Documentation: https://icehaunter.github.io/vue3-datepicker/
This is a basic (at least for now) reimplementation of https://github.com/icehaunter/vuejs-datepicker in Vue 3 and with greatly cleaned up code.
All date manipulation and formatting are done via the amazing
date-fns library, so it's a direct dependency of this picker.
Package is available on NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/vue3-datepicker
npm i vue3-datepicker
The component is packaged mainly for use with bundlers, if you require a browser build - post an issue.
For more examples see https://icehaunter.github.io/vue3-datepicker/examples.html
<template>
<datepicker
v-model="selected"
:locale="locale"
:upperLimit="to"
:lowerLimit="from"
:clearable="true"
/>
</template>
Attribute fallthrough is enabled, so any attribute you apply to the component will be passed down to the input.
All props which accept formatting strings for dates use
date-fns formatting function under the hood, so see that function's documentation for patterns.
Main interaction to date selection is done via
v-model with
Date as expected type of the value passed.
Full props documentation is available at https://icehaunter.github.io/vue3-datepicker/config.html#props
|ID
|Type
|Default
|Description
upperLimit
Date
|Upper limit for available dates for picking
lowerLimit
Date
|Lower limit for available dates for picking
disabledDates
{ dates: Date[] }
|Dates not available for picking
disabledTime
{ dates: Date[] }
|Dates not available for time picking
startingView
'time' \| 'day' \| 'month' \| 'year'
'day'
|View on which the date picker should open. Can be either
year,
month, or
day
minimumView
'time' \| 'day' \| 'month' \| 'year'
'day'
|If set, lower-level views won't show
monthHeadingFormat
String
LLLL yyyy
date-fns-type formatting for a month view heading
weekdayFormat
String
EE
date-fns-type formatting for a line of weekdays on day view
inputFormat
String
yyyy-MM-dd
date-fns-type format in which the string in the input should be both parsed and displayed
locale
Locale
date-fns/locale/en
date-fns locale object. Used in string formatting (see default
monthHeadingFormat)
disabled
Boolean
false
|Disables datepicker and prevents it's opening
typeable
Boolean
false
|Allows user to input date manually
weekStartsOn
Number
|1
|Day on which the week should start. Number from 0 to 6, where 0 is Sunday and 6 is Saturday. Week starts with a Monday (1) by default
clearable
Boolean
false
|Allows clearing the selected date and setting the value to
null
Package is transpiled and should be usable for everyone with ES6 and above, but the styling of the datepicker itself uses CSS Grid and CSS variables.
<template>
<datepicker v-model="picked" />
</template>
<script>
import Datepicker from '../src/datepicker/Datepicker.vue'
components: {
Datepicker
},
data(): {
return {
picked: new Date();
}
}
</script>