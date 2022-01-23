Vue3/Vue2 Single File Component loader.

Load .vue files dynamically at runtime from your html/js. No node.js environment, no (webpack) build step needed.

Key Features

Supports Vue 3 and Vue 2 (see dist/)

Supports IE11 (for Vue 2 only) (example)

Only requires Vue runtime-only build

esm and umd bundles available (example)

and bundles available (example) Embedded ES6 modules support ( including import() )

) JSX support

Custom CSS, HTML and Script language Support, see pug and stylus examples

SFC Custom Blocks support

Properly reports template, style or script errors through the log callback

Focuses on component compilation. Network, styles injection and cache are up to you (see example below)

Easily build your own version and customize browsers you need to support

Example

< html > < body > < div id = "app" > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@next" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue3-sfc-loader/dist/vue3-sfc-loader.js" > </ script > < script > const options = { moduleCache : { vue : Vue }, async getFile(url) { const res = await fetch(url); if ( !res.ok ) throw Object .assign( new Error (res.statusText + ' ' + url), { res }); return { getContentData : asBinary => asBinary ? res.arrayBuffer() : res.text(), } }, addStyle(textContent) { const style = Object .assign( document .createElement( 'style' ), { textContent }); const ref = document .head.getElementsByTagName( 'style' )[ 0 ] || null ; document .head.insertBefore(style, ref); }, } const { loadModule } = window [ 'vue3-sfc-loader' ]; const app = Vue.createApp({ components : { 'my-component' : Vue.defineAsyncComponent( () => loadModule( './myComponent.vue' , options) ) }, template : '<my-component></my-component>' }); app.mount( '#app' ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

More Examples

see all examples

Try It Online

https://codepen.io/franckfreiburger/project/editor/AqPyBr

Public API documentation

loadModule( path : string, options : Options): Promise<VueComponent>

npm install vue3-sfc-loader

jsDelivr CDN: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue3-sfc-loader/dist/vue3-sfc-loader.js

UNPKG CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue3-sfc-loader esm version : dist/vue3-sfc-loader.esm.js

umd version : dist/vue3-sfc-loader.js



npm install vue3-sfc-loader (use 'vue3-sfc-loader/dist/vue2-sfc-loader.js')

jsDelivr CDN: https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue3-sfc-loader/dist/vue2-sfc-loader.js

UNPKG CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue3-sfc-loader/dist/vue2-sfc-loader.js esm version: dist/vue2-sfc-loader.esm.js

umd version: dist/vue2-sfc-loader.js

Build your own version

webpack --config ./build/webpack.config.js --mode=production --env targetsBrowsers="> 1%, last 2 versions, Firefox ESR, not dead, not ie 11"

see package.json "build" script

see browserslist queries

preliminary steps:

clone vue3-sfc-loader (install yarn: npm install --global yarn ) run yarn install

How It Works

vue3-sfc-loader.js = Webpack ( @vue/compiler-sfc + @babel )

more details

load the .vue file parse and compile template, script and style sections ( @vue/compiler-sfc ) transpile script and compiled template to es5 ( @babel ) parse scripts for dependencies ( @babel/traverse ) recursively resolve dependencies merge all and return the component

Any Questions

💬 ask in Discussions tab