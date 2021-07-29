openbase logo
vue3-apexcharts

by apexcharts
1.4.1 (see all)

📊 Vue-3 component for ApexCharts

Overview

Readme

License build ver

Vue 3 component for ApexCharts to build interactive visualizations in vue.

Download and Installation

Installing via npm
npm install --save apexcharts
npm install --save vue3-apexcharts

If you're looking for Vue 2.x.x compatibile component, check-out vue-apexcharts

Usage

import VueApexCharts from "vue3-apexcharts";

const app = createApp(App);
app.use(VueApexCharts);
// The app.use(VueApexCharts) will make <apexchart> component available everywhere.

OR

// you can import in a particular component and register the component like below
import VueApexCharts from "vue3-apexcharts";
export default {
  components: {
    apexchart: VueApexCharts,
  },
};

To provide a $apexcharts reference inside Vue instance

import ApexCharts from 'apexcharts';

app.config.globalProperties.$apexcharts = ApexCharts;

// Add this when into a TypeScript codebase
declare module '@vue/runtime-core' {
  interface ComponentCustomProperties {
    $apexcharts: typeof ApexCharts;
  }
}

To create a basic bar chart with minimal configuration, write as follows:

<template>
  <div>
    <apexchart
      width="500"
      type="bar"
      :options="chartOptions"
      :series="series"
    ></apexchart>
  </div>
</template>

export default {
  data: function() {
    return {
      chartOptions: {
        chart: {
          id: "vuechart-example",
        },
        xaxis: {
          categories: [1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998],
        },
      },
      series: [
        {
          name: "series-1",
          data: [30, 40, 35, 50, 49, 60, 70, 91],
        },
      ],
    };
  },
};

This will render the following chart

How do I update the chart?

Simple! Just change the series or any option and it will automatically re-render the chart.
Click on the below example to see this in action

<template>
  <div class="app">
    <apexchart
      width="550"
      type="bar"
      :options="chartOptions"
      :series="series"
    ></apexchart>
    <div>
      <button @click="updateChart">Update!</button>
    </div>
  </div>
</template>

export default {
  data: function() {
    return {
      chartOptions: {
        chart: {
          id: "vuechart-example",
        },
        xaxis: {
          categories: [1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998],
        },
      },
      series: [
        {
          name: "series-1",
          data: [30, 40, 45, 50, 49, 60, 70, 81],
        },
      ],
    };
  },
  methods: {
    updateChart() {
      const max = 90;
      const min = 20;
      const newData = this.series[0].data.map(() => {
        return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min + 1)) + min;
      });

      const colors = ["#008FFB", "#00E396", "#FEB019", "#FF4560", "#775DD0"];

      // Make sure to update the whole options config and not just a single property to allow the Vue watch catch the change.
      this.chartOptions = {
        colors: [colors[Math.floor(Math.random() * colors.length)]],
      };
      // In the same way, update the series option
      this.series = [
        {
          data: newData,
        },
      ];
    },
  },
};

Important: While updating the options, make sure to update the outermost property even when you need to update the nested property.

✅ Do this

this.chartOptions = {
  ...this.chartOptions,
  ...{
    xaxis: {
      labels: {
        style: {
          colors: ["red"],
        },
      },
    },
  },
};

❌ Not this

this.chartOptions.xaxis = {
    labels: {
        style: {
          colors: ['red']
        }
    }
}}

Props

PropTypeDescription
series*ArrayThe series is an array which accepts an object in the following format. To know more about the format of dataSeries, checkout Series docs on the website.
type*Stringline, area, bar, pie, donut, scatter, bubble, heatmap, radialBar, candlestick
widthNumber/StringPossible values for width can be 100% or 400px or 400
heightNumber/StringPossible values for height can be 100% or 300px or 300
optionsObjectThe configuration object, see options on API (Reference)

Methods

You don't actually need to call updateSeries() or updateOptions() manually. Changing the props will automatically update the chart. You only need to call these methods to update the chart forcefully.

MethodDescription
updateSeriesAllows you to update the series array overriding the existing one
updateOptionsAllows you to update the configuration object
toggleSeriesAllows you to toggle the visibility of series programatically. Useful when you have custom legend.
appendDataAllows you to append new data to the series array.
addXaxisAnnotationDraw x-axis annotations after chart is rendered.
addYaxisAnnotationDraw y-axis annotations after chart is rendered.
addPointAnnotationDraw point (xy) annotations after chart is rendered.

How to call methods of ApexCharts without referencing the chart element?

Sometimes, you may want to call methods of the core ApexCharts library from some other place, and you can do so on window.ApexCharts global variable directly. You need to target the chart by chart.id while calling this method

Example

window.ApexCharts.exec("vuechart-example", "updateSeries", [
  {
    data: [40, 55, 65, 11, 23, 44, 54, 33],
  },
]);

In the above method, vuechart-example is the ID of chart, updateSeries is the name of the method you want to call and the third parameter is the new Series you want to update.

More info on the .exec() method can be found here

All other methods of ApexCharts can be called the same way.

Running the examples

Basic Examples are included to show how to get started using ApexCharts with Vue 3 easily.

To run the examples,

cd demo
yarn install
yarn start

Development

Install dependencies

yarn install

Bundling

yarn build

Supporting ApexCharts

ApexCharts is an open source project.
You can help by becoming a sponsor on Patreon or doing a one time donation on PayPal

Become a Patron

License

Vue3-ApexCharts is released under MIT license. You are free to use, modify and distribute this software, as long as the copyright header is left intact.

100
Yeshwanth ReddyBangalore16 Ratings0 Reviews
Cloud Native Guy(mostly on cloud) GoLang Developer, CKAD & CKA, Co-Organisor of Cloud Native Bangalore Meetup Group @cnatblr
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Poor Documentation

I recently started using Vue 3 for one of my projects. My requirement is that I need to show some, infact a lot of stats in a responsive manner which update about every few seconds. That's where Vue3-Apexcharts came into picture. I'm using it currently for building a closed source project(I'll be open sourcing it soon) and it works seamlessly and is performant and very responsive. There are no docs as of now, which will most likely change in the future. If you're looking for docs do checkout vue-apexcharts docs which are for Vue 2.0. There wont be much difference in Docs mostly. At the moment, it's better not to use this in Production Environment.

0

