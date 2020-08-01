This module will help you to work with modal dialogs in your project
Inspire of Nuxt.js logic, vuedl also has
asyncData,
fetch,
layout and
middleware handlers
NOTE: Module is in initial development. Anything may change at any time.
Install the package from npm
npm install vuedl
import vuedl from 'vuedl'
Vue.use(vuedl, {
context,
property
})
Where
--
context: is object with context of your application, such as i18n, store, router, etc
--
property: is name of Vue property, for access, default is
$dialog
After instalation, instance of dialog manager will be available in Vue.prototype.$dialog, or inside Vue instances this.$dialog
import MyDialog from './MyDialog'
const dialog = await this.$dialog.show(MyDialog, params, options)
dialog will be instance of DialogManager
Register global dialog component, then it will be available in any vue module
Vue.prototype.$dialog.component('myDialog', MyDialog)
Then you can use it in any code
this.$dialog.myDialog(params, options)
const result = await this.$dialog.showAndWait(MyDialog, params)
or
const dialog = await this.$dialog.show(MyDialog, params)
const result = dialog.wait()
result will be object of user inputs, or clicked button, depending on what will be sent in dialog component by the:
this.$emit('submit', inputs)
vuedl can use layout templates for wrapping dialogs For registering your own layouts template use
Vue.prototype.$dialog.layout('default', MyLayout)
Example of the layout template
<v-dialog v-model="isActive" :max-width="width">
<dialog-child v-bind="$options.propsData" ref="dialog" />
</v-dialog>
vuedl module will put in layout component mixin with params:
--
width: Number - max width of component
--
isActive: Boolean - is dialog active
--
show: Function
--
close: Function
If dialog showed without layout, this mixin will integrate to dialog instance
After this dialog component must have parameter
{
layout: 'default'
...
}
Sometimes you just want to fetch data and pre-render it on the server without using a store.
asyncData is called every time before loading the dialog component. This method receives [the context] as the first argument, you can use it to fetch some data and v-dialog will merge it with the component data.
You do NOT have access of the component instance through
thisinside
asyncDatabecause it is called before initiating the component
v-dialog offers you different ways to use
asyncData. Choose the one you're the most familiar with:
fetch is use for calling store methods, and not impact to instance data
Promise. Vuedl will wait for the promise to be resolved before rendering the component.
callback(err, data)
export default {
asyncData ({ params }) {
return axios.get(`https://my-api/posts/${params.id}`)
.then((res) => {
return { title: res.data.title }
})
}
}
export default {
async asyncData ({ params }) {
let { data } = await axios.get(`https://my-api/posts/${params.id}`)
return { title: data.title }
}
}
export default {
asyncData ({ params }, callback) {
axios.get(`https://my-api/posts/${params.id}`)
.then((res) => {
callback(null, { title: res.data.title })
})
}
}
The result from asyncData will be merged with data. You can display the data inside your template like you're used to doing:
<template>
<h1>{{ title }}</h1>
</template>
When dialog component has an
asyncData or
fetch functions, it will show overlay before calling this methods. Overlay will block main window and show loading cursor.
If you want to register your own overlays template
Vue.prototype.$dialog.overlay('default', MyOverlay)
vuedl has implementations of confirm, alert warning, error or prompt dialog
this.$dialog.confirm({
text: 'Do you really want to exit?'
}).then(res => {
})
const res = await this.$dialog.warning({
text: 'Do you really want to exit?'
})
...
const res = await this.$dialog.error({
text: 'Some error'
})
let res = await this.$dialog.confirm({
text: 'Do you really want to exit?',
title: 'Warning'
})
if (res) {
...
}
res will be true or false
For registering your own Confirm template
Vue.prototype.$dialog.component('Confirm', MyConfirmDialog)
For registering your own Prompt template
Vue.prototype.$dialog.component('Prompt', MyPromptDialog)