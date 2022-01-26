Define your breakpoints and build responsive design semantically and declaratively in a mobile-first way with Vue 3.
See the Vue3-MQ Website for a more detailed usage guide.
Use with
vue@^3.x.x
Not compatible with Vue 2. Use vue-mq if you require Vue 2 support.
See https://vue3-mq.info/#/migration-guide-v2-to-v3 for a guide on upgrading from version 2 to 3 of this plugin.
npm install vue3-mq
yarn add vue3-mq
import { createApp } from "vue";
import { Vue3Mq } from "vue3-mq";
const app = createApp({});
app.use(Vue3Mq)
app.mount('#app');
By default, the plugin will use the
bootstrap5 breakpoints preset. Other presets include:
See the presets.js file for ones currently available.
You can set a preset either when installing the plugin, or via the
updateBreakpoints method.
app.use(Vue3Mq, {
preset: "vuetify"
})
Define your own custom breakpoints by passing
breakpoints option. This lets you name the breakpoints as you want as well as defining the minimum pixel width before it becomes active.
Eg:
{ phone: 0, tablet: 500, other: 1200 }
{ small: 0, large: 500, whatever: 1200 }
{ xs: 0, s: 300, m: 500, l: 800, xl: 1200 }
app.use(Vue3Mq, {
breakpoints: {
xs: 0,
sm: 576,
md: 768,
lg: 992,
xl: 1200,
xxl: 1400
}
})
Plugin Configuration Options
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|preset
|String
|"bootstrap5"
|Use breakpoints preset. Options are: bootstrap3, bootstrap4, vuetify, tailwind or devices.
|breakpoints
|Object
|null
|Custom breakpoints config. Object keys and values = breakpoint name and min-width respectively.
|defaultBreakpoint
|String
|null
|Screen breakpoint to use before browser window is available (i.e. in SSR)
|defaultOrientation
|String
|null
|Screen orientation to use before browser window is available.
|defaultTheme
|String
|null
|OS / browser theme to use before browser window is available.
mq reactive object
After installing the plugin, you can inject the
mq object into any component.
<template>
<div>{{ mq.current }}</div>
</template>
// Options API
export default {
inject: ["mq"]
}
// Composition API
<script setup>
import { useMq } from "vue3-mq";
const mq = useMq();
</script>
Based on the above breakpoints, you would give you in a browser window with a width of 1000px:
{
current: "lg",
xs: false,
sm: false,
smMinus: false,
smPlus: true,
md: false,
mdMinus: false,
mdPlus: true,
lg: true,
lgMinus: true,
lgPlus: true,
xl: false,
xlMinus: true,
xlPlus: false,
xxl: false,
orientation: "landscape",
isLandscape: true,
isPortrait: false,
theme: "light",
isLight: true,
isDark: false
}
mq with a computed property
The
mq property is fully reactive, so feel free to use it in a computed.
export default {
inject: ["mq"],
computed: {
displayText() {
return this.mq.current === 'sm' ? 'I am small' : 'I am large'
}
},
template: `
<h1>{{ displayText }}</h1>
`,
}
A function is available via Vue's
provide method which allows you to dynamically change the breakpoints which are responded to. Simply
inject it into any component where it's needed.
import { inject, onMounted } from "vue";
setup() {
const updateBreakpoints = inject("updateBreakpoints");
onMounted() {
updateBreakpoints({
xs: 0,
sm: 576,
md: 768,
lg: 992,
xl: 1400,
xxl: 1920
})
}
}
In addition to
mq reactive object, this plugin provide a wrapper component to facilitate conditional rendering with media queries.
Usage:
<mq-responsive target="lg">
<span> Display on lg </span>
</mq-responsive>
<mq-responsive target="md+">
<span> Display on md and larger </span>
</mq-responsive>
<mq-responsive :target="['sm', 'lg']" tag="span">
Display on sm and lg
</mq-responsive>
Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|target
|String | Array
|null
|Which breakpoints to render the component on (see below for further details).
|tag
|String
|"div"
|The HTML tag to use for the rendered component.
|portrait
|Boolean
|false
|Only render component in portrait orientation.
|landscape
|Boolean
|false
|Only render component in landscape orientation.
|dark
|Boolean
|false
|Only render component when user prefers dark mode.
|light
|Boolean
|false
|Only render component when user prefers light mode.
|group
|Boolean
|false
|Render children as part of a Vue Transition Group.
|list-tag
|String
|"div"
|The HTML tag to use for list items in group mode.
Renders the component only on screens matching your mq value
<mq-responsive target="lg">
<span> Display on lg </span>
</mq-responsive>
Appending a
+ to your target property will make the component render on that breakpoint and any above
<mq-responsive target="lg+" tag="span">I will render on large and above screen sizes</mq-responsive>
Appending a
- to your mq property will make the component render on that breakpoint and any below
<mq-responsive target="md-" tag="span">I will render on medium and below screen sizes</mq-responsive>
Placing a
- between two breakpoints in your mq property will make the component render on any breakpoints in that range
<mq-responsive target="sm-lg">I will render on small, medium and large screen sizes</mq-responsive>
Will render the component if the current screen size matches any of the breakpoints in the array. Remember that you'll need to precede the property with a
: in your template.
<mq-responsive :target="['sm', 'lg']" tag="span">
Display on sm and lg
</mq-responsive>
The use of named slots is another to quickly render one or more items from a list. If you want multiple items to show at once, use the
group prop on the component. This switches to using a
TransitionGroup component as a wrapper.
The name of your slot should comprise its render conditions, for example:
<mq-responsive>
<template #sm>
This is a small screen
</template>
<template #md>
This is a medium screen
</template>
<template #lg>
This is a large screen
</template>
</mq-responsive>
You can also combine multiple conditions by separating them with a
: (colon)
<mq-responsive>
<template #lg+:dark>
This is a large or greater screen which prefers dark mode
</template>
<template #md:portrait>
This is a medium screen in portrait orientation mode
</template>
<template #xs:dark:portrait>
This is an extra small screen that prefers dark mode and portrait orientation
</template>
</mq-responsive>
If you need to use the same options twice, append a number to the end of the slot name:
<mq-responsive tag="ul" list-tag="li" group>
<template #sm>
This is a small screen
</template>
<template #sm:2>
This is also a small screen
</template>
<template #sm:3>
This is yet another small screen
</template>
<template #md+>
This is a medium or larger screen
</template>
</mq-responsive>
Since Vue3 will never support Internet Explorer, this browser is not supported.
If your browser doesn't support the MatchMedia API, you will need to use a polyfill to add support:
Paul Irish: matchMedia polyfill
Please open an issue for support.