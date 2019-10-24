Vue components to display graphics based on D3.js layout.

Tree

Live demo

https://david-desmaisons.github.io/Vue.D3.tree/tree

Usage

< tree :data = "tree" node-text = "name" layoutType = "circular" > </ tree >

import {tree} from 'vued3tree' export default { components : { tree }, data() { return { tree : { name : "father" , children :[{ name : "son1" , children :[ { name : "grandson" }, { name : "grandson2" }] },{ name : "son2" , children :[ { name : "grandson3" }, { name : "grandson4" }] }] } } } }

Props

Name Required Type/Value Default Description data no Object null Data representing tree structure, children nodes are represented by children property duration no Number 750 Animation duration in milliseconds layoutType no 'circular' 'vertical' or 'horizontal' 'horizontal' Circular, vertical or horizontal layout leafTextMargin no Number 6 margin in pixel for leaf node text linkLayout no 'bezier' or 'orthogonal' bezier' Define the link layout identifier no Function () => i++ Function that receives a data and returns its identity that can be a number or a string, useful when dynamically updating the tree marginX no Number 20 margin for X axis in pixel marginY no Number 20 margin for Y axis in pixel maxZoom no Number 0.8 minimal zoom value minZoom no Number 9 maximum zoom value nodeText no String 'name' name of the property of the node to be used as a display name nodeTextDisplay no 'all' 'leaves' or 'extremities' 'all' Determine wether all node texts are displayed or only leaf nodes or leaves and root node respectively. nodeTextMargin no Number 6 margin in pixel for node text popUpPlacement no String 'bottom-start' Pop-up position as defined by popper.js radius no Number 3 node circle radius in pixel selected no Object null The selected node -on which a selected class is applied-. It can be bound using a v-model directive. By default, click on text to select a node but this behavior can be customized using the behavior slot. strokeWidth no Number 1.5 The path stroke-width in pixel. type no 'tree' or 'cluster' 'tree' kind of layout: tree or cluster zoomable no Boolean false If true tree can be zoomed in using mouse wheel and drag-and-drop

Slots

node

Use this slot to customize the rendering of individual node.

Note that the mark-up will be rendered inside a svg element, so only svg elements are allowed here

Slot-scope:

Name Type Description actions Object Value: {collapse, collapseAll, expand, expandAll, setSelected, show, toggleExpandCollapse} where each property is a component method (see below for detailed description) data Object node data as provided by the data props isRetracted Bool true if the node has hidden children -retracted state- isSelected Bool true if the node is selected node D3.js node D3.js node to be displayed radius Number tree radius props value

Example:

< template # node = "{data, node: {depth}, radius, isRetracted}" > < template v-if = "data.children && data.children.length" > < path :fill = "isRetracted? 'red' : 'blue'" d = "M190.5.." > < title > {{data.text}} {{depth}} </ title > </ path > </ template > < template v-else > < circle r = "6" :stroke = "blue? 'blue' : 'yellow'" > < title > {{data.text}} {{depth}} </ title > </ circle > </ template > </ template >

Use this slot to create a pop-up, tooltip or context menu for nodes. The position of the pop-up relative to its target is defined by the popUpPlacement prop.

By default, pop-up will open when clicking on node text. This behavior can be overridden using behavioral slot. For example by using the PopUpOnTextHover component provides opening of pop-up when hovering the node test. See below for example.

Slot-scope:

Name Type Description data Object node data as provided by the data props close Function function to close the pop-up node D3.js node D3.js node to be displayed

Example:

< template # popUp = "{data,node}" > < div class = "btn-group-vertical" > < button @ click = "addFor(data)" > < i class = "fa fa-plus" aria-hidden = "true" > </ i > </ button > < button @ click = "remove(data, node)" > < i class = "fa fa-trash" aria-hidden = "true" > </ i > </ button > </ div > </ template >

behavior

Behavior slots provide an elegant way to customize the tree behavior by receiving as slot-scope both node information (including clicked node, hovered node, ...) and actions to alter the graph accordingly.

The concept of this slot is to react to changes in node information by calling an action

By design this slot is renderless.

For more about this pattern, you can check here.

Slot-scope:

Name Type Description on Function Value: $on method of the tree component, exposing all events actions Object Value: {collapse, collapseAll, expand, expandAll, setSelected, show, toggleExpandCollapse} where each property is a component method (see below for detailed description)

By default tree component use standardBehavior as component which provides toggle retract on node click and select the node on clicking on its text.

Example:

< tree > < template # behavior = "{on, actions}" > < CollapseOnClick v-bind = "{on, actions}" /> </ template > </ tree >

With CollapseOnClick component:

export default { props : [ 'on' , 'actions' ], render : () => null , created () { const {on, actions : {toggleExpandCollapse}} = this ; on( 'clickedNode' , ({element}) => { toggleExpandCollapse(element); }) } }

To display pop-up on hover, use the built-in popUpOnHoverText :

< tree > < template # behavior = "{on, actions}" > < popUpOnHoverText v-bind = "{on, actions}" /> </ template > </ tree >

import {tree, popUpOnHoverText} from 'vued3tree' export default { components : { tree, popUpOnHoverText },

Events

change

Argument : node raw data.

