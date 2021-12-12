Composable components for easy use of Google Maps with Vue 3
vue3-google-map offers a set of composable components for easy use of Google Maps in your Vue 3 projects.
npm install vue3-google-map
# OR
yarn add vue3-google-map
Include the following script tag in your
index.html (make sure to include it after Vue 3).
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue3-google-map"></script>
Please refer to the documentation
Clone the repo and checkout the
develop branch.
# install deps
yarn install
# build dist files
yarn build
# run develpment server and serve basic example
yarn dev
# serve docs
yarn docs
All contributions are welcome. Before submitting a PR though it would be nice if you created an issue explaining what you want to acheive and why.