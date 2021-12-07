A popover component for Vue 3
Check out the documentation
npm install vue3-popper
yarn add vue3-popper
<!-- If your content is only a simple string, you can use the content prop: -->
<template>
<Popper content="This is the Popper content">
<button>Trigger element</button>
</Popper>
</template>
<!-- If your content is more complex, you can use the content slot: -->
<template>
<Popper>
<button>Trigger element</button>
<template #content>
<div>This is the Popper content</div>
</template>
</Popper>
</template>
<script>
import { defineComponent } from "vue";
import Popper from "vue3-popper";
export default defineComponent({
components: {
Popper,
},
});
</script>
|Name
|Default
|Description
placement
bottom
|Preferred placement of the Popper
disableClickAway
false
|Disables automatically closing the Popper when the user clicks away from it
offsetSkid
0
|Offset in pixels along the trigger element
offsetDistance
12
|Offset in pixels away from the trigger element
hover
false
|Trigger the Popper on hover
arrow
false
|Display an arrow on the Popper
arrowPadding
0
|Stop arrow from reaching the edge of the Popper (in pixels)
disabled
false
|Disables the Popper. If it was already open, it will be closed.
openDelay
0
|Open the Popper after a delay (ms)
closeDelay
0
|Close the Popper after a delay (ms)
interactive
true
|If the Popper should be interactive, it will close when clicked/hovered if false
content
null
|If your content is just a simple string, you can pass it as a prop
show
null
|Control the Popper manually, other events (click, hover) are ignored if this is set to
true/false
zIndex
9999
|The z-index of the Popper
locked
false
|Lock the Popper into place, it will not flip dynamically when it runs out of space if this is set to
true
|Name
|Description
open:popper
|When the Popper is opened
close:popper
|When the Popper is hidden
|Name
|Description
content
|For the Popper content
The
content slot gives you access to useful variables and functions.
|Name
|Type
|Description
close
|function
|A function to close the Popper
isOpen
|boolean
|The
open state of the Popper
Popper only comes with some barebones styling by default, but it also uses a list of predefined CSS variables. You can overwrite these variables to suit your needs.
|CSS variable
|Example value
--popper-theme-background-color
|#ffffff
--popper-theme-background-color-hover
|#ffffff
--popper-theme-text-color
|inherit
--popper-theme-border-width
|1px
--popper-theme-border-style
|solid
--popper-theme-border-color
|#eeeeee
--popper-theme-border-radius
|6px
--popper-theme-padding
|16px
--popper-theme-box-shadow
|0 6px 30px -6px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25)