Using Webpack or Browersify requires extra configuration, see here

For Vue.js 1.0

See here

Installation

Available through:

npm install vueisotope

Bower install vueisotope

For Modules import isotope from 'vueisotope' ... export default { components : { isotope, } ... var isotope = require ( 'vueisotope' )

For <script> Include Just include vue.isotope.js after Vue and lodash(>=4).

Webpack and Browserify usage: Be aware of isotope recommendation for usage with Webpack and Browserify

License

MIT