A popover component for Vue 3

Documentation

Check out the documentation

Install

NPM

npm install vue3-popper

Yarn

yarn add vue3-popper

Usage

Vue environment

< template > < Popper content = "This is the Popper content" > < button > Trigger element </ button > </ Popper > </ template > < template > < Popper > < button > Trigger element </ button > < template # content > < div > This is the Popper content </ div > </ template > </ Popper > </ template > < script > import { defineComponent } from "vue" ; import Popper from "vue3-popper" ; export default defineComponent({ components : { Popper, }, }); </ script >

Props

Name Default Description placement bottom Preferred placement of the Popper disableClickAway false Disables automatically closing the Popper when the user clicks away from it offsetSkid 0 Offset in pixels along the trigger element offsetDistance 12 Offset in pixels away from the trigger element hover false Trigger the Popper on hover arrow false Display an arrow on the Popper arrowPadding 0 Stop arrow from reaching the edge of the Popper (in pixels) disabled false Disables the Popper. If it was already open, it will be closed. openDelay 0 Open the Popper after a delay (ms) closeDelay 0 Close the Popper after a delay (ms) interactive true If the Popper should be interactive, it will close when clicked/hovered if false content null If your content is just a simple string, you can pass it as a prop show null Control the Popper manually, other events (click, hover) are ignored if this is set to true/false zIndex 9999 The z-index of the Popper locked false Lock the Popper into place, it will not flip dynamically when it runs out of space if this is set to true

Events

Name Description open:popper When the Popper is opened close:popper When the Popper is hidden

Slots

Name Description content For the Popper content

Slot props

The content slot gives you access to useful variables and functions.

Name Type Description close function A function to close the Popper isOpen boolean The open state of the Popper

CSS variables

Popper only comes with some barebones styling by default, but it also uses a list of predefined CSS variables. You can overwrite these variables to suit your needs.