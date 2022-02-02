openbase logo
vuefire

by vuejs
2.2.5 (see all)

🔥 Firebase bindings for Vue.js & Vuex

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

47

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Readme

VueFire logo

Vuefire & Vuexfire

Build Status Build Status

Synchronize your data and Firebase Cloud Store database in real-time

Note: This version currently supports Vue 2 and Firebase 7. Support for Vue 3 / Composition API and Firebase 8 is on the way.

Documentation

Introduction

Firebase provides two solutions to handle real-time databases: Realtime Database and Cloud Store (which is also a realtime database). In order to keep all clients data in-sync with its cloud database, their js SDK provides the tools to do so. However, it quickly becomes bothersome to bind multiple documents or collections to your application, keep them synchronized as well as handling references to other documents or collections, which can contain references themselves and must also be kept up to date. The goal of vuefire and vuexfire is to make this as simple as a function call that returns a promise so it is also easy to setup SSR and allows you to focus on developing your application.

To better understand why Vuefire will make it so much easier to develop Vue apps with firebase, please, check this link in the documentation

Note: This repository contains the code for vuefire and vuexfire packages:

Packages

PackageversionDescription
vuefirevuefire-statusFirebase bindings for vue
vuexfirevuexfire-statusFirebase bindings for vuex
\@posva/vuefire-bundler@posva/vuefire-bundler-statusRollup config to bundle packages
\@posva/vuefire-core@posva/vuefire-core-statusCore bindings used for vuefire and vuexfire
\@posva/vuefire-test-helpers@posva/vuefire-test-helpers-statusHelpers used across core, vuefire and vuexfire

License

MIT

Sponsors

Help me keep working on Open Source in a sustainable way 🚀. Help me with as little as \$1 a month, sponsor me on Github.

Platinum Sponsors

Finogeeks

Gold Sponsors

Vuetify VueJobs

Silver Sponsors

VueMastery Bird Eats Bug

Bronze Sponsors

Storyblok NuxtJS

Ngô Hữu Nam53 Ratings0 Reviews
January 24, 2021
kaleidobroCanada11 Ratings0 Reviews
September 27, 2020

