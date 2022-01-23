openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vsl

vue3-sfc-loader

by Franck Freiburger
0.8.4 (see all)

Single File Component loader for Vue2 and Vue3. Load .vue files directly from your HTML. No node.js environment, no build step.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

890

GitHub Stars

335

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue3-sfc-loader

API | FAQ | Examples | dist | Roadmap

Vue3/Vue2 Single File Component loader.
Load .vue files dynamically at runtime from your html/js. No node.js environment, no (webpack) build step needed.

Key Features

  • Supports Vue 3 and Vue 2 (see dist/)
  • Supports IE11 (for Vue 2 only) (example)
  • Only requires Vue runtime-only build
  • esm and umd bundles available (example)
  • Embedded ES6 modules support ( including import() )
  • JSX support
  • Custom CSS, HTML and Script language Support, see pug and stylus examples
  • SFC Custom Blocks support
  • Properly reports template, style or script errors through the log callback
  • Focuses on component compilation. Network, styles injection and cache are up to you (see example below)
  • Easily build your own version and customize browsers you need to support

Example

<html>
<body>
  <div id="app"></div>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script>
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue3-sfc-loader/dist/vue3-sfc-loader.js"></script>
  <script>

    const options = {
      moduleCache: {
        vue: Vue
      },
      async getFile(url) {
        
        const res = await fetch(url);
        if ( !res.ok )
          throw Object.assign(new Error(res.statusText + ' ' + url), { res });
        return {
          getContentData: asBinary => asBinary ? res.arrayBuffer() : res.text(),
        }
      },
      addStyle(textContent) {

        const style = Object.assign(document.createElement('style'), { textContent });
        const ref = document.head.getElementsByTagName('style')[0] || null;
        document.head.insertBefore(style, ref);
      },
    }

    const { loadModule } = window['vue3-sfc-loader'];

    const app = Vue.createApp({
      components: {
        'my-component': Vue.defineAsyncComponent( () => loadModule('./myComponent.vue', options) )
      },
      template: '<my-component></my-component>'
    });

    app.mount('#app');

  </script>
</body>
</html>

More Examples

see all examples

Try It Online

https://codepen.io/franckfreiburger/project/editor/AqPyBr

Public API documentation

loadModule(path: string, options: Options): Promise<VueComponent>

dist/

latest bundle version bundle minified+brotli size bundle minified+gzip size bundle minified size Snyk Vulnerabilities for vue3-sfc-loader

browser support


Vue3

Build your own version

webpack --config ./build/webpack.config.js --mode=production --env targetsBrowsers="> 1%, last 2 versions, Firefox ESR, not dead, not ie 11"

see package.json "build" script
see browserslist queries

preliminary steps:

  1. clone vue3-sfc-loader
  2. (install yarn: npm install --global yarn)
  3. run yarn install

How It Works

vue3-sfc-loader.js = Webpack( @vue/compiler-sfc + @babel )

more details

  1. load the .vue file
  2. parse and compile template, script and style sections (@vue/compiler-sfc)
  3. transpile script and compiled template to es5 (@babel)
  4. parse scripts for dependencies (@babel/traverse)
  5. recursively resolve dependencies
  6. merge all and return the component

Any Questions

💬 ask in Discussions tab

Tweet

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial