Enable tap, swipe, touch, hold, mouse down, mouse up events on any HTML DOM Element in vue.js 3.x.
The easiest way to make your interactive vue.js content mobile-friendly. When you add
v-touch events to your elements, it works on desktop and mobile using a fully declarative syntax. Unlike other libraries, you do not need to add any special code to your components to make this work. You simply have to register the library globally and it enables new events throughout your application.
Released under the permissive MIT License.
Features:
tap,
swipe,
hold,
drag and more
v-touch-class directive
drag and
rollover events to prevent crashing your application
v-touch-options directive
Version:
Note: This library is for vue.js 3.x only. For vue.js 2.x see the older library.
Credits:
To install with npm:
npm install vue3-touch-events
To install with yarn:
yarn add vue3-touch-events
You need to register this plugin with vue.js in your main application file:
import Vue from "vue";
import Vue3TouchEvents from "vue3-touch-events";
Vue.use(Vue3TouchEvents);
You need to include the UMD script of this plugin and you do not need to register this plugin with vue.js.
<script src="libs/vue.js"></script>
<script src="libs/vue3-touch-events.js"></script>
In your
.vue component files, use the
v-touch directive add touch events to elements.
Specify the event using the first argument, for example
v-touch:tap or
v-touch:swipe.
<!-- bind a tap event -->
<span v-touch:tap="touchHandler">Tap Me</span>
<!-- tap is the default event, you can omit it -->
<span v-touch="touchHandler">Tap Me</span>
<!-- bind the swipe event, no matter direction -->
<span v-touch:swipe="swipeHandler">Swipe Here</span>
<!-- only when swipe left can trigger the callback -->
<span v-touch:swipe.left="swipeHandler">Swipe Left Here</span>
<!-- bind a long tap event -->
<span v-touch:longtap="longtapHandler">Long Tap Event</span>
<!-- bind a start and end event -->
<span v-touch:press="startHandler" v-touch:release="endHandler">Press and Release Events</span>
<!-- bind a move and moving event -->
<span v-touch:drag.once="movedHandler">Triggered once when starting to move and tapTolerance is exceeded</span>
<span v-touch:drag="movingHandler">Continuously triggered while dragging</span>
<!-- touch and hold -->
<span v-touch:hold="touchHoldHandler">Touch and hold on the screen for a while</span>
<!-- you can even mix multiple events -->
<span v-touch:tap="tapHandler" v-touch:longtap="longtapHandler" v-touch:swipe.left="swipeLeftHandler" v-touch:press="startHandler" v-touch:release="endHandler" v-touch:swipe.right="swipeRightHandler">Mix Multiple Events</span>
<!-- using different options for specified element -->
<span v-touch:tap="tapHandler" v-touch-options="{touchClass: 'active', swipeTolerance: 80, touchHoldTolerance: 300}">Different options</span>
<!-- customize touch effects by CSS class -->
<span v-touch:tap="tapHandler" v-touch-class="active">Customize touch class</span>
<!-- or -->
<span v-touch:tap="tapHandler" v-touch-options="{touchClass: 'active'}">Customize touch class</span>
If you simply want to execute a callback function on a
v-touch event, use this pattern:
<div v-touch:tap="onTapItem">Button</div>
methods: {
onTapItem(mouseEvent) { // you can remove the `mouseEvent` argument
console.log("Tapped!");
},
},
If you want to add extra parameters to your
v-touch event handler, you need to return a delegate in the event handler. You can pass as many attributes as you need.
<div v-for="(item, i) in items">
<div v-touch:swipe="onSwipeItem(item, i)">Button</div>
</div>
methods: {
onSwipeItem(item, i) {
return function (direction, mouseEvent) {
console.log("Swiped item ", i, ": ", item, " in direction ", direction);
};
},
},
List of all supported events are given below.
All events work on Desktop & Mobile devices.
Event
|Behaviour
v-touch
v-touch:tap
|Desktop: Triggered when the user clicks on the element (press and release).
Mobile: Triggered when the user taps on the element (tap and release)
v-touch:longtap
|Desktop: Triggered when the user holds on the element for
longTapTimeInterval MS and then releases it (press and release).
Mobile: Triggered when the user taps and holds on the element for
longTapTimeInterval MS and then releases it (tap and release)
v-touch:swipe
|Triggered when the user drags on the element (swipe).
It will detect the direction of the swipe and send it to your callback.
First argument of the callback must be
direction attribute, which can be
left,
right,
top or
bottom.
Example callback:
onSwipe(direction){ ... }
v-touch:swipe.left
v-touch:swipe.right
v-touch:swipe.top
v-touch:swipe.bottom
|Triggered when the user drags on the element in a specific direction (directional swipe).
v-touch:hold
|Triggered when the user holds the mouse button down for
touchHoldTolerance MS while over the element (press and hold).
This will be triggered before your finger is released, similar to what native mobile apps do.
v-touch:press
|Desktop: Triggered when the user presses the element (mouse down).
Mobile: Triggered when the user taps the element without releasing.
v-touch:drag.once
|Triggered when the user presses and drags the element.
Only fired once, the moment the user first drags on the element.
v-touch:drag
|Triggered when the user presses and drags the element.
Fired every time the mouse moves while dragging the element.
This event is throttled to prevent too many events per second.
This event will fire every
dragFrequency MS.
v-touch:release
|Desktop: Triggered when the user releases the element (mouse up).
Mobile: Triggered when the user taps and releases the element.
v-touch:rollover
|Desktop only: Triggered when the user moves his mouse over the element.
This event is throttled to prevent too many events per second.
This event will fire every
rollOverFrequency MS.
Some events have been renamed from the vue 2.x version of this library, in order to expose a cleaner, more consistant and more descriptive naming scheme.
|Old event name
|New event name
v-touch:touchhold
v-touch:hold
v-touch:start
v-touch:press
v-touch:end
v-touch:release
v-touch:moved
v-touch:drag.once
v-touch:moving
v-touch:drag
These are the default interactivity events supported by vue.js 3.x.
mousemove event is similar to
v-touch:rollover, however the system event is not throttled and it will trigger hundreds of times per second, potentially crashing your application if any logic is performed in the event handler
v-on:click - Triggered when the user presses and releases the element.
v-on:mousedown - Triggered when the user presses the element.
v-on:mousemove - Triggered when the user moves the mouse over the element.
v-on:mouseup - Triggered when the user presses and releases the element.
v-on:mouseenter - Triggered when the user moves his mouse into the element.
v-on:mouseleave - Triggered when the user moves his mouse away from the element.
v-on:touchstart - Triggered when the user presses the element.
v-on:touchmove - Triggered when the user presses and drags over the element.
v-on:touchcancel - Triggered when the user presses the element, and releases outside the element, thereby cancelling his tap.
v-on:touchend - Triggered when the user taps the element (press and release).
These additional directives can be added to each element.
v-touch-options directive allows you set a different configuration for a specified component. It will override global configurations.
v-touch-class directive allows you automatically add a class when the element is rolled over (desktop) or tapped (mobile). It overrides the class specified in the global config option
touchClass.
touchClass is added when the element is pressed (
mousedown), and removed when the element is released (
mouseup).
disableClick: false), then the
touchClass is added on roll over (
mouseenter) and roll out (
mouseleave) as well.
:active and
:hover pseudo classes, as it works on both desktop and mobile
Behaviour:
|Device
|Event name
|Effect
|Condition
|Desktop only
|Mouse enter (roll over)
|`touchClass` added
|desktop events must be enabled
|Mouse leave (roll out)
|`touchClass` removed
|desktop events must be enabled
|Mobile only
|Mouse down (press)
|`touchClass` added
|Mouse up (release)
|`touchClass` removed
For example:
<span v-touch:tap="touchHandler" v-touch-class="'active'">Tap Me</span>
Now, when you press the element, it will add an extra
active class automatically, and when you release the element the class will be removed.
So that you can use this feature to instead of
:active and
:hover pseudo class, for a better user experience.
/* before */
span:active,
span:hover {
background: green;
}
/* now, you can write like this */
span.active {
background: green;
}
Vue.use(Vue3TouchEvents, {
disableClick: false, ...
});
disableClick - Whether to disable desktop events. Default:
false.
Keep the default value or
false if your application is used on desktop and mobile devices.
If your application is only for mobile use, set this to
true to get a better user experience, because it can resolve some touch pass-through issues encountered on mobile devices.
touchClass - Which CSS class to add while an element is rolled over (desktop) or tapped (mobile). Default:
''
This is a global config, and you can use
v-touch-class directive to override this setting for a single element.
tapTolerance in pixels - How many pixels the user must drag on the element for it to register as a
tap event. Default:
10 pixels.
touchHoldTolerance in milliseconds - The timeout for a
hold event. Default:
400 MS
swipeTolerance in pixels - How many pixels the user must drag on the element for it to register as a
swipe event. Default:
30 pixels.
longTapTimeInterval in milliseconds - The minimum time interval to detect whether long tap event effective or not. Default:
400 MS.
dragFrequency in milliseconds - How often should
drag events be fired. Default:
100 MS (10 times a second).
rollOverFrequency in milliseconds - How often should
rollover events be fired. Default:
100 MS (10 times a second).