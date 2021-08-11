openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vue

vuedarkmode

by Julien Le Coupanec
0.4.18 (see all)

👩‍🎨👨‍🎨 A minimalist dark design system for Vue.js. Based components designed for the insomniacs who enjoy dark interfaces as much as we do.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

74

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to @growthbunker/vuedarkmode Install using @growthbunker/vuedarkmode instead.

Readme

npm npm Average time to resolve an issue Percentage of issues still open GitHub license Netlify Status

Documentation

You can browse the documentation for Vue Dark Mode on the website.

Installation

npm install @growthbunker/vuedarkmode

# Or if you prefer using yarn
yarn add @growthbunker/vuedarkmode

Vue.js

In your main.js file:

import Vue from "vue"
import VueDarkMode from "@growthbunker/vuedarkmode"

Vue.use(VueDarkMode)

Nuxt.js

Create a new plugin in plugins/vuedarkmode.js:

import Vue from "vue"
import VueDarkMode from "@growthbunker/vuedarkmode"

Vue.use(VueDarkMode)

Add this new plugin to nuxt.config.js.

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: [{ src: "@/plugins/vuedarkmode.js" }];
}

CDN

Get the latest version from jsdelivr, and import the JavaScript file in your page.

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.5/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@growthbunker/vuedarkmode@latest/dist/vuedarkmode.min.js"></script>

We recommend our users to lock Vue Dark Mode's version when using CDN. Requesting the latest version (as opposed to "latest major" or "latest minor") is dangerous because major versions usually come with breaking changes. Only do this if you really know what you are doing. Please refer to jsdelivr.com for more information.

Available Components

We are releasing new components on a monthly basis. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with coming releases.

Base Components

Field Components

Contributing

You are more than welcome to contribute to Vue Dark Mode. Just submit changes via pull request and I will review them before merging.

  1. Fork it! 🤙

  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature

  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am "Add some feature"

  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature

  5. Submit a pull request 👍

The documentation is available in the docs folder. The Vue Dark Mode components are available in the lib folder.

License

Vue Dark Mode is MIT licensed.

Cross-Browsing

Vue Dark Mode is using BrowserStack to make sure our components render properly on modern browsers.

BrowserStack Logo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial