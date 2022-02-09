Hue is a mature SQL Assistant for querying Databases & Data Warehouses.
use Hue to quickly answer questions via self-service querying and are executing 100s of 1000s of queries daily.
Read more on gethue.com and
Quick Demos:
Three ways to start the server then configure the databases you want to query:
Start Hue in a single click with the Docker Guide or the video blog post.
docker run -it -p 8888:8888 gethue/hue:latest
Now Hue should be up and running on your default Docker IP on http://localhost:8888!
helm repo add gethue https://helm.gethue.com
helm repo update
helm install hue gethue/hue
Read more about configurations at tools/kubernetes.
For a very Quick Start go with the Dev Environment Docker.
Or install the dependencies, clone the repository, build and get the server running.
# <install OS dependencies>
git clone https://github.com/cloudera/hue.git
cd hue
make apps
build/env/bin/hue runserver
Now Hue should be running on http://localhost:8000!
Read more in the documentation.
SQL Editor, Parsers components and REST/Python/CLI APIs.