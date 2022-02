DOCUMENTATION

CodeSandbox Playground

Features

Single date picker

Range date picker

Time picker

Month picker

Text input

Locale support

Week numbers

Dark and light theme

SSR support

Highly configurable

Accessible

Included type definitions

Install

yarn add vue3-date-time-picker or npm install vue3-date-time-picker

Import and register component

Global

import { createApp } from 'vue' ; import App from './App.vue' ; import Datepicker from 'vue3-date-time-picker' ; import 'vue3-date-time-picker/dist/main.css' ; const app = createApp(App); app.component( 'Datepicker' , Datepicker);

Local

<script> import Datepicker from 'vue3-date-time-picker'; import 'vue3-date-time-picker/dist/main.css'; export default { components: { Datepicker } } </script>

Supporting the project

As you may know, maintaining an open-source project is a very time-consuming job. Your support is very appreciated ❤️

Please ⭐️ this repository if you like the component!

You can also make a financial contribution via sponsoring this project or one time donation. Become a sponsor

License

Copyright © 2021-present Vuepic

MIT