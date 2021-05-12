Enable tap, swipe, touch, hold, mouse down, mouse up events on any HTML DOM Element in vue.js 3.x.

The easiest way to make your interactive vue.js content mobile-friendly. When you add v-touch events to your elements, it works on desktop and mobile using a fully declarative syntax. Unlike other libraries, you do not need to add any special code to your components to make this work. You simply have to register the library globally and it enables new events throughout your application.

Released under the permissive MIT License.

Features:

Declarative syntax for common touch events, such as tap , swipe , hold , drag and more

, , , and more All events support desktop (mouse) and mobile devices (touch screen) with the same syntax

Automatically add styling on hover and tap using v-touch-class directive

directive Bind multiple touch events on one DOM element

Customizable events with native-like events handler

Throttling for drag and rollover events to prevent crashing your application

and events to prevent crashing your application Global configuration that applies to all events in the application

Ability to override global configuration on any element using v-touch-options directive

directive Bindings for TypeScript included and also works in pure-JavaScript projects

Version:

Note: This library is for vue.js 3.x only. For vue.js 2.x see the older library.

Credits:

All credits go to Jerry Bendy for creating the original project vue2-touch-events

Special thanks to Xavier Julien for creating the Vue 3.x port

Installation

To install with npm:

npm install vue3-touch-events

To install with yarn:

yarn add vue3-touch-events

TypeScript

You need to register this plugin with vue.js in your main application file:

import Vue from "vue" ; import Vue3TouchEvents from "vue3-touch-events" ; Vue.use(Vue3TouchEvents);

JavaScript

You need to include the UMD script of this plugin and you do not need to register this plugin with vue.js.

< script src = "libs/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "libs/vue3-touch-events.js" > </ script >

Examples

In your .vue component files, use the v-touch directive add touch events to elements.

Specify the event using the first argument, for example v-touch:tap or v-touch:swipe .

< span v-touch:tap = "touchHandler" > Tap Me </ span > < span v-touch = "touchHandler" > Tap Me </ span > < span v-touch:swipe = "swipeHandler" > Swipe Here </ span > < span v-touch:swipe.left = "swipeHandler" > Swipe Left Here </ span > < span v-touch:longtap = "longtapHandler" > Long Tap Event </ span > < span v-touch:press = "startHandler" v-touch:release = "endHandler" > Press and Release Events </ span > < span v-touch:drag.once = "movedHandler" > Triggered once when starting to move and tapTolerance is exceeded </ span > < span v-touch:drag = "movingHandler" > Continuously triggered while dragging </ span > < span v-touch:hold = "touchHoldHandler" > Touch and hold on the screen for a while </ span > < span v-touch:tap = "tapHandler" v-touch:longtap = "longtapHandler" v-touch:swipe.left = "swipeLeftHandler" v-touch:press = "startHandler" v-touch:release = "endHandler" v-touch:swipe.right = "swipeRightHandler" > Mix Multiple Events </ span > < span v-touch:tap = "tapHandler" v-touch-options = "{touchClass: 'active', swipeTolerance: 80, touchHoldTolerance: 300}" > Different options </ span > < span v-touch:tap = "tapHandler" v-touch-class = "active" > Customize touch class </ span > < span v-touch:tap = "tapHandler" v-touch-options = "{touchClass: 'active'}" > Customize touch class </ span >

Usage

Simple callback

If you simply want to execute a callback function on a v-touch event, use this pattern:

< div v-touch:tap = "onTapItem" > Button </ div >

methods: { onTapItem(mouseEvent) { console .log( "Tapped!" ); }, },

Passing parameters to the event handler

If you want to add extra parameters to your v-touch event handler, you need to return a delegate in the event handler. You can pass as many attributes as you need.

< div v-for = "(item, i) in items" > < div v-touch:swipe = "onSwipeItem(item, i)" > Button </ div > </ div >

methods: { onSwipeItem(item, i) { return function ( direction, mouseEvent ) { console .log( "Swiped item " , i, ": " , item, " in direction " , direction); }; }, },

Events

List of all supported events are given below.

All events work on Desktop & Mobile devices.

Event Behaviour v-touch

v-touch:tap Desktop: Triggered when the user clicks on the element (press and release).

Mobile: Triggered when the user taps on the element (tap and release) v-touch:longtap Desktop: Triggered when the user holds on the element for longTapTimeInterval MS and then releases it (press and release).

Mobile: Triggered when the user taps and holds on the element for longTapTimeInterval MS and then releases it (tap and release) v-touch:swipe Triggered when the user drags on the element (swipe).

It will detect the direction of the swipe and send it to your callback.

First argument of the callback must be direction attribute, which can be left , right , top or bottom .

Example callback: onSwipe(direction){ ... } v-touch:swipe.left

v-touch:swipe.right

v-touch:swipe.top

v-touch:swipe.bottom

Triggered when the user drags on the element in a specific direction (directional swipe). v-touch:hold Triggered when the user holds the mouse button down for touchHoldTolerance MS while over the element (press and hold).

This will be triggered before your finger is released, similar to what native mobile apps do. v-touch:press Desktop: Triggered when the user presses the element (mouse down).

Mobile: Triggered when the user taps the element without releasing. v-touch:drag.once Triggered when the user presses and drags the element.

Only fired once, the moment the user first drags on the element. v-touch:drag Triggered when the user presses and drags the element.

Fired every time the mouse moves while dragging the element.

This event is throttled to prevent too many events per second.

This event will fire every dragFrequency MS. v-touch:release Desktop: Triggered when the user releases the element (mouse up).

Mobile: Triggered when the user taps and releases the element. v-touch:rollover Desktop only: Triggered when the user moves his mouse over the element.

This event is throttled to prevent too many events per second.

This event will fire every rollOverFrequency MS.

Migration from Vue 2.x

Some events have been renamed from the vue 2.x version of this library, in order to expose a cleaner, more consistant and more descriptive naming scheme.

Old event name New event name v-touch:touchhold v-touch:hold v-touch:start v-touch:press v-touch:end v-touch:release v-touch:moved v-touch:drag.once v-touch:moving v-touch:drag

System events

These are the default interactivity events supported by vue.js 3.x.

You do not need to install this library to use them.

They are always available for your usage alongside this library.

The system default mousemove event is similar to v-touch:rollover , however the system event is not throttled and it will trigger hundreds of times per second, potentially crashing your application if any logic is performed in the event handler

Desktop devices:

v-on:click - Triggered when the user presses and releases the element.

- Triggered when the user presses and releases the element. v-on:mousedown - Triggered when the user presses the element.

- Triggered when the user presses the element. v-on:mousemove - Triggered when the user moves the mouse over the element.

- Triggered when the user moves the mouse over the element. v-on:mouseup - Triggered when the user presses and releases the element.

- Triggered when the user presses and releases the element. v-on:mouseenter - Triggered when the user moves his mouse into the element.

- Triggered when the user moves his mouse into the element. v-on:mouseleave - Triggered when the user moves his mouse away from the element.

Mobile devices:

v-on:touchstart - Triggered when the user presses the element.

- Triggered when the user presses the element. v-on:touchmove - Triggered when the user presses and drags over the element.

- Triggered when the user presses and drags over the element. v-on:touchcancel - Triggered when the user presses the element, and releases outside the element, thereby cancelling his tap.

- Triggered when the user presses the element, and releases outside the element, thereby cancelling his tap. v-on:touchend - Triggered when the user taps the element (press and release).

Options

These additional directives can be added to each element.

v-touch-options directive allows you set a different configuration for a specified component. It will override global configurations.

v-touch-class directive allows you automatically add a class when the element is rolled over (desktop) or tapped (mobile). It overrides the class specified in the global config option touchClass .

By default the touchClass is added when the element is pressed ( mousedown ), and removed when the element is released ( mouseup ).

is added when the element is pressed ( ), and removed when the element is released ( ). If desktop events are enabled ( disableClick: false ), then the touchClass is added on roll over ( mouseenter ) and roll out ( mouseleave ) as well.

), then the is added on roll over ( ) and roll out ( ) as well. You can use this instead of :active and :hover pseudo classes, as it works on both desktop and mobile

Behaviour:

Device Event name Effect Condition Desktop only Mouse enter (roll over) `touchClass` added desktop events must be enabled Mouse leave (roll out) `touchClass` removed desktop events must be enabled Mobile only Mouse down (press) `touchClass` added Mouse up (release) `touchClass` removed

For example:

< span v-touch:tap = "touchHandler" v-touch-class = "'active'" > Tap Me </ span >

Now, when you press the element, it will add an extra active class automatically, and when you release the element the class will be removed.

So that you can use this feature to instead of :active and :hover pseudo class, for a better user experience.

span :active , span :hover { background : green; } span .active { background : green; }

Global configuration

Vue.use(Vue3TouchEvents, { disableClick : false , ... });