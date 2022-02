Vue 3 Carousel

Modern lightweight Vue 3 carousel component

Documentation

https://ismail9k.github.io/vue3-carousel/

TODO

Responsive breakpoints

Responsive breakpoints Mouse/touch dragging

Mouse/touch dragging Infinity scroll (wrapping around)

Infinity scroll (wrapping around) Auto play

Auto play Add classes for active and for visible slides

Add classes for active and for visible slides RTL

RTL Vertical scroll

Vertical scroll Sync multiple carousel

Sync multiple carousel Enrich a11y

Getting started

Installation

First step is to install it using yarn or npm :

npm install vue3-carousel yarn add vue3-carousel

Basic Using