insert a string of css into the
<head>
suppose we've got some css:
body {
background-color: purple;
color: yellow;
}
and we want to bundle that css into a js file so that we can write an entirely self-contained module:
var fs = require('fs');
var insertCss = require('insert-css');
var css = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/style.css');
insertCss(css);
document.body.appendChild(document.createTextNode('HELLO CRUEL WORLD'));
optionally prepend the css to the head with the
prepend option:
insertCss(css, { prepend: true });
compile with browserify using
brfs to inline the
fs.readFile()
call:
$ browserify -t brfs insert.js > bundle.js
Now plop that bundle.js into a script tag and you'll have a self-contained js blob with inline css!
<html>
<head></head>
<body>
<script src="bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>