vueify-insert-css

by James Halliday
1.0.0 (see all)

insert a string of css into the <head>

Documentation
1.7K

GitHub Stars

241

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

insert-css

insert a string of css into the <head>

browser support

example

suppose we've got some css:

body {
    background-color: purple;
    color: yellow;
}

and we want to bundle that css into a js file so that we can write an entirely self-contained module:

var fs = require('fs');
var insertCss = require('insert-css');
var css = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/style.css');
insertCss(css);
document.body.appendChild(document.createTextNode('HELLO CRUEL WORLD'));

optionally prepend the css to the head with the prepend option:

insertCss(css, { prepend: true });

compile with browserify using brfs to inline the fs.readFile() call:

$ browserify -t brfs insert.js > bundle.js

Now plop that bundle.js into a script tag and you'll have a self-contained js blob with inline css!

<html>
  <head></head>
  <body>
    <script src="bundle.js"></script>
  </body>
</html>

