Vue3DraggableResizable

[Vue3 组件] 用于拖拽调整位置和大小的的组件，同时支持冲突检测，元素吸附对齐，实时参考线。 [ Vue3 Component ] Draggable and resizable component for vue3, and, support element adsorption alignment, real-time reference line, etc.

点击查看中文文档

Table of Contents

Features

Draggable and resizable

Define handles for resizing

Restrict movement and size in parent node

Customize various class names

Provide your own markup for handles

Adsorption alignment

Reference line

Usage

$ npm install vue3-draggable-resizable

Register the Vue3DraggableResizable

import { createApp } from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import Vue3DraggableResizable from 'vue3-draggable-resizable' import 'vue3-draggable-resizable/dist/Vue3DraggableResizable.css' createApp(App) .use(Vue3DraggableResizable) .mount( '#app' )

You can also use it separately within the component

import { defineComponent } from 'vue' import Vue3DraggableResizable from 'vue3-draggable-resizable' import 'vue3-draggable-resizable/dist/Vue3DraggableResizable.css' export default defineComponent({ components : { Vue3DraggableResizable } })

Here is a complete example of using "vue-template"

<template> <div id="app"> <div class="parent"> <Vue3DraggableResizable :initW="110" :initH="120" v-model:x="x" v-model:y="y" v-model:w="w" v-model:h="h" v-model:active="active" :draggable="true" :resizable="true" @activated="print('activated')" @deactivated="print('deactivated')" @drag-start="print('drag-start')" @resize-start="print('resize-start')" @dragging="print('dragging')" @resizing="print('resizing')" @drag-end="print('drag-end')" @resize-end="print('resize-end')" > This is a test example </Vue3DraggableResizable> </div> </div> </template> <script> import { defineComponent } from 'vue' import Vue3DraggableResizable from 'vue3-draggable-resizable' //default styles import 'vue3-draggable-resizable/dist/Vue3DraggableResizable.css' export default defineComponent({ components: { Vue3DraggableResizable }, data() { return { x: 100, y: 100, h: 100, w: 100, active: false } }, methods: { print(val) { console.log(val) } } }) </script> <style> .parent { width: 200px; height: 200px; position: absolute; top: 100px; left: 100px; border: 1px solid #000; user-select: none; } </style>

Props

initW

type: Number

default: null



Set initial width(px)

< Vue3DraggableResizable :initW = "100" />

initH

type: Number

default: null



Set initial height(px)

< Vue3DraggableResizable :initH = "100" />

w

type: Number

default: 0



Current width(px) of the container.

You can use "v-model:w" to keeps it up-to-date

< Vue3DraggableResizable v-model:w = "100" />

h

type: Number

default: 0



Current height(px) of the container.

You can use "v-model:h" to keeps it up-to-date

< Vue3DraggableResizable v-model:h = "100" />

x

type: Number

default: 0



Current left(px) of the container.

You can use "v-model:x" to keeps it up-to-date

< Vue3DraggableResizable v-model:x = "100" />

y

type: Number

default: 0



The current top(px) of the container.

You can use "v-model:y" to keeps it up-to-date

< Vue3DraggableResizable v-model:y = "100" />

minW

type: Number

default: 20



Minimum width(px)

< Vue3DraggableResizable :minW = "100" />

minH

type: Number

default: 20



Minimum height(px)

< Vue3DraggableResizable :minH = "100" />

active

type: Boolean

default: false



Indicates whether the component is selected.

You can use "v-model:active" to keeps it up-to-date

< Vue3DraggableResizable v-model:active = "100" />

draggable

type: Boolean

default: true



Defines the component can be draggable or not

< Vue3DraggableResizable :draggable = "true" />

resizable

type: Boolean

default: true



Defines the component can be resizable or not

< Vue3DraggableResizable :draggable = "true" />

lockAspectRatio

type: Boolean

default: false



The lockAspectRatio property is used to lock aspect ratio.

< Vue3DraggableResizable :lockAspectRatio = "true" />

disabledX

type: Boolean

default: false



Defines the component can be moved on x-axis or not

< Vue3DraggableResizable :disabledX = "true" />

disabledY

type: Boolean

default: false



Defines the component can be moved on y-axis or not

< Vue3DraggableResizable :disabledY = "true" />

disabledW

type: Boolean

default: false



Defines the component`s width can be modify or not

< Vue3DraggableResizable :disabledW = "true" />

disabledH

type: Boolean

default: false



Defines the component`s height can be modify or not

< Vue3DraggableResizable :disabledH = "true" />

parent

type: Boolean

default: false



Restrict movement and size within its parent node

< Vue3DraggableResizable :parent = "true" />

handles

type: Array

default: ['tl', 'tm', 'tr', 'ml', 'mr', 'bl', 'bm', 'br']

Define the array of handles to restrict the element resizing

tl : Top left

: Top left tm : Top middle

: Top middle tr : Top right

: Top right mr : Middle right

: Middle right ml : Middle left

: Middle left bl : Bottom left

: Bottom left bm : Bottom middle

: Bottom middle br : Bottom right

< Vue3DraggableResizable :handles = "['tl','tr','bl','br']" />

classNameDraggable

type: String

default: draggable

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when draggable is enable.

< Vue3DraggableResizable classNameDraggable = "draggable" />

classNameResizable

type: String

default: resizable

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when resizable is enable.

< Vue3DraggableResizable classNameResizable = "resizable" />

classNameDragging

type: String

default: dragging

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when is dragging.

< Vue3DraggableResizable classNameDragging = "dragging" />

classNameResizing

type: String

default: resizing

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when is resizing.

< Vue3DraggableResizable classNameResizing = "resizing" />

classNameActive

type: String

default: active

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when is active.

< Vue3DraggableResizable classNameActive = "active" />

classNameHandle

type: String

default: handle

Used to set the custom common class of each handle element.

< Vue3DraggableResizable classNameHandle = "my-handle" />

following handle nodes will be rendered

... < div class = "vdr-handle vdr-handle-tl my-handle my-handle-tl" > </ div > < div class = "vdr-handle vdr-handle-tm my-handle my-handle-tm" > </ div > < div class = "vdr-handle vdr-handle-tr my-handle my-handle-tr" > </ div > < div class = "vdr-handle vdr-handle-ml my-handle my-handle-mr" > </ div > ...

Events

activated

payload: -

< Vue3DraggableResizable @ activated = "activatedHandle" />

deactivated

payload: -

< Vue3DraggableResizable @ deactivated = "deactivatedHandle" />

payload: { x: number, y: number }

< Vue3DraggableResizable @ drag-start = "dragStartHandle" />

dragging

payload: { x: number, y: number }

< Vue3DraggableResizable @ dragging = "dragStartHandle" />

payload: { x: number, y: number }

< Vue3DraggableResizable @ drag-end = "dragEndHandle" />

payload: { x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number }

< Vue3DraggableResizable @ resize-start = "resizeStartHandle" />

resizing

payload: { x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number }v

< Vue3DraggableResizable @ resizing = "resizingHandle" />

payload: { x: number, y: number, w: number, h: number }

< Vue3DraggableResizable @ resize-end = "resizeEndHandle" />

You need to import another component to use the "adsorption alignment" feature.

This can be used as follows.

<template> <div id="app"> <div class="parent"> <DraggableContainer> <Vue3DraggableResizable> Test </Vue3DraggableResizable> <Vue3DraggableResizable> Another test </Vue3DraggableResizable> </DraggableContainer> </div> </div> </template> <script> import { defineComponent } from 'vue' import Vue3DraggableResizable from 'vue3-draggable-resizable' // This component is not exported by default // If you used "app.use(Vue3DraggableResizable)"，then you don't need to import it, you can use it directly. import { DraggableContainer } from 'vue3-draggable-resizable' //default styles import 'vue3-draggable-resizable/dist/Vue3DraggableResizable.css' export default defineComponent({ components: { Vue3DraggableResizable, DraggableContainer } }) </script> <style> .parent { width: 200px; height: 200px; position: absolute; top: 100px; left: 100px; border: 1px solid #000; user-select: none; } </style>

DraggableContainer Props

These props apply to DraggableContainer

disabled

type: Boolean

default: false



Disable this feature

< DraggableContainer :disabled = "true" > < Vue3DraggableResizable > Test </ Vue3DraggableResizable > < Vue3DraggableResizable > Another test </ Vue3DraggableResizable > </ DraggableContainer >

adsorbParent

type: Boolean

default: true



Adsorption near parent component

< DraggableContainer :adsorbParent = "false" > < Vue3DraggableResizable > Test </ Vue3DraggableResizable > < Vue3DraggableResizable > Another test </ Vue3DraggableResizable > </ DraggableContainer >

adsorbCols

type: Array<Number>

default: null



Custom guides(column)

< DraggableContainer :adsorbCols = "[10,20,30]" > < Vue3DraggableResizable > Test </ Vue3DraggableResizable > < Vue3DraggableResizable > Another test </ Vue3DraggableResizable > </ DraggableContainer >

adsorbRows

type: Array<Number>

default: null



Custom guides(row)

< DraggableContainer :adsorbRows = "[10,20,30]" > < Vue3DraggableResizable > Test </ Vue3DraggableResizable > < Vue3DraggableResizable > Another test </ Vue3DraggableResizable > </ DraggableContainer >

referenceLineVisible

type: Boolean

default: true



reference line visible

< DraggableContainer :referenceLineVisible = "false" > < Vue3DraggableResizable > Test </ Vue3DraggableResizable > < Vue3DraggableResizable > Another test </ Vue3DraggableResizable > </ DraggableContainer >

referenceLineColor

type: String

default: #f00



reference line color