vm

vue3-mq

by Craig Riley
3.0.1 (see all)

📱 💻 Define your breakpoints and build responsive design semantically and declaratively in a mobile-first way with Vue.

Categories

Readme

Vue 3 MQ (Media Query)

Define your breakpoints and build responsive design semantically and declaratively in a mobile-first way with Vue 3.

See the Vue3-MQ Website for a more detailed usage guide.

Use with vue@^3.x.x

Not compatible with Vue 2. Use vue-mq if you require Vue 2 support.

Table of Contents

Migration Guide from vue3-mq version 2

See https://vue3-mq.info/#/migration-guide-v2-to-v3 for a guide on upgrading from version 2 to 3 of this plugin.

Installation

Using NPM

npm install vue3-mq

Using yarn

yarn add vue3-mq

Usage

1.) Add plugin to Vue

import { createApp } from "vue";
import { Vue3Mq } from "vue3-mq";

const app = createApp({});

app.use(Vue3Mq)

app.mount('#app');

2.) Plugin Configuration

By default, the plugin will use the bootstrap5 breakpoints preset. Other presets include:

  • bootstrap4
  • bootstrap3
  • vuetify
  • tailwind
  • devices

See the presets.js file for ones currently available.

You can set a preset either when installing the plugin, or via the updateBreakpoints method.

app.use(Vue3Mq, {
    preset: "vuetify"
})

Define your own custom breakpoints by passing breakpoints option. This lets you name the breakpoints as you want as well as defining the minimum pixel width before it becomes active.

Eg:

{ phone: 0, tablet: 500, other: 1200 }

{ small: 0, large: 500, whatever: 1200 }

{ xs: 0, s: 300, m: 500, l: 800, xl: 1200 }

app.use(Vue3Mq, {
  breakpoints: { 
    xs: 0,
    sm: 576,
    md: 768,
    lg: 992,
    xl: 1200,
    xxl: 1400
  }
})

Plugin Configuration Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
presetString"bootstrap5"Use breakpoints preset. Options are: bootstrap3, bootstrap4, vuetify, tailwind or devices.
breakpointsObjectnullCustom breakpoints config. Object keys and values = breakpoint name and min-width respectively.
defaultBreakpointStringnullScreen breakpoint to use before browser window is available (i.e. in SSR)
defaultOrientationStringnullScreen orientation to use before browser window is available.
defaultThemeStringnullOS / browser theme to use before browser window is available.

3.) Use the mq reactive object

After installing the plugin, you can inject the mq object into any component.

<template>
    <div>{{ mq.current }}</div>
</template>

// Options API
export default {
    inject: ["mq"]
}

// Composition API
<script setup>
import { useMq } from "vue3-mq";

const mq = useMq();
</script>

Based on the above breakpoints, you would give you in a browser window with a width of 1000px:

{
    current: "lg",
    xs: false,
    sm: false,
    smMinus: false,
    smPlus: true,
    md: false,
    mdMinus: false,
    mdPlus: true,
    lg: true,
    lgMinus: true,
    lgPlus: true,
    xl: false,
    xlMinus: true,
    xlPlus: false,
    xxl: false,
    orientation: "landscape",
    isLandscape: true,
    isPortrait: false,
    theme: "light",
    isLight: true,
    isDark: false
}

4.) Use mq with a computed property

The mq property is fully reactive, so feel free to use it in a computed.

export default {
    inject: ["mq"],
    computed: {
        displayText() {
            return this.mq.current === 'sm' ? 'I am small' : 'I am large'
        }
    },
    template: `
        <h1>{{ displayText }}</h1>
    `,
}

5.) Update breakpoints

A function is available via Vue's provide method which allows you to dynamically change the breakpoints which are responded to. Simply inject it into any component where it's needed.

import { inject, onMounted } from "vue";

setup() {
    const updateBreakpoints = inject("updateBreakpoints");

    onMounted() {
      updateBreakpoints({
            xs: 0,
            sm: 576,
            md: 768,
            lg: 992,
            xl: 1400,
            xxl: 1920
        })
    }
}

6.) \<mq-responsive> component

In addition to mq reactive object, this plugin provide a wrapper component to facilitate conditional rendering with media queries.

Usage:

<mq-responsive target="lg">
  <span> Display on lg </span>
</mq-responsive>
<mq-responsive target="md+">
  <span> Display on md and larger </span>
</mq-responsive>
<mq-responsive :target="['sm', 'lg']" tag="span">
  Display on sm and lg
</mq-responsive>

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
targetString | ArraynullWhich breakpoints to render the component on (see below for further details).
tagString"div"The HTML tag to use for the rendered component.
portraitBooleanfalseOnly render component in portrait orientation.
landscapeBooleanfalseOnly render component in landscape orientation.
darkBooleanfalseOnly render component when user prefers dark mode.
lightBooleanfalseOnly render component when user prefers light mode.
groupBooleanfalseRender children as part of a Vue Transition Group.
list-tagString"div"The HTML tag to use for list items in group mode.

Target prop: no modifier

Renders the component only on screens matching your mq value

<mq-responsive target="lg">
  <span> Display on lg </span>
</mq-responsive>

Target prop: plus modifier

Appending a + to your target property will make the component render on that breakpoint and any above

<mq-responsive target="lg+" tag="span">I will render on large and above screen sizes</mq-responsive>

Target prop: minus modifier

Appending a - to your mq property will make the component render on that breakpoint and any below

<mq-responsive target="md-" tag="span">I will render on medium and below screen sizes</mq-responsive>

Target prop: range modifier

Placing a - between two breakpoints in your mq property will make the component render on any breakpoints in that range

<mq-responsive target="sm-lg">I will render on small, medium and large screen sizes</mq-responsive>

Target prop: array of breakpoints

Will render the component if the current screen size matches any of the breakpoints in the array. Remember that you'll need to precede the property with a : in your template.

<mq-responsive :target="['sm', 'lg']" tag="span">
  Display on sm and lg
</mq-responsive>

Using named slots in \<mq-responsive>

The use of named slots is another to quickly render one or more items from a list. If you want multiple items to show at once, use the group prop on the component. This switches to using a TransitionGroup component as a wrapper.

The name of your slot should comprise its render conditions, for example:

<mq-responsive>
  <template #sm>
    This is a small screen
  </template>
  <template #md>
    This is a medium screen
  </template>
  <template #lg>
    This is a large screen
  </template>
</mq-responsive>

You can also combine multiple conditions by separating them with a : (colon)

<mq-responsive>
  <template #lg+:dark>
    This is a large or greater screen which prefers dark mode
  </template>
  <template #md:portrait>
    This is a medium screen in portrait orientation mode
  </template>
  <template #xs:dark:portrait>
    This is an extra small screen that prefers dark mode and portrait orientation
  </template>
</mq-responsive>

If you need to use the same options twice, append a number to the end of the slot name:

<mq-responsive tag="ul" list-tag="li" group>
  <template #sm>
    This is a small screen
  </template>
  <template #sm:2>
    This is also a small screen
  </template>
  <template #sm:3>
    This is yet another small screen
  </template>
  <template #md+>
    This is a medium or larger screen
  </template>
</mq-responsive>

Browser Support

Since Vue3 will never support Internet Explorer, this browser is not supported.

If your browser doesn't support the MatchMedia API, you will need to use a polyfill to add support:

Paul Irish: matchMedia polyfill

Bugs / Support

Please open an issue for support.

