vue3-webcomponent-wrapper

by cloudera
0.1.4

Open source SQL Query Assistant service for Databases/Warehouses

Downloads/wk

385

385

GitHub Stars

392

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

303

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Hue Logo

Query. Explore. Share.

Hue is a mature SQL Assistant for querying Databases & Data Warehouses.

  • 1000+ customers
  • Top Fortune 500

use Hue to quickly answer questions via self-service querying and are executing 100s of 1000s of queries daily.

Read more on gethue.com and

Hue Editor

Getting Started

Quick Demos:

Three ways to start the server then configure the databases you want to query:

Docker

Start Hue in a single click with the Docker Guide or the video blog post.

docker run -it -p 8888:8888 gethue/hue:latest

Now Hue should be up and running on your default Docker IP on http://localhost:8888!

Kubernetes

helm repo add gethue https://helm.gethue.com
helm repo update
helm install hue gethue/hue

Read more about configurations at tools/kubernetes.

Development

For a very Quick Start go with the Dev Environment Docker.

Or install the dependencies, clone the repository, build and get the server running.

# <install OS dependencies>
git clone https://github.com/cloudera/hue.git
cd hue
make apps
build/env/bin/hue runserver

Now Hue should be running on http://localhost:8000!

Read more in the documentation.

Components

SQL Editor, Parsers components and REST/Python/CLI APIs.

License

Apache License, Version 2.0

