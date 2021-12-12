openbase logo
vue3-google-map

by inocan-group
0.8.2

A set of composable components for easy use of Google Maps in your Vue 3 projects.

Overview

1.5K

GitHub Stars

41

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Composable components for easy use of Google Maps with Vue 3

vue3-google-map offers a set of composable components for easy use of Google Maps in your Vue 3 projects.

Installation

NPM

npm install vue3-google-map
# OR
yarn add vue3-google-map

CDN

Include the following script tag in your index.html (make sure to include it after Vue 3).

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue3-google-map"></script>

Usage

Please refer to the documentation

Development Setup

Clone the repo and checkout the develop branch.

# install deps
yarn install

# build dist files
yarn build

# run develpment server and serve basic example
yarn dev

# serve docs
yarn docs

Contribution

All contributions are welcome. Before submitting a PR though it would be nice if you created an issue explaining what you want to acheive and why.

License

MIT

