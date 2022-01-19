Documentation: https://icehaunter.github.io/vue3-datepicker/

This is a basic (at least for now) reimplementation of https://github.com/icehaunter/vuejs-datepicker in Vue 3 and with greatly cleaned up code.

All date manipulation and formatting are done via the amazing date-fns library, so it's a direct dependency of this picker.

Installation

Package is available on NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/vue3-datepicker

npm i vue3-datepicker

The component is packaged mainly for use with bundlers, if you require a browser build - post an issue.

Usage

For more examples see https://icehaunter.github.io/vue3-datepicker/examples.html

<template> <datepicker v-model="selected" :locale="locale" :upperLimit="to" :lowerLimit="from" :clearable="true" /> </template>

Props and attributes

Attribute fallthrough is enabled, so any attribute you apply to the component will be passed down to the input.

All props which accept formatting strings for dates use date-fns formatting function under the hood, so see that function's documentation for patterns.

Main interaction to date selection is done via v-model with Date as expected type of the value passed.

Full props documentation is available at https://icehaunter.github.io/vue3-datepicker/config.html#props

ID Type Default Description upperLimit Date Upper limit for available dates for picking lowerLimit Date Lower limit for available dates for picking disabledDates { dates: Date[] } Dates not available for picking disabledTime { dates: Date[] } Dates not available for time picking startingView 'time' \| 'day' \| 'month' \| 'year' 'day' View on which the date picker should open. Can be either year , month , or day minimumView 'time' \| 'day' \| 'month' \| 'year' 'day' If set, lower-level views won't show monthHeadingFormat String LLLL yyyy date-fns -type formatting for a month view heading weekdayFormat String EE date-fns -type formatting for a line of weekdays on day view inputFormat String yyyy-MM-dd date-fns -type format in which the string in the input should be both parsed and displayed locale Locale date-fns/locale/en date-fns locale object. Used in string formatting (see default monthHeadingFormat ) disabled Boolean false Disables datepicker and prevents it's opening typeable Boolean false Allows user to input date manually weekStartsOn Number 1 Day on which the week should start. Number from 0 to 6, where 0 is Sunday and 6 is Saturday. Week starts with a Monday (1) by default clearable Boolean false Allows clearing the selected date and setting the value to null

Compatibility

Package is transpiled and should be usable for everyone with ES6 and above, but the styling of the datepicker itself uses CSS Grid and CSS variables.

Example