insert a string of css into the <head>

example

suppose we've got some css:

body { background-color : purple; color : yellow; }

and we want to bundle that css into a js file so that we can write an entirely self-contained module:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var insertCss = require ( 'insert-css' ); var css = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/style.css' ); insertCss(css); document .body.appendChild( document .createTextNode( 'HELLO CRUEL WORLD' ));

optionally prepend the css to the head with the prepend option:

insertCss(css, { prepend : true });

compile with browserify using brfs to inline the fs.readFile() call:

$ browserify -t brfs insert .js > bundle .js

Now plop that bundle.js into a script tag and you'll have a self-contained js blob with inline css!