Sent when the node is selected

clickedNode

Argument : {element, data, target} where element represents the node build by D3.js , data is the node raw data and target the target DOM element.

where represents the node build by , is the node raw data and the target DOM element. Sent when the node is clicked

clickOutside

Argument: none

Sent when mouse is clicked outside any geometry or text of the tree

clickedText

Argument: same as mouseNodeOver

Sent when the node text is clicked

expand

Argument : same as clicked.

Sent when the node is clicked and the node children are expanded

mouseOverText

Argument: same as mouseNodeOver

Sent when mouse hovers the node text

onNodeTextLeave

Argument: same as mouseNodeOver

Sent when mouse leaves the node text

retract

Argument : same as clicked.

Sent when the node is clicked and the node children are retracted

For all these events, the argument passed is {element, data} .

zoom

Argument : {transform} where transform is d3.zoom transform object.

where transform is d3.zoom transform object. Sent when the tree is zoomed.

Methods

Name Argument return Description expand D3.js node a promise which resolve when animation is over Expand the given node. expandAll D3.js node a promise which resolve when animation is over Expand the given node and all its children. collapse D3.js node a promise which resolve when animation is over Collapse the given node. collapseAll D3.js node a promise which resolve when animation is over Collapse the given node and all its children. resetZoom - a promise which resolve when animation is over Set zoom matrix to identity resetPopUp - undefined close pop-up setPopUp {target, node} undefined Open pop-up for the corresponding node, using the target DOM element as reference. Designed to be called with event argument. setSelected Object : node data undefined Select the given node by sending a change event. Should be used with a v-model binding show D3.js node a promise which resolve when animation is over Expand nodes if needed in order to show the given node. showOnly D3.js node a promise which resolve when animation is over Retract all node that are not in the path of the given node. toggleExpandCollapse D3.js node a promise which resolve when animation is over Retract or collapse the given node depending on its current state.

Gotchas

This component is responsive and will adjust to resizing. In order for this to work properly, you must define for this component or its parent wether:

a height or a max-height

or a width or a max-width.

Failing to do so may result in a component whose size that will keep increasing.

Hierarchical Edge Bundling

Live demo

https://david-desmaisons.github.io/Vue.D3.tree/hierarchicalEdgeBundling

Usage

< hierarchical-edge-bundling identifier = "id" :data = "tree" :links = "links" node-text = "name" />

import {hierarchicalEdgeBundling} from 'vued3tree' export default { components : { hierarchicalEdgeBundling }, data() { return { tree : { name : "father" , children :[{ name : "son1" , children :[ { name : "grandson" , id : 1 }, { name : "grandson2" , id : 2 }] },{ name : "son2" , children :[ { name : "grandson3" , id : 3 }, { name : "grandson4" , id : 4 }] }] }, links : [ { source : 3 , target : 1 , type : 1 }, { source : 3 , target : 4 , type : 2 } ], linkTypes : [ { id : 1 , name : 'depends' , symmetric : true }, { id : 2 , name : 'implement' , inName : 'implements' , outName : 'is implemented by' }, { id : 3 , name : 'uses' , inName : 'uses' , outName : 'is used by' }, ] } } }

Props

Name Required Type/Value Default Description data no Object null Data representing tree structure, children nodes are represented by children property duration no Number 750 Animation duration in milliseconds links no Array null Data representing links between the nodes, having source and target properties referencing node identifiers identifier yes String or Function - name of the property of the node to be used as a identifier or function taking a node and returning its identifier marginX no Number 20 margin for X axis in pixel marginY no Number 20 margin for Y axis in pixel maxTextWidth no Number -1 Max node text width (in pixel) to be displayed, if -1 text is not truncated. nodeClass no String 'graph' class to be applied to the root div. Useful when custom CSS rules have to be applied. nodeText yes String - name of the property of the node to be used as a display name

Events

mouseNodeOver

Argument: {element, data} where element represents the node build by D3.js and data is the node raw data.

where represents the node build by and is the node raw data. Sent when the node name is hovered by mouse

mouseNodeOut

Argument: same as mouseNodeOver

Sent when mouse leaves the node name

clickOutsideGraph

Argument: none

Sent when mouse is clicked outside any geometry or text of the hierarchical edge bundling

nodesComputed

Argument: D3.js hierarchy node

Sent when D3.js nodes are computed using data props. Called with

highlightedNodeChanged

Argument: none

Sent when highlighted node has changed.

Data

highlightedNode

Highlighted node: when set to a node data, the corresponding node and its related links will be highlighted. If null standard display is showing.

Gotchas

This component is responsive and will adjust to resizing. In order for this to work properly, you must define for this component or its parent wether:

a height or a max-height

or a width or a max-width.

Failing to do so may result in a component whose size that will keep increasing.

Installation

Available through:

npm install vued3tree

