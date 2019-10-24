openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vue

vued3tree

by David Desmaisons
5.1.0 (see all)

Vue component to display tree based on D3.js layout.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

624

GitHub Stars

779

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Tree

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Vue.D3.tree

GitHub open issues Npm version npm download vue2 MIT License

Vue components to display graphics based on D3.js layout.

Tree

demo

Live demo

https://david-desmaisons.github.io/Vue.D3.tree/tree

Usage

<tree :data="tree" node-text="name" layoutType="circular">
</tree>

import {tree} from 'vued3tree'

export default {
  components: {
    tree
  },
  data() {
    return {
      tree: {
        name: "father",
        children:[{
          name: "son1",
          children:[ {name: "grandson"}, {name: "grandson2"}]
        },{
          name: "son2",
          children:[ {name: "grandson3"}, {name: "grandson4"}]
        }]
      }
    }
  }
}
  //...

Props

NameRequiredType/ValueDefaultDescription
datanoObjectnullData representing tree structure, children nodes are represented by children property
durationnoNumber750Animation duration in milliseconds
layoutTypeno'circular' 'vertical' or 'horizontal''horizontal'Circular, vertical or horizontal layout
leafTextMarginnoNumber6margin in pixel for leaf node text
linkLayoutno'bezier' or 'orthogonal'bezier'Define the link layout
identifiernoFunction() => i++Function that receives a data and returns its identity that can be a number or a string, useful when dynamically updating the tree
marginXnoNumber20margin for X axis in pixel
marginYnoNumber20margin for Y axis in pixel
maxZoomnoNumber0.8minimal zoom value
minZoomnoNumber9maximum zoom value
nodeTextnoString'name'name of the property of the node to be used as a display name
nodeTextDisplayno'all' 'leaves' or 'extremities''all'Determine wether all node texts are displayed or only leaf nodes or leaves and root node respectively.
nodeTextMarginnoNumber6margin in pixel for node text
popUpPlacementnoString'bottom-start'Pop-up position as defined by popper.js
radiusnoNumber3node circle radius in pixel
selectednoObjectnullThe selected node -on which a selected class is applied-. It can be bound using a v-model directive. By default, click on text to select a node but this behavior can be customized using the behavior slot.
strokeWidthnoNumber1.5The path stroke-width in pixel.
typeno'tree' or 'cluster''tree'kind of layout: tree or cluster
zoomablenoBooleanfalseIf true tree can be zoomed in using mouse wheel and drag-and-drop

Slots

node

Use this slot to customize the rendering of individual node.

Note that the mark-up will be rendered inside a svg element, so only svg elements are allowed here

Slot-scope:

NameTypeDescription
actionsObjectValue: {collapse, collapseAll, expand, expandAll, setSelected, show, toggleExpandCollapse} where each property is a component method (see below for detailed description)
dataObjectnode data as provided by the data props
isRetractedBooltrue if the node has hidden children -retracted state-
isSelectedBooltrue if the node is selected
nodeD3.js nodeD3.js node to be displayed
radiusNumbertree radius props value

Example:

<template #node="{data, node: {depth}, radius, isRetracted}">
  <template v-if="data.children && data.children.length">
    <path :fill="isRetracted? 'red' : 'blue'" d="M190.5..">
      <title>{{data.text}} {{depth}}</title>
    </path>
  </template>
  <template v-else>
    <circle r="6" :stroke="blue? 'blue' : 'yellow'">
      <title>{{data.text}} {{depth}}</title>
    </circle>
  </template>
</template>

Use this slot to create a pop-up, tooltip or context menu for nodes. The position of the pop-up relative to its target is defined by the popUpPlacement prop.

By default, pop-up will open when clicking on node text. This behavior can be overridden using behavioral slot. For example by using the PopUpOnTextHover component provides opening of pop-up when hovering the node test. See below for example.

Slot-scope:

NameTypeDescription
dataObjectnode data as provided by the data props
closeFunctionfunction to close the pop-up
nodeD3.js nodeD3.js node to be displayed

Example:

<template #popUp="{data,node}">
  <div class="btn-group-vertical">
    <button @click="addFor(data)">
      <i class="fa fa-plus" aria-hidden="true"></i>
    </button>
    <button @click="remove(data, node)">
      <i class="fa fa-trash" aria-hidden="true"></i>
    </button>
  </div>
</template>

behavior

Behavior slots provide an elegant way to customize the tree behavior by receiving as slot-scope both node information (including clicked node, hovered node, ...) and actions to alter the graph accordingly.

The concept of this slot is to react to changes in node information by calling an action

By design this slot is renderless.

For more about this pattern, you can check here.

Slot-scope:

NameTypeDescription
onFunctionValue: $on method of the tree component, exposing all events
actionsObjectValue: {collapse, collapseAll, expand, expandAll, setSelected, show, toggleExpandCollapse} where each property is a component method (see below for detailed description)

By default tree component use standardBehavior as component which provides toggle retract on node click and select the node on clicking on its text.

Example:

<tree>
  <template #behavior="{on, actions}">
    <CollapseOnClick v-bind="{on, actions}"/>
  </template>
</tree>

With CollapseOnClick component:

export default {
  props: ['on', 'actions'],

  render: () => null,

  created () {
    const {on, actions: {toggleExpandCollapse}} = this;

    on('clickedNode', ({element}) => {
      toggleExpandCollapse(element);
    })
  }
}

To display pop-up on hover, use the built-in popUpOnHoverText:

<tree>
  <template #behavior="{on, actions}">
    <popUpOnHoverText v-bind="{on, actions}"/>
  </template>
</tree>

import {tree, popUpOnHoverText} from 'vued3tree'

export default {
  components: {
    tree,
    popUpOnHoverText
  },
  //...

Events

change

  • Argument : node raw data.
  • Sent when the node is selected

clickedNode

  • Argument : {element, data, target} where element represents the node build by D3.js, data is the node raw data and target the target DOM element.
  • Sent when the node is clicked

clickOutside

  • Argument: none
  • Sent when mouse is clicked outside any geometry or text of the tree

clickedText

  • Argument: same as mouseNodeOver
  • Sent when the node text is clicked

expand

  • Argument : same as clicked.
  • Sent when the node is clicked and the node children are expanded

mouseOverText

  • Argument: same as mouseNodeOver
  • Sent when mouse hovers the node text

onNodeTextLeave

  • Argument: same as mouseNodeOver
  • Sent when mouse leaves the node text

retract

  • Argument : same as clicked.
  • Sent when the node is clicked and the node children are retracted

For all these events, the argument passed is {element, data} .

zoom

Methods

NameArgumentreturnDescription
expandD3.js nodea promise which resolve when animation is overExpand the given node.
expandAllD3.js nodea promise which resolve when animation is overExpand the given node and all its children.
collapseD3.js nodea promise which resolve when animation is overCollapse the given node.
collapseAllD3.js nodea promise which resolve when animation is overCollapse the given node and all its children.
resetZoom-a promise which resolve when animation is overSet zoom matrix to identity
resetPopUp-undefinedclose pop-up
setPopUp{target, node}undefinedOpen pop-up for the corresponding node, using the target DOM element as reference. Designed to be called with event argument.
setSelectedObject: node dataundefinedSelect the given node by sending a change event. Should be used with a v-model binding
showD3.js nodea promise which resolve when animation is overExpand nodes if needed in order to show the given node.
showOnlyD3.js nodea promise which resolve when animation is overRetract all node that are not in the path of the given node.
toggleExpandCollapseD3.js nodea promise which resolve when animation is overRetract or collapse the given node depending on its current state.

Gotchas

This component is responsive and will adjust to resizing. In order for this to work properly, you must define for this component or its parent wether:

  • a height or a max-height
  • or a width or a max-width.

Failing to do so may result in a component whose size that will keep increasing.

Hierarchical Edge Bundling

demo

Live demo

https://david-desmaisons.github.io/Vue.D3.tree/hierarchicalEdgeBundling

Usage

<hierarchical-edge-bundling identifier="id" :data="tree" :links="links" node-text="name"/>

import {hierarchicalEdgeBundling} from 'vued3tree'

export default {
  components: {
    hierarchicalEdgeBundling
  },
  data() {
    return {
      tree: {
        name: "father",
        children:[{
          name: "son1",
          children:[ {name: "grandson", id: 1}, {name: "grandson2", id: 2}]
        },{
          name: "son2",
          children:[ {name: "grandson3", id: 3}, {name: "grandson4", id: 4}]
        }]
      },
      links: [
        {source: 3, target: 1, type: 1},
        {source: 3, target: 4, type: 2}
      ],
      linkTypes: [
        {id: 1, name: 'depends', symmetric: true},
        {id: 2, name: 'implement', inName: 'implements', outName: 'is implemented by'},
        {id: 3, name: 'uses', inName: 'uses', outName: 'is used by'},
      ]
    }
  }
}
  //...

Props

NameRequiredType/ValueDefaultDescription
datanoObjectnullData representing tree structure, children nodes are represented by children property
durationnoNumber750Animation duration in milliseconds
linksnoArraynullData representing links between the nodes, having source and target properties referencing node identifiers
identifieryesString or Function-name of the property of the node to be used as a identifier or function taking a node and returning its identifier
marginXnoNumber20margin for X axis in pixel
marginYnoNumber20margin for Y axis in pixel
maxTextWidthnoNumber-1Max node text width (in pixel) to be displayed, if -1 text is not truncated.
nodeClassnoString'graph'class to be applied to the root div. Useful when custom CSS rules have to be applied.
nodeTextyesString-name of the property of the node to be used as a display name

Events

mouseNodeOver

  • Argument: {element, data} where element represents the node build by D3.js and data is the node raw data.
  • Sent when the node name is hovered by mouse

mouseNodeOut

  • Argument: same as mouseNodeOver
  • Sent when mouse leaves the node name

clickOutsideGraph

  • Argument: none
  • Sent when mouse is clicked outside any geometry or text of the hierarchical edge bundling

nodesComputed

highlightedNodeChanged

  • Argument: none
  • Sent when highlighted node has changed.

Data

highlightedNode

Highlighted node: when set to a node data, the corresponding node and its related links will be highlighted. If null standard display is showing.

Gotchas

This component is responsive and will adjust to resizing. In order for this to work properly, you must define for this component or its parent wether:

  • a height or a max-height
  • or a width or a max-width.

Failing to do so may result in a component whose size that will keep increasing.

Installation

  • Available through:
 npm install vued3tree

Build Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# build for production with minification
npm run build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
markocanadi1 Rating0 Reviews
June 19, 2020

Alternatives

vt
vuejs-treeA highly customizable and blazing fast Vue tree component ⚡🌲
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lt
liquor-treeTree component based on Vue.js
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Abandoned
vtl
vue-tree-list🌲A vue component for tree structure
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
vjp
vue-json-prettyA JSON tree view component that is easy to use and also supports data selection.
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
31K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigationsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 26 Alternatives

Tutorials

Tutorial
david-desmaisons.github.iotree
yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.
vued3tree examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iovued3tree examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use vued3tree by viewing and forking vued3tree example apps on CodeSandbox
Vue component to display tree based on D3.js layout
vuejsexamples.com4 years agoVue component to display tree based on D3.js layoutUpdate documentationVue components to display graphics based on D3.js layout.
Vue.D3.tree,David-Desmaisons
githubhelp.comVue.D3.tree,David-DesmaisonsVue.D3.tree,David-Desmaisons | vue component to display tree based on d3.js layout.