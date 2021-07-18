Blazing fast scrolling of any amount of data | Live demo | Video demo
For Vue 3 support, see here
npm install --save vue-virtual-scroller
⚠️
vue-virtual-scroller now uses vue-observe-visibility to automatically refresh itself when shown to prevent display glitches. This means you need to include the Intersection Observer polyfill needed by
vue-observe-visibility for this to work in old browsers (like Internet Explorer).
Install all the components:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueVirtualScroller from 'vue-virtual-scroller'
Vue.use(VueVirtualScroller)
Use specific components:
import Vue from 'vue'
import { RecycleScroller } from 'vue-virtual-scroller'
Vue.component('RecycleScroller', RecycleScroller)
⚠️ The line below should be included when importing the package:
import 'vue-virtual-scroller/dist/vue-virtual-scroller.css'
<link rel="stylesheet" href="vue-virtual-scroller/dist/vue-virtual-scroller.css"/>
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-virtual-scroller/dist/vue-virtual-scroller.min.js"></script>
If Vue is detected, the plugin will be installed automatically. If not, install the component:
Vue.use(VueVirtualScroller)
Or register it with a custom name:
Vue.component('RecycleScroller', VueVirtualScroller.RecycleScroller)
There are several components provided by
vue-virtual-scroller:
RecycleScroller is a component that only renders the visible items in your list. It also re-uses components and dom elements to be as efficient and performant as possible.
DynamicScroller is a component that wraps the RecycleScroller component and extends its features to include dynamic size management. The main use case for this is when you do not know the size of the items in advance. The Dynamic Scroller automatically "discovers" item dimensions as it renders new items during scrolling.
DynamicScrollerItem must wrap each item in a DynamicScroller to handle size computations.
IdState is a mixin that ease the local state management in reused components inside a RecycleScroller.
RecycleScroller is a virtual scroller that only renders the visible items. As the user scrolls, RecycleScroller reuses all components and DOM nodes to maintain optimal performance.
Use the scoped slot to render each item in the list:
<template>
<RecycleScroller
class="scroller"
:items="list"
:item-size="32"
key-field="id"
v-slot="{ item }"
>
<div class="user">
{{ item.name }}
</div>
</RecycleScroller>
</template>
<script>
export default {
props: {
list: Array,
},
}
</script>
<style scoped>
.scroller {
height: 100%;
}
.user {
height: 32%;
padding: 0 12px;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
}
</style>
id field on the items. This can be configured with the
keyField prop if you are using another field name.
item prop being updated without being re-created (use computed props or watchers to properly react to props changes!).
key on list content (but you should on all nested
<img> elements to prevent load glitches).
hover class instead of the
:hover state selector (e.g.
.vue-recycle-scroller__item-view.hover or
.hover .some-element-inside-the-item-view).
Here is what the internals of RecycleScroller look like in vertical mode:
<RecycleScroller>
<!-- Wrapper element with a pre-calculated total height -->
<wrapper
:style="{ height: computedTotalHeight + 'px' }"
>
<!-- Each view is translated to the computed position -->
<view
v-for="view of pool"
:style="{ transform: 'translateY(' + view.computedTop + 'px)' }"
>
<!-- Your elements will be rendered here -->
<slot
:item="view.item"
:index="view.nr.index"
:active="view.nr.used"
/>
</view>
</wrapper>
</RecycleScroller>
When the user scrolls inside RecycleScroller, the views are mostly just moved around to fill the new visible space, and the default slot properties updated. That way we get the minimum amount of components/elements creation and destruction and we use the full power of Vue virtual-dom diff algorithm to optimize DOM operations!
items: list of items you want to display in the scroller.
direction (default:
'vertical'): scrolling direction, either
'vertical' or
'horizontal'.
itemSize (default:
null): display height (or width in horizontal mode) of the items in pixels used to calculate the scroll size and position. If it is set to
null (the default value), it will use variable size mode.
minItemSize: minimum size used if the height (or width in horizontal mode) of a item is unknown.
sizeField (default:
'size'): field used to get the item's size in variable size mode.
typeField (default:
'type'): field used to differentiate different kinds of components in the list. For each distinct type, a pool of recycled items will be created.
keyField (default:
'id'): field used to identify items and optimize managing rendered views.
pageMode (default:
false): enable Page mode.
prerender (default:
0): render a fixed number of items for Server-Side Rendering (SSR).
buffer (default:
200): amount of pixel to add to edges of the scrolling visible area to start rendering items further away.
emitUpdate (default:
false): emit a
'update' event each time the virtual scroller content is updated (can impact performance).
resize: emitted when the size of the scroller changes.
visible: emitted when the scroller considers itself to be visible in the page.
hidden: emitted when the scroller is hidden in the page.
update (startIndex, endIndex): emitted each time the views are updated, only if
emitUpdate prop is
true
item: item being rendered in a view.
index: reflects each item's position in the
items array
active: whether or not the view is active. An active view is considered visible and being positioned by
RecycleScroller. An inactive view is not considered visible and is hidden from the user. Any rendering-related computations should be skipped if the view is inactive.
<main>
<slot name="before"></slot>
<wrapper>
<!-- Reused view pools here -->
</wrapper>
<slot name="after"></slot>
</main>
Example:
<RecycleScroller
class="scroller"
:items="list"
:item-size="32"
>
<template #before>
Hey! I'm a message displayed before the items!
</template>
<template v-slot="{ item }">
<div class="user">
{{ item.name }}
</div>
</template>
</RecycleScroller>
The page mode expands the virtual-scroller and uses the page viewport to compute which items are visible. That way, you can use it in a big page with HTML elements before or after (like a header and a footer). Set the
page-mode prop to
true:
<header>
<menu></menu>
</header>
<RecycleScroller page-mode>
<!-- ... -->
</RecycleScroller>
<footer>
Copyright 2017 - Cat
</footer>
⚠️ This mode can be performance heavy with a lot of items. Use with caution.
If the
itemSize prop is not set or is set to
null, the virtual scroller will switch to variable size mode. You then need to expose a number field on the item objects with the size of the item element.
⚠️ You still need to set the size of the items with CSS correctly (with classes for example).
Use the
sizeField prop (default is
'size') to set the field used by the scroller to get the size for each item.
Example:
const items = [
{
id: 1,
label: 'Title',
size: 64,
},
{
id: 2,
label: 'Foo',
size: 32,
},
{
id: 3,
label: 'Bar',
size: 32,
},
]
You can set the
buffer prop (in pixels) on the virtual-scroller to extend the viewport considered when determining the visible items. For example, if you set a buffer of 1000 pixels, the virtual-scroller will start rendering items that are 1000 pixels below the bottom of the scroller visible area, and will keep the items that are 1000 pixels above the top of the visible area.
The default value is
200.
<RecycleScroller :buffer="200" />
The
prerender props can be set as the number of items to render on the server inside the virtual scroller:
<RecycleScroller
:items="items"
:item-size="42"
:prerender="10"
>
This works just like the RecycleScroller, but it can render items with unknown sizes!
<template>
<DynamicScroller
:items="items"
:min-item-size="54"
class="scroller"
>
<template v-slot="{ item, index, active }">
<DynamicScrollerItem
:item="item"
:active="active"
:size-dependencies="[
item.message,
]"
:data-index="index"
>
<div class="avatar">
<img
:src="item.avatar"
:key="item.avatar"
alt="avatar"
class="image"
>
</div>
<div class="text">{{ item.message }}</div>
</DynamicScrollerItem>
</template>
</DynamicScroller>
</template>
<script>
export default {
props: {
items: Array,
},
}
</script>
<style scoped>
.scroller {
height: 100%;
}
</style>
minItemSize is required for the initial render of items.
DynamicScroller won't detect size changes on its own, but you can put values that can affect the item size with
size-dependencies on DynamicScrollerItem.
size field on the items.
Extends all the RecycleScroller props.
sizeField prop since all the size management is done internally.
Extends all the RecycleScroller events.
Extends all the RecycleScroller scoped slot props.
Extends all the RecycleScroller other slots.
The component that should wrap all the items in a DynamicScroller.
item (required): the item rendered in the scroller.
active (required): is the holding view active in RecycleScroller. Will prevent unnecessary size recomputation.
sizeDependencies: values that can affect the size of the item. This prop will be watched and if one value changes, the size will be recomputed. Recommended instead of
watchData.
watchData (default:
false): deeply watch
item for changes to re-calculate the size (not recommended, can impact performance).
tag (default:
'div'): element used to render the component.
emitResize (default:
false): emit the
resize event each time the size is recomputed (can impact performance).
resize: emitted each time the size is recomputed, only if
emitResize prop is
true.
This is convenience mixin that can replace
data in components being rendered in a RecycleScroller.
Since the components in RecycleScroller are reused, you can't directly use the Vue standard
data properties: otherwise they will be shared with different items in the list!
IdState will instead provide an
idState object which is equivalent to
$data, but it's linked to a single item with its identifier (you can change which field with
idProp param).
In this example, we use the
id of the
item to have a "scoped" state to the item:
<template>
<div class="question">
<p>{{ item.question }}</p>
<button @click="idState.replyOpen = !idState.replyOpen">Reply</button>
<textarea
v-if="idState.replyOpen"
v-model="idState.replyText"
placeholder="Type your reply"
/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { IdState } from 'vue-virtual-scroller'
export default {
mixins: [
IdState({
// You can customize this
idProp: vm => vm.item.id,
}),
],
props: {
// Item in the list
item: Object,
},
// This replaces data () { ... }
idState () {
return {
replyOpen: false,
replyText: '',
}
},
}
</script>
idProp (default:
vm => vm.item.id): field name on the component (for example:
'id') or function returning the id.