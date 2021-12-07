openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vp

vue3-popper

by Valgeir Björnsson
1.4.1 (see all)

A Vue.js popover component based on PopperJS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue3-popper

A popover component for Vue 3

Documentation

Check out the documentation

Install

NPM

npm install vue3-popper

Yarn

yarn add vue3-popper

Usage

Vue environment

<!-- If your content is only a simple string, you can use the content prop: -->
<template>
  <Popper content="This is the Popper content">
    <button>Trigger element</button>
  </Popper>
</template>

<!-- If your content is more complex, you can use the content slot: -->
<template>
  <Popper>
    <button>Trigger element</button>
    <template #content>
      <div>This is the Popper content</div>
    </template>
  </Popper>
</template>

<script>
  import { defineComponent } from "vue";
  import Popper from "vue3-popper";

  export default defineComponent({
    components: {
      Popper,
    },
  });
</script>

Props

NameDefaultDescription
placementbottomPreferred placement of the Popper
disableClickAwayfalseDisables automatically closing the Popper when the user clicks away from it
offsetSkid0Offset in pixels along the trigger element
offsetDistance12Offset in pixels away from the trigger element
hoverfalseTrigger the Popper on hover
arrowfalseDisplay an arrow on the Popper
arrowPadding0Stop arrow from reaching the edge of the Popper (in pixels)
disabledfalseDisables the Popper. If it was already open, it will be closed.
openDelay0Open the Popper after a delay (ms)
closeDelay0Close the Popper after a delay (ms)
interactivetrueIf the Popper should be interactive, it will close when clicked/hovered if false
contentnullIf your content is just a simple string, you can pass it as a prop
shownullControl the Popper manually, other events (click, hover) are ignored if this is set to true/false
zIndex9999The z-index of the Popper
lockedfalseLock the Popper into place, it will not flip dynamically when it runs out of space if this is set to true

Events

NameDescription
open:popperWhen the Popper is opened
close:popperWhen the Popper is hidden

Slots

NameDescription
contentFor the Popper content

Slot props

The content slot gives you access to useful variables and functions.

NameTypeDescription
closefunctionA function to close the Popper
isOpenbooleanThe open state of the Popper

CSS variables

Popper only comes with some barebones styling by default, but it also uses a list of predefined CSS variables. You can overwrite these variables to suit your needs.

CSS variableExample value
--popper-theme-background-color#ffffff
--popper-theme-background-color-hover#ffffff
--popper-theme-text-colorinherit
--popper-theme-border-width1px
--popper-theme-border-stylesolid
--popper-theme-border-color#eeeeee
--popper-theme-border-radius6px
--popper-theme-padding16px
--popper-theme-box-shadow0 6px 30px -6px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial