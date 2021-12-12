Composable components for easy use of Google Maps with Vue 3

vue3-google-map offers a set of composable components for easy use of Google Maps in your Vue 3 projects.

Installation

NPM

npm install vue3-google-map yarn add vue3-google-map

CDN

Include the following script tag in your index.html (make sure to include it after Vue 3).

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue3-google-map" > </ script >

Usage

Please refer to the documentation

Development Setup

Clone the repo and checkout the develop branch.

yarn install yarn build yarn dev yarn docs

Contribution

All contributions are welcome. Before submitting a PR though it would be nice if you created an issue explaining what you want to acheive and why.

License

MIT