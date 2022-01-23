Vue3/Vue2 Single File Component loader.
Load .vue files dynamically at runtime from your html/js. No node.js environment, no (webpack) build step needed.
import() )
<html>
<body>
<div id="app"></div>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue3-sfc-loader/dist/vue3-sfc-loader.js"></script>
<script>
const options = {
moduleCache: {
vue: Vue
},
async getFile(url) {
const res = await fetch(url);
if ( !res.ok )
throw Object.assign(new Error(res.statusText + ' ' + url), { res });
return {
getContentData: asBinary => asBinary ? res.arrayBuffer() : res.text(),
}
},
addStyle(textContent) {
const style = Object.assign(document.createElement('style'), { textContent });
const ref = document.head.getElementsByTagName('style')[0] || null;
document.head.insertBefore(style, ref);
},
}
const { loadModule } = window['vue3-sfc-loader'];
const app = Vue.createApp({
components: {
'my-component': Vue.defineAsyncComponent( () => loadModule('./myComponent.vue', options) )
},
template: '<my-component></my-component>'
});
app.mount('#app');
</script>
</body>
</html>
see all examples
https://codepen.io/franckfreiburger/project/editor/AqPyBr
loadModule(
path: string,
options: Options):
Promise<VueComponent>
npm install vue3-sfc-loader
jsDelivr CDN: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue3-sfc-loader/dist/vue3-sfc-loader.js
UNPKG CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue3-sfc-loader
esm version:
dist/vue3-sfc-loader.esm.js
umd version:
dist/vue3-sfc-loader.js
npm install vue3-sfc-loader (use 'vue3-sfc-loader/dist/vue2-sfc-loader.js')
jsDelivr CDN: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue3-sfc-loader/dist/vue2-sfc-loader.js
UNPKG CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue3-sfc-loader/dist/vue2-sfc-loader.js
esm version:
dist/vue2-sfc-loader.esm.js
umd version:
dist/vue2-sfc-loader.js
webpack --config ./build/webpack.config.js --mode=production --env targetsBrowsers="> 1%, last 2 versions, Firefox ESR, not dead, not ie 11"
see
package.json "build" script
see browserslist queries
preliminary steps:
vue3-sfc-loader
npm install --global yarn)
yarn install
vue3-sfc-loader.js =
Webpack(
@vue/compiler-sfc +
@babel )
.vue file
@vue/compiler-sfc)
@babel)
@babel/traverse)