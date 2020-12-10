Vuedals

VueJS (2.x) Plugin for multiple modals windows with a single component instance.

What is this?

A plugin to open stocked modals windows, event based, with just one component in your DOM.

What do you mean with "just one component"?

e.g. if you want to have 3 modals, you don't need to add the component 3 times, just one (preferably in the root of your app) and open as many modals as you want by using an Event Bus

Install

Install with npm:

npm install --save vuedals

Example

import Vue from 'vue' ; import { default as Vuedals, Component as Vuedal, Bus as VuedalsBus} from 'vuedals' ; Vue.use(Vuedals); var myComp = Vue.extend({ template : `<div> <h1>Hello World!</h1> <button @click="showIt()">Show me the money</button> </div>` , methods : { showIt() { VuedalsBus.$emit( 'new' , { name : 'showing-the-money' , component : { name : 'the-money' , template : ` <div> <h1>THE MONEY!</h1> <p>Money, money, money, moooneeyyy $ $ $ $</p> </div> ` } }); } } }); var vm = new Vue({ el : '#app' , components : { myComp, Vuedal }, template : `<div> <my-comp></my-comp> <vuedal></vuedal> </div>` });

Usage

Opening a new modal window

You can emit an event in your component:

this .$emit( 'vuedals:new' , { option });

or a method:

this .$vuedals.new({ options });

or the Vuedals Event Bus:

import {Bus as Vuedals} from 'vuedals' ; ... methods: { openNewModal() { Vuedals.$emit( 'new' , { options }); } }

Closing a modal

You can emit an event in your component:

this .$emit( 'vuedals:close' [, data]);

a method:

this .$vuedals.close([data]);

or the Vuedals Event Bus:

import {Bus as Vuedals} from 'vuedals' ; ... methods: { openNewModal() { Vuedals.$emit( 'close' [, data]); } }

Closing an especific modal

If you need to close a specific modal index, you can pass it as an $index property of the data.

this .$vuedals.close({ $index : 3 })

$index can be an integer or a function. In case $index is a function, the additional data and all the vuedals that is currently present is index(data, this.vuedals) passed as argument so that you can determine the index of the vudedal to close and return the index of it

this .$vuedals.close({ $index(data, vuedals) { return vuedals.length - 1 ; } })

Events

Depending if you're creating the modal from the component or from the Vuedals Event Bus, these are the events (component / bus):

vuedals:new / new

Open a new modal window, with the given options

vuedals:close / close

Close the most recently opened modal window, if data is given, will pass it to the onClose option.

vuedals:opened / opened

When a modal was open. Returns an object with:

The index of the recently opened modal The options passed to that modal instance

vuedals:closed / closed

When a modal was closed. Returns an object with:

The index of the closed modal The options passed to that modal instance The data given when close was called

vuedals:destroyed / destroyed

Emitted when the last modal instance is closed. i.e. there's not more open modals left

The index of the closed modal The options passed to that modal instance The data given when close was called

Options

When creating a new modal, you'll need to pass the given options:

name

A reference name of the modal. Use to define the css class of that modal

Default: null

component

A Vue component to display inside the modal

props

A props object that will be passed to the component inside the modal.

example:

import {Bus as Vuedals} from 'vuedals' ; ... methods: { openModal() { this .$vuedals.open({ name : 'test-component' , props : { firstname : 'John' , lastname : 'Doe' }, component : { name : 'show-john-doe' , props : [ 'firstname' , 'lastname' ], template : ` <div> Hi {{ firstname }} {{ lastname }} </div> ` } }); } }

size

The size of the modal.

Possible values are:

xs : 350px width

: 350px width sm : 550px width

: 550px width md : 650px width

: 650px width lg : 850px width

: 850px width xl: 1024px width

Default: md

dismissable

Should the modal include an "X" to be closed?

Default: true

escapable

Can this modal be closed by pression the esc key?

Default: false

closeOnBackdrop

Optionally prevent closing when clicking on backdrop

Default: true

title

Title of the modal window

Default: ''

header

An object that will be used to generate a custom header

Default: null

header : { component : 'header-component' , props: { custom: 'Props' } }

onClose

Callback function to call when the modal is closed. Any given data is passed as a parameter for that callback. Example:

this .$vuedals.open({ name : 'test-component' , props : { firstname : 'John' , lastname : 'Doe' }, component : { name : 'show-john-doe' , props : [ 'firstname' , 'lastname' ], template : ` <div> Hi {{ firstname }} {{ lastname }} </div> ` }, onClose(data) { console .log( 'Data received from the vuedal instance' : data); } });

onDismiss

Callback function to call when the modal is closed.

Please notice that even close and dismiss both close the active modal instance (closes the modal) only the close event accepts data argument that can be passed to the callback, while dismiss just send the modal to close.

The callback may prevent the modal closing by returning false .

Example: