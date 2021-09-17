openbase logo
vdr

vue3-draggable-resizable

by zhangzp
1.6.1

[Vue3 组件] 用于拖拽调整位置和大小的的组件，同时支持冲突检测，元素吸附对齐，实时参考线。

Overview

Readme

logo

Vue3DraggableResizable

npm version Software License npm vue version

[Vue3 组件] 用于拖拽调整位置和大小的的组件，同时支持冲突检测，元素吸附对齐，实时参考线。 [ Vue3 Component ] Draggable and resizable component for vue3, and, support element adsorption alignment, real-time reference line, etc.

点击查看中文文档

Table of Contents

Features

  • Draggable and resizable
  • Define handles for resizing
  • Restrict movement and size in parent node
  • Customize various class names
  • Provide your own markup for handles
  • Adsorption alignment
  • Reference line

Usage

$ npm install vue3-draggable-resizable

Register the Vue3DraggableResizable

// >main.js
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import Vue3DraggableResizable from 'vue3-draggable-resizable'
//default styles
import 'vue3-draggable-resizable/dist/Vue3DraggableResizable.css'

// You will have a global component named "Vue3DraggableResizable"
createApp(App)
  .use(Vue3DraggableResizable)
  .mount('#app')

You can also use it separately within the component

// >component.js
import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
import Vue3DraggableResizable from 'vue3-draggable-resizable'
//default styles
import 'vue3-draggable-resizable/dist/Vue3DraggableResizable.css'

export default defineComponent({
  components: { Vue3DraggableResizable }
  // ...other
})

Here is a complete example of using "vue-template"

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <div class="parent">
      <Vue3DraggableResizable
        :initW="110"
        :initH="120"
        v-model:x="x"
        v-model:y="y"
        v-model:w="w"
        v-model:h="h"
        v-model:active="active"
        :draggable="true"
        :resizable="true"
        @activated="print('activated')"
        @deactivated="print('deactivated')"
        @drag-start="print('drag-start')"
        @resize-start="print('resize-start')"
        @dragging="print('dragging')"
        @resizing="print('resizing')"
        @drag-end="print('drag-end')"
        @resize-end="print('resize-end')"
      >
        This is a test example
      </Vue3DraggableResizable>
    </div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
import Vue3DraggableResizable from 'vue3-draggable-resizable'
//default styles
import 'vue3-draggable-resizable/dist/Vue3DraggableResizable.css'
export default defineComponent({
  components: { Vue3DraggableResizable },
  data() {
    return {
      x: 100,
      y: 100,
      h: 100,
      w: 100,
      active: false
    }
  },
  methods: {
    print(val) {
      console.log(val)
    }
  }
})
</script>
<style>
.parent {
  width: 200px;
  height: 200px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 100px;
  left: 100px;
  border: 1px solid #000;
  user-select: none;
}
</style>

Props

initW

type: Number
default: null

Set initial width(px)

<Vue3DraggableResizable :initW="100" />

initH

type: Number
default: null

Set initial height(px)

<Vue3DraggableResizable :initH="100" />

w

type: Number
default: 0

Current width(px) of the container.
You can use "v-model:w" to keeps it up-to-date

<Vue3DraggableResizable v-model:w="100" />

h

type: Number
default: 0

Current height(px) of the container.
You can use "v-model:h" to keeps it up-to-date

<Vue3DraggableResizable v-model:h="100" />

x

type: Number
default: 0

Current left(px) of the container.
You can use "v-model:x" to keeps it up-to-date

<Vue3DraggableResizable v-model:x="100" />

y

type: Number
default: 0

The current top(px) of the container.
You can use "v-model:y" to keeps it up-to-date

<Vue3DraggableResizable v-model:y="100" />

minW

type: Number
default: 20

Minimum width(px)

<Vue3DraggableResizable :minW="100" />

minH

type: Number
default: 20

Minimum height(px)

<Vue3DraggableResizable :minH="100" />

active

type: Boolean
default: false

Indicates whether the component is selected.
You can use "v-model:active" to keeps it up-to-date

<Vue3DraggableResizable v-model:active="100" />

draggable

type: Boolean
default: true

Defines the component can be draggable or not

<Vue3DraggableResizable :draggable="true" />

resizable

type: Boolean
default: true

Defines the component can be resizable or not

<Vue3DraggableResizable :draggable="true" />

lockAspectRatio

type: Boolean
default: false

The lockAspectRatio property is used to lock aspect ratio.

<Vue3DraggableResizable :lockAspectRatio="true" />

disabledX

type: Boolean
default: false

Defines the component can be moved on x-axis or not

<Vue3DraggableResizable :disabledX="true" />

disabledY

type: Boolean
default: false

Defines the component can be moved on y-axis or not

<Vue3DraggableResizable :disabledY="true" />

disabledW

type: Boolean
default: false

Defines the component`s width can be modify or not

<Vue3DraggableResizable :disabledW="true" />

disabledH

type: Boolean
default: false

Defines the component`s height can be modify or not

<Vue3DraggableResizable :disabledH="true" />

parent

type: Boolean
default: false

Restrict movement and size within its parent node

<Vue3DraggableResizable :parent="true" />

handles

type: Array
default: ['tl', 'tm', 'tr', 'ml', 'mr', 'bl', 'bm', 'br']

Define the array of handles to restrict the element resizing

  • tl : Top left
  • tm : Top middle
  • tr : Top right
  • mr : Middle right
  • ml : Middle left
  • bl : Bottom left
  • bm : Bottom middle
  • br : Bottom right
<Vue3DraggableResizable :handles="['tl','tr','bl','br']" />

classNameDraggable

type: String
default: draggable

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when draggable is enable.

<Vue3DraggableResizable classNameDraggable="draggable" />

classNameResizable

type: String
default: resizable

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when resizable is enable.

<Vue3DraggableResizable classNameResizable="resizable" />

classNameDragging

type: String
default: dragging

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when is dragging.

<Vue3DraggableResizable classNameDragging="dragging" />

classNameResizing

type: String
default: resizing

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when is resizing.

<Vue3DraggableResizable classNameResizing="resizing" />

classNameActive

type: String
default: active

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when is active.

<Vue3DraggableResizable classNameActive="active" />

classNameHandle

type: String
default: handle

Used to set the custom common class of each handle element.

<Vue3DraggableResizable classNameHandle="my-handle" />

following handle nodes will be rendered

...
<div class="vdr-handle vdr-handle-tl my-handle my-handle-tl"></div>
<div class="vdr-handle vdr-handle-tm my-handle my-handle-tm"></div>
<div class="vdr-handle vdr-handle-tr my-handle my-handle-tr"></div>
<div class="vdr-handle vdr-handle-ml my-handle my-handle-mr"></div>
...

Events

activated

payload: -

<Vue3DraggableResizable @activated="activatedHandle" />

deactivated

payload: -

<Vue3DraggableResizable @deactivated="deactivatedHandle" />

drag-start

payload: { x: number, y: number }

<Vue3DraggableResizable @drag-start="dragStartHandle" />

dragging

payload: { x: number, y: number }

<Vue3DraggableResizable @dragging="dragStartHandle" />

drag-end

payload: { x: number, y: number }

<Vue3DraggableResizable @drag-end="dragEndHandle" />

resize-start

payload: { x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number }

<Vue3DraggableResizable @resize-start="resizeStartHandle" />

resizing

payload: { x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number }v

<Vue3DraggableResizable @resizing="resizingHandle" />

resize-end

payload: { x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number }

<Vue3DraggableResizable @resize-end="resizeEndHandle" />

Use-adsorption-alignment

You need to import another component to use the "adsorption alignment" feature.

This can be used as follows.

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <div class="parent">
      <DraggableContainer>
        <Vue3DraggableResizable>
          Test
        </Vue3DraggableResizable>
        <Vue3DraggableResizable>
          Another test
        </Vue3DraggableResizable>
      </DraggableContainer>
    </div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
import Vue3DraggableResizable from 'vue3-draggable-resizable'
// This component is not exported by default
// If you used "app.use(Vue3DraggableResizable)"，then you don't need to import it, you can use it directly.
import { DraggableContainer } from 'vue3-draggable-resizable'
//default styles
import 'vue3-draggable-resizable/dist/Vue3DraggableResizable.css'
export default defineComponent({
  components: { Vue3DraggableResizable, DraggableContainer }
})
</script>
<style>
.parent {
  width: 200px;
  height: 200px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 100px;
  left: 100px;
  border: 1px solid #000;
  user-select: none;
}
</style>

DraggableContainer Props

These props apply to DraggableContainer

disabled

type: Boolean
default: false

Disable this feature

<DraggableContainer :disabled="true">
  <Vue3DraggableResizable>
    Test
  </Vue3DraggableResizable>
  <Vue3DraggableResizable>
    Another test
  </Vue3DraggableResizable>
</DraggableContainer>

adsorbParent

type: Boolean
default: true

Adsorption near parent component

<DraggableContainer :adsorbParent="false">
  <Vue3DraggableResizable>
    Test
  </Vue3DraggableResizable>
  <Vue3DraggableResizable>
    Another test
  </Vue3DraggableResizable>
</DraggableContainer>

adsorbCols

type: Array<Number>
default: null

Custom guides(column)

<DraggableContainer :adsorbCols="[10,20,30]">
  <Vue3DraggableResizable>
    Test
  </Vue3DraggableResizable>
  <Vue3DraggableResizable>
    Another test
  </Vue3DraggableResizable>
</DraggableContainer>

adsorbRows

type: Array<Number>
default: null

Custom guides(row)

<DraggableContainer :adsorbRows="[10,20,30]">
  <Vue3DraggableResizable>
    Test
  </Vue3DraggableResizable>
  <Vue3DraggableResizable>
    Another test
  </Vue3DraggableResizable>
</DraggableContainer>

referenceLineVisible

type: Boolean
default: true

reference line visible

<DraggableContainer :referenceLineVisible="false">
  <Vue3DraggableResizable>
    Test
  </Vue3DraggableResizable>
  <Vue3DraggableResizable>
    Another test
  </Vue3DraggableResizable>
</DraggableContainer>

referenceLineColor

type: String
default: #f00

reference line color

<DraggableContainer :referenceLineColor="#0f0">
  <Vue3DraggableResizable>
    Test
  </Vue3DraggableResizable>
  <Vue3DraggableResizable>
    Another test
  </Vue3DraggableResizable>
</DraggableContainer>